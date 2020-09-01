I can clearly remember my first and last in-person Stoughton Chamber of Commerce Board meeting.
I had started at the chamber one week before, on March 9, and already we had to cancel our first event.
At this meeting, Dr. Tim Onsager reported his team had been meeting about the possible implications of COVID and how it could affect the Stoughton Area School District. I had thought I was being proactive in stocking up on groceries for a few weeks until this all blew over. Fast forward five months and we still are dealing with the “what ifs.”
Like other businesses, the chamber is trying to navigate and adapt to our current situation. I have seen some amazing ingenuity as this community works together.
Now that our events and in-person outreach have been canceled, the chamber has regrouped and adapted, and we continue to go forward. Over the past five months, we have kept the Syttende Mai and Coffee Break traditions alive, kept members up to date on important information and helped market our members.
Though we could not hold our typical Syttende Mai festival, we continued the tradition of selling coins and buttons for 2020.
People were still able to keep their collections complete, and that was important for many (both coins and buttons still available for sale at the chamber). We offered the opportunity for loyal patrons to donate to their favorite food vendors.
Over $9,000 was raised for different vendors. A large portion of those donations was received from two generous donors, TDS and a partnership of Edward Jones agents Thomas Fendrick and Shelley Moffatt.
Daily posts on Facebook highlighted past festival events and for those die-hard runners, Race Day Events held a virtual run. If you were lucky, you might have seen our 2020 King and Queen Randy and Donna Olson stroll Main Street in their bunads.
For Coffee Break, another beloved festival, the Chamber again offered our community a way to participate.
Extending the celebration this year over a two-week span, commemorative mugs and tasting cups were available for purchase. Each cup included five coupons for a free cup of coffee to these participating businesses: Autumn Pearl, Dunkin, Fosdal Bakery, Koffee Kup and Pancake Cafe. In addition, ballots were included to vote for your favorite cup of joe.
We also offered an opportunity to shop online directly from some of the vendors that typically would have participated at the festival.
The chamber has been able to offer our members current information and links pertaining to COVID, summer construction updates, virtual educational opportunities and bimonthly newsletters.
Creative measures have been taken to celebrate current and new members. Starting Oct. 8, we will be offering our membership a new opportunity to join an Affinity Group that will be industry exclusivity for members to experience deeper relationships than the larger networking groups.
The chamber’s website has been updated, giving members more opportunities to effectively market their business through the Events Calendar, Hot Deals, Job Postings and Members in the News. It has become a one-stop shop of information for all who view the site.
Nothing can compare to the generous opportunity Stoughton Utilities presented to the Chamber upon receiving a $18,000 grant form WPPI Energy.
Stoughton Utilities wanted to distribute that money to as many businesses as possible and proposed a matching promotion up to $50 of every Chamber Buck that was sold. Our community embraced this and in one month we had exhausted the grant.
To date, over $13,000 of the $35,000 in checks that were written have gone back to our Chamber member businesses. I have no doubts that within the next year all that money will be spent.
Keep your eye on the Chamber, we’re not stopping now!