When I was a student in the seminary, one of the leaders whom I respected told me a white lie.
He told me I was doing well in the seminary and that I would make a good priest. I wanted to believe it, so I did.
To him, it was nothing serious. He was simply looking to support me and help me feel good about myself. I had some issues with low self-confidence, and he wanted to help build me up.
To me, the lie was serious. Because I believed it, I did not take a good look into my heart, nor did I see the signs from God telling me what I needed to change in my life. I thought I was doing well when I was not.
Looking back, I think what he meant to say – and should have said – was I could be doing well in the seminary and could make a good priest if I made some changes in my life.
My academics were good, but my public skills were limited. He had good intentions to build up my confidence, but his mistake was that he reinforced my self-deception.
He could have tried to build me up using the truth.
Meanwhile, I thought I was making great progress, when in reality, I was hanging on by a thread and didn’t know it. The signs were there, and I could have seen them, but I did not want to. I only wanted people to tell me how well I was doing.
Some people were honest with me, but I did not listen to them. I made it hard for people to show me what I needed to face.
Fortunately, this leader and others eventually decided I needed direct confrontation.
Even though they did so in a compassionate way, I was upset and wanted to quit. God did not want me to quit and sent me the people I needed to hear from and the strength to consider that they might be right, that maybe I needed to change.
After some intense internal struggle, I acknowledged my weakness and started to change. This struggle has become a great blessing in my life. It has taught me to listen to people and to examine my life.
Our lives are always better when we know the truth about ourselves. The people who help us the most are those who tell us the truth about what they see in us – and do so in a compassionate way.
We can encourage our friends to speak to us in truthful ways, or we can discourage them from doing it. We encourage them when we listen with respect and when we are grateful for their insights, whether we agree with them or not.
We discourage them when we don’t listen, when we are angry about their insights, when we consider ending a friendship in order to keep a friend from being open with us.
Those who care about us can choose to support us by helping us know ourselves and therefore improve our lives. They can also choose to support us by helping us keep a faulty self-image, which in the long run will make our lives more difficult. I am for improving our lives.
If we are the friend who wants to speak the truth of what we see, our insight might help our friends come to have a better life. We also might find out that insight is faulty when we share it.
Either way, this is good. We can be the friend who waits with patience to share our insight for when the time is right. We can be the friend that encourages growth.
We can receive help with respect, and we can give help with patience. We can be open to what our friends have to say about us, and learn from it. At the same time we can be open with our friends in ways that may help them live better lives.
Giving and receiving with honesty and respect is the best way to help those we care about.