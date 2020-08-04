One day in 1950, I was in my bedroom in Muskegon, Michigan, fiddling with my brand new crystal radio set.
We had just returned from Vienna. Dad had left the army to take this church here.
If you’re old enough, you might remember that toy we played with then. You sent away for the crystal, created a whisker and made an aerial, attached an earphone to the device and manipulated the whisker until you got something.
I fiddled. Suddenly, I heard someone speaking.
He appeared to be from Chicago. An African-American clergyman was preaching a sermon that combined love of Christ and love of country.
I listened, transfixed for many minutes. I remember thinking, much to my astonishment, “That man is a better Christian and American than I am!” I had not then expected this level of eloquence from an African-American man.
That I was astonished meant that I harbored a certain unacknowledged racism. It’s a racism that has affected our nation since its founding.
The scientific consensus is clear. Genetic investigation asserts that there is no specific gene that can be used to determine a person’s race. Therefore, there is no such thing as race.
Genetically, there are greater differences among individuals than there are among races. And yet I was a racist, however mild.
Dad’s church was on Jackson Hill on the edge of a large African-American district. As a kid, I had a paper route in that African-American district for several years delivering the Muskegon Chronicle. I saw many ugly things, poverty, unemployment, prostitution, vice – and great beauty.
Walking by a porch one evening, I heard a middle-aged woman singing heartbreak blues like Bessie Smith; another time, I wandered into a hall where a group of men listening to Little Richard singing on the radio suddenly broke into dancing that took my breath away.
Racism in America is systemic, from the very founding of the Republic.
The Southern Colonies refused to become part of the Republic unless their property, their slaves, were protected. States’ rights were lawful.
A minority was given the power to rule this republic, which led to a Civil War that Confederate Vice President Alexander Stevens in his manifesto made clear was a fight to secure the supremacy of the white race. The bloodshed that war caused was tremendous.
The South lost. Constitutional amendments were passed. These worked for a while.
The North eventually lost control of the South; the Klan and Jim Crow and poll taxes ruled there. Black rights to vote were curtailed, abolished.
Lyndon Johnson’s two successful voting rights bills attempted to rescue the situation. And then the conservatives used every technique available to suppress the vote. A U.S. Supre me Court appointed by minority presidents elected by a gerrymandered electoral college supported that effort. That electoral college originated to protect a slave-holding south then and a minority now.
Racism is built into our political life. Our democracy is flawed. Trump and his allies don’t want America to be a full democracy. With it, they would lose power.
So when that Minneapolis policeman, with his hands casually in his pockets, looking for all the world like he was strolling some beach looking for seashells, crushed his knee into a helpless African-American man’s throat, murdering him, it caused the world to explode.
In cities across America and the world, the streets filled. Some of it turned violent.
African-American neighborhoods have crime. They have elements bent on vandalism. But it appears the vast majority of the protesters were serious and peaceful.
And soon, it appeared the demonstrations became larger than about Floyd’s murder alone. It seems to be about the divide white arrogance has created and the injustice it seeks to perpetuate.
I listened to the Rev. Al Sharpton preach his stirring eulogy for George Floyd. I thought of my African-American preacher heard over my crystal radio. And I watched the Rev. Raphael Warnock of Ebenezer Baptist and President Obama deliver speeches in memorial praise of John Robert Lewis, quoting scriptures of love and healing.
I also watched Barr order his private army to brutally clear the way of peaceful protesters so Donald Trump could cross the street and stand in front of a ruined church.
He held up a Bible. Brandishing it. Making it a weapon of division.