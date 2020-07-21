The whitewater park the city has proposed would be an exciting recreational asset, unique in southern Wisconsin, and it would attract new people to town and provide economic benefit to the whole city.
Much as the Stoughton Opera House has made Stoughton a popular destination, the whitewater park would also make Stoughton a more desirable place to visit.
Paddlers, inner tubers and their friends and families would patronize local businesses. The park would help draw young families to move to the city, addressing the concern that growth in Stoughton has stalled compared with other cities in Dane County.
One concern that has brought criticism of the whitewater park plan has been removing the dam. Removing the dam is an integral step in the project, and it is a good idea for several reasons.
The Yahara River would be restored to its natural, healthy, free flowing condition. The river would be safer. The cost of maintaining the dam would go away. And the streambanks would become more attractive.
When a dam is removed, water quality, fish habitat and wildlife habitat all improve. There is a movement all across the country to remove dams that no longer serve their original purpose.
The Wisconsin DNR provides grant money to communities for dam removal; there are no grants for building or repairing dams, and for good reason: Dams are harmful to the health of rivers.
The stagnant, green water we see every summer would be greatly improved by dam removal. In addition, Dane County would like to see the dam removed because it impedes the flow of water through the Yahara watershed, making floods in the upper watershed worse.
Another compelling reason for removing the dam is public safety. Dams are dangerous.
About 20 years ago, a young man drowned at the Dunkirk dam. Just last year, a woman in a kayak paddled too close to the Stoughton dam and the current pulled her under. She through the dam gates and into the recirculating current that forms downstream of a dam, but luckily, she was rescued unhurt from the river by people who saw the accident.
The repairs, personnel costs and periodic inspections required to maintain the dam cost the city about $70,00 per year. If all the grants the city has applied for come through, the total, one-time cost to the city to build the whitewater park could be as low as $12,000.
I realize some people are concerned about water levels being lower after the dam is removed, but the levels will not be as low as some say. The same volume of water will flow down the Yahara after the dam is removed as does now. The river will not become a creek.
A hydrological study by Recreation Engineering and Planning (the consultant hired by the city) shows the average levels would be 19 inches lower at the Main Street bridge, 12 inches at the Forton Street Bridge, 1.2 inches at the railroad bridge, and only a negligible amount lower north of the County Hwy. B bridge.
This is because the design of the whitewater park involves creating ledges in the river bottom that keep the water levels higher than if the dam were simply removed.
For those concerned with the appearance of the riverbanks, visits to two sites where dams have already been removed on the Yahara – the former Stebbensville dam and the former Fulton dam – will show how attractive the banks of a free flowing, lively Yahara can be. Koshkonong Creek at Rockdale is another example of a beautiful river restoration following a dam removal.
Whitewater parks have been completed in cities across the country, most with dam removal as part of the process. Manchester, Iowa, has had great success with its whitewater park, as have Ann Arbor, Michigan, and numerous other cities. Look at the website repwaterparks.com to see how these parks look in other communities.
I believe this is an opportunity Stoughton should not miss out on. A whitewater park will benefit the community, enhance Stoughton’s appeal and restore the river to its natural, free flowing state – a win, win, win outcome.