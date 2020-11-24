One of the most common questions I am asked is why a business should invest in its local chamber of commerce.
As the Stoughton Chamber of Commerce president, I take that opportunity to explain how the chamber can enhance their marketing, create networking opportunities, offer educational events and provide service opportunities.
It’s more than just what we can do for businesses, though. The chamber is a resource for our members, and in turn it is a resource for our community.
Many people are surprised to find out the chamber is not located in City Hall. It is located downtown –but in the former train depot on East Main Street.
The chamber is completely separate from your city government. We are a nonprofit, and part of our mission is service to others.
One of the best assets the Stoughton chamber offers our community is our Chamber Bucks program. They can be used at any participating member business – we have over 100 of them — just like cash. Chamber Bucks keeps money local, thus helping boost the Stoughton area economy.
Chamber Bucks are a great gift or award for any occasion! You can purchase them at the chamber office.
A large part of the Chamber Bucks program has been funded by Stoughton Utilities, which partnered up with the chamber on a matching program this past July after receiving an $18,000 grant. This program – which matches every $50 spent – put $36,000 back into the Stoughton community!
We are excited to announce that One Community Bank has graciously agreed to sponsor another matching grant – this time $2,500 – to the Chamber Bucks program starting Nov. 18. This will match up to $20 of every Chamber Bucks purchase while supplies last. Perfect timing for this holiday season.
We also maintain the stoughtonwi.com website, which covers the chamber as it relates to our members but also Stoughton’s tourism site, which is funded by room taxes, and other community resources. That’s the best place to answer the many questions people typically have about the chamber and Visit Stoughton.
The six tabs on this website list the most important parts of what we do – offering resources and community assistance, listing our members and the services they provide, promoting our community to visitors, listing events, posting jobs and other helpful information and connecting our members.
We added the #stoughtonstrong page at the end of March to offer all community businesses local, state, and national resources that pertain to COVID-19. Stoughton Chamber is proud to be part of the “Stop the Covid Spread!” coalition, a group of Wisconsin’s leading health care, business, education, and advocacy organizations
During our summer construction, we also posted weekly updates from the DOT every Friday.
The Chamber tab is a great place to check if you are looking for a particular service. You can easily find all contact information for that business by looking up a member business by name or category.
This is also the spot to look if you have a question for the chamber staff or would like to know who is on the board.
The Visitors and Residents tab gives a comprehensive list of what Stoughton has to offer ranging from lodging to entertainment and redirects to the School District, City Hall, and our tourism site VisitStoughton.com.
Our event calendar is available for all to see what is going on in and around town. If you have an event that is free and open to the public, you can submit a new event to the calendar by clicking the “+” and entering in the event information.
Also, under the Events tab you can find the most up to date information regarding Chamber events. You might be surprised which events and festivals are chamber events.
The What’s New tab is where our members can highlight themselves and reach out to the community. You will find job postings, Hot Deals and News Features.
Finally, once you review all the information the chamber offers the community, you might find you would like to invest yourself. The Member Center tab explains how you can become a part of this 200-plus member organization.
The Chamber offers the opportunity for individuals to join, as well.
The chamber exists to serve and support its membership and provide opportunities for the membership to serve the community. Please take advantage of all the chamber has to offer you.
Or just stop by and say “Hi.” We’ll be happy to tell you more.