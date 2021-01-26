With 2020 now behind us, I have dusted off my crystal ball once again in hopes that it will be more reliable in 2021.
I am happy to announce that in November and December alone, the Stoughton Chamber of Commerce sold over $26,000 in Chamber Bucks.
A big “THANK YOU” goes out to Cummins Inc. for choosing Chamber Bucks as their holiday employee gift and to One Community Bank for sponsoring a $2,500 matching promo. Not to mention the outpouring of community members who included Chamber Bucks as part of their holiday gift giving.
I also would like to say thank you to all business for continuing to provide our community with the services we have come to love and depend on. How dismal it would have been if you were not around.
What we do know about 2021 is that the distribution of vaccines to frontline health care providers and skilled nursing facility staff and residents is underway. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has predicted it will take several months before it is able to provide widespread vaccinations in Wisconsin.
My crystal ball has already shown me that we cannot wait around for months. The show must go on, as they say.
Our 2021 events not only fund the chamber, but stimulate the local economy, provide promotional opportunities to our members and increase people’s sense of pride in the community.
Here at the chamber, we will be building off last year’s events and incorporate new ideas to accomplish the above goals, but in a different way. If COVID has taught us anything, we should look at the word “different” not as a negative but as a creative new adventure.
Those adventures start in April and include a community expo, a golf outing, a wine walk and a children’s business fair as well as the cherished traditions of Syttende Mai and Coffee Break, even if they’re a little different from how we remember them.
Our adventures start in April with the Community Expo offering a hybrid of online and store-driven traffic. This year, the Expo will be more than just strolling through the business’ booths, but hands-on interaction both for the community members and participating business.
Our second adventure is familiar to everyone. Stoughton for some years has had a little something called the Syttende Mai Festival.
Remember when I said how we should look at the word “different” as a creative new adventure? Well will have something, but it will look different. Committee members are already starting to meet and brainstorm on what and how we will be able to offer the celebration.
When the annual chamber golf outing comes July 27, we should be in full swing, but I reckon that COVID will be blamed for anything over par.
By the time we have Coffee Break, on Aug. 21, the general public should be receiving the vaccine and guidelines should be less restrictive. We hope to be able to go back to a traditional roast and ride.
The Stoughton Wine Walk is Oct. 14. No more needs to be said, this might be a record year!
The Children’s Business Fair is Nov. 13. How fun it will be to see the excitement of the young entrepreneurs when they showcase their own businesses plans.
And it’s never too early to start thinking about Christmas, which is only 11 months away! Celebrate “Shop Small Saturday” on Nov. 27 to get your Christmas shopping started.
So I ask you to come along with us on our seven adventures and see where 2021 leads us.