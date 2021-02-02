America has one of the highest incarceration rates in the world, with around 0.6% of our population behind bars at any given time.
And people of color are incarcerated at a far higher rate as a percentage of the U.S. population than white people.
Over the years, I have read many opinion pieces as to how to address this issue, mostly written by career criminal defense attorneys or people who have had little if any direct experience with the criminal justice system. I offer my thoughts as a career prosecutor.
Our society needs to do far more to keep people from encountering the criminal justice system in the first place. And if they do, police, prosecutors, judges and all the other actors in “the system” need more and better resources than what is presently available.
In February, I will be calling it quits after 28 years as an assistant district attorney in the Rock County District Attorney’s office. I have prosecuted well over 10,000 criminal cases of all kinds. As such, I have learned our criminal justice system is called on to address complex societal problems with simplistic options and inadequate resources.
The vast majority of people who enter the criminal justice system do so on a one-time basis. That is, they find themselves arrested for a relatively minor offense like first-time drunken driving or retail theft, pay their penalty and are never seen again. They might not be charged with a criminal offense for their conduct or even be arrested.
However, many people are arrested repeatedly – our “frequent fliers.” I have been dealing with some people on my case load since we were both in juvenile court 25 years ago.
The differences between these folks and those who only briefly or never encounter the system typically include poverty, mental health problems, substance abuse issues and poor education. Those who get in the most trouble generally share all of them.
Not all poor people or those with mental health issues will be career criminals. But if a person has two or more of these attributes, life gets very hard and they probably will not cope well.
They will be far more likely to commit violent crimes because they don’t have good self-control or can’t think clearly. They will be far more likely to commit property crimes because they can’t get a decent job or never learned a healthy respect for others.
A tendency to dull the pain of their circumstances with drugs and/or alcohol only exacerbates the problem.
We need to do a lot more to help people out of poverty and keep them out. If you don’t have a decent job, good mental health care is difficult to obtain.
And let’s face it: Being poor is hard on a person. Poverty alone can lead to mental health problems. We need universally accessible, comprehensive health care.
Free, high-quality day care would also help a great deal. Almost a quarter of all children in this country live in single-parent households. If that parent – usually a woman – can’t afford good day care, she will be unemployed or underemployed; she and her children will be poor.
Likewise, a child’s ZIP code should not determine how good a public education they get. Inequities in school funding must be addressed so all children get the best chance possible to learn.
Those of us who work in that system also need more and better options for handling those who do engage in criminal activity.
At a sentencing hearing, the judge has basically three options: a fine, incarceration, probation supervision or some combination of the three. Often, that feels like trying to fix a car with a tool box of rocks. These options frequently don’t get at the root cause of the criminal behavior.
Over the past few decades, many jurisdictions have been developing creative alternatives.
For example, those charged with domestic violence offenses might be given an opportunity at counseling and treatment. Completing programming usually changes the charges to a non-criminal violation for a nominal fine or dismissal.
Treatment courts are another way of trying to divert defendants from the road to jail. In Rock County we have three — for veterans, drunken driving defendants and people with serious drug abuse problems. All provide close supervision and treatment, and if they successfully complete their programs, they stay out of jail or might even have their charges dismissed.
Other jurisdictions are developing programs where low-level offenders are referred to treatment or counseling by the arresting law enforcement agency without a referral to the district attorney’s office for charges.
The law regarding expungement of criminal records could also be expanded to include more non-violent felonies after a person has completed their sentence.
Finally, more needs to be done to retain qualified workers in the criminal justice system. There are many decision points along the entire process of a criminal case, including arrest, charging and sentencing. Appropriate exercise of discretion is often a matter of experience.
Prosecutors, public defenders and even judges are paid far less and have far heavier caseloads than similarly-experienced counterparts in private practice. They tend not to stick around as a result. If you want to retain good talented, people so the best decisions can be made, you have to pay them accordingly.
These suggestions are not a complete list and they come at a price that will have to be paid by taxpayers. Many will take time to bear fruit. But in the long run, it will be cheaper – and more importantly, fairer – to do what we can to change the system.