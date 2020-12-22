Each Christmas, scenes of the Nativity of Jesus become common.
And Christians’ hearts are warmed when they look upon them.
Every piece in the manger scene tells us about Jesus. It tells us metaphorically about his inclusiveness and leadership, about how we can learn about him, about the sacrifices he made for us and the importance of his life.
We see shepherds who came from nearby fields. The shepherd most likely would have been Jewish, limited in their formal education, of low income and rather smelly because they lived with sheep.
We also see the kings, also called magi, who came from afar and brought gifts. They probably were not Jewish, had some wealth and were educated.
Together, they tell us that Jesus is for the people who live near and far, for those with and without wealth and for those who have education and those who don’t.
The shepherd learned of Jesus’ birth through the angels. The magi learned of Jesus’ birth by studying nature. King Herod knew of Jesus’ birth though the scriptures and knew Jesus was born to be king, which was why he wanted to kill Jesus.
We can know God through divine revelation, through studying nature and through the Scriptures.
We also see sheep. This reminds us that we are like sheep following Jesus.
The sheep learn to trust the shepherd to guide them to good pastures, to water, to shelter, to safety. Christians learn to trust Jesus – our shepherd – to guide our lives in ways that are good for us.
We see a lamb, and we see an ox. The Jewish people, in their trust of God, would sacrifice a lamb for the Passover supper. This related to the last meal that Moses and the Hebrew people ate as slaves in Egypt before they left Egypt for freedom.
For Christians, Jesus became the Passover lamb who was sacrificed on the cross. He died and rose so we could pass over from slavery to sin to freedom of the children of God.
One sacrifice for sins was an ox, which would take on the sins and then be burned on the altar. The prayers and the rituals surrounding this were important. Jesus was the high priest who sacrificed himself on the cross and offers us forgiveness in his resurrection so our sins do not have to control our lives.
We also see a camel. At various places in the Old Testament, we can read that dromedaries – {span}camels well-suited to the desert – would carry gifts to the king of Israel. Now we see camels carrying gifts to Jesus who is our king. {/span}
Those three gifts they bring are gold, frankincense and myrrh.
Gold is given by someone of wealth to a king and reminds Christians that Jesus is our king. Incense would be used to worship God, and frankincense, a type of incense, was given to remind us that Jesus is God. Myrrh is perfume that is used in burials, and it reminds us that not only is Jesus’ birth important, his death is also important.
We also see a donkey, which came with Mary and Joseph. Very likely, Mary rode on the donkey which means Jesus in Mary’s womb rode on the donkey. Hundreds of years earlier, David rode into Jerusalem on a donkey to become king. The donkey tells us that Jesus is king.
Finally, we see Mary and Joseph adoring their child and directing us to do the same. We see Jesus as a baby, fully human and fully divine. Born like we are all born. God being one with us.
Merry Christmas.