When I was on Sabbatical in the Holy Land about 20 years ago, I noticed people with two distinct interests.
There were those who saw and got excited about what they were already interested in, and there were people who took an interest in almost everything they saw.
For example, one priest I was traveling with was usually the first one out of the museum. He wanted to see the things in the museum, but he only stopped and read the signs and pondered about the things he was interested in.
He often skipped the rest.
Another priest wanted to read every sign and ponder everything in the museum. He had no particular interest in anything, but a general interest in everything.
He was usually the last one out of the museum. Everyone else was somewhere in the middle and so spent more time on some things than on others, but looked at it all.
Both ways are good for our society.
We need people who can focus and really get into focused learning. Their knowledge and passion make learning exciting.
We also need people who can pay attention to and enjoy everything. Their love for everything around them can be inspiring. We also need everyone in between to give us balance.
We all have a range of interests, whether it is a more focused one or a broad one. We take time and make the effort to pay attention to what we are interested in, learn more about, engage in it.
If we stay only within our sphere of interest, there is danger that we could become too self-serving, that we could shut people out of our lives, that we could be only concerned for ourselves. Therefore, we also live in our sphere of influence
Some people have a big sphere of influence; others have a much smaller sphere.
Those with big spheres of influence include the president of the United States, other world leaders and the heads of big businesses. The decisions they make can affect the lives of many people.
But even those with a very small sphere of influence can make a difference.
A child inside the mother’s womb, for example, does not know anything outside of the womb and cannot reach out to many people, yet even without trying, the child still has influence on his/her mother and their family.
Most of us are somewhere between the range of a world leader and a child in the womb.
Whether our influence is far reaching or stays closer to home, what we do and say matters. Everyone can use their influence to make the world a better place,
If we are only concerned about our influence, we might be tempted to treat people as objects to be used for our purpose. We need our interests to open up our hearts and minds to what is outside of us.
If we pay attention only to what we are interested in, we can become good learners and ponderers, but our influence on other people could be random. It might be good. It might be bad. We might not even notice. We need to use our influence to know what we are doing to others.
When we pay attention to our interests and to our influence, we put ourselves in a good position to know ourselves on a deeper level and to know how what we do and what we say can bless or can harm other people.
Through our interests and our influence our world, our society, our communities, our families, ourselves, can become better. Every person matters for the well-being of each other.