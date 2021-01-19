A couple of months ago, as Thanksgiving was near, I began thinking about the importance of gratitude.
While the holidays are over now and 2020 was frustrating, there is still much we can all be thankful for. A little gratitude can be good for us, and it can grow into a lot of gratitude.
I am grateful to the people who have let me know that they learned from, were inspired by simply enjoyed what I wrote for the Hub. If I had never heard from them, I would still enjoy writing this column, but if I thought no one valued it, I think I would stop writing it.
I continue to write because people have let me know it is valuable for them to read it. They say they are grateful to me. I say I am grateful for them.
I am also grateful for the big Thanksgiving meal my mom cooks every year. My mother is grateful for all the family to come together, to relax, to laugh, to exchange stories and to enjoy the meal.
I am grateful for the work that she does out of love. Even though she does most of the work, although everyone helps, she is grateful for her family and that they value and enjoy one another.
When we give gratitude, we often receive gratitude. When we receive gratitude, we often want to give gratitude. Gratitude involves giving and receiving.
My parishioners tell me that they are grateful I am their pastor. I tell them that I am grateful that God brought me to St. Ann’s in Stoughton. This makes us grateful for one another. We give to one another, we respect one another, and together we love God and our neighbor.
When I go through a checkout line at a store I say, “Thank you.” I am grateful the store is there for me to use, and grateful for the people who help me when I am there. The store employees might be grateful for their job and for the people who come to the store and appreciate their work.
When I say thank you, some people say you are welcome, while others say, “Thank you” back to me. We give thanks, and in return we receive thanks
Gratitude is for everyone. I once talked to a man who said he had no reason to be grateful. No one appreciated him, he thought, and so he chose not to appreciate anyone else.
He never said thank you to anyone and never thought anyone was ever doing anything for him. He thought people only did things for themselves.
This man was bitter, depressed, and isolated. He did not talk with his family. He did not want friends. A life without gratitude can be a difficult life.
He liked to drink, so I asked him if he was grateful for the people who make his drinks and who serve his drinks. He thought about and hesitantly said yes.
I then ask if he could tell me about some times in his life that he enjoyed. He told me a few and even laughed. When I left him I said thank you for the conversation. In a very quiet voice, he said thank you in return.
I would like to say that he went on to change his life and is now a grateful person, but I don’t know if he ever changed anything in his life. I am grateful for what he shared with me, and I hope and pray that he found reasons to be grateful. It would make his life happier.
We can be grateful even when we are the ones doing the work.
When my sister and her husband with their eighth-grade son decided to buy a new house, I asked her if she needed any help getting ready to move. She did, so my parents, my siblings and I helped them get ready to move.
They were very grateful, yet I found as they were thanking me, I also wanted to thank them. Even though I was the one helping, them my gratitude increased because I love them and enjoy spending time with them, and want them to be happy.
As we continue to live in 2021, we can find things that make us grateful. The more we find those things the more gratitude we will have and can pass on.
The more gratitude we pass on the more grateful we become.