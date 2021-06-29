On April 1, 2020, literary agent Caitlin McDonald Tweeted “Hey guys, sorry to say this but I’m not interested in queries for pandemic/plague-related dystopian books right now.”
On January 11, 2021, agent Linda Epstein tweeted “Please do not send me pandemic stories or virus stories or stories about illness.”
Over the past year, many publishing professionals have made similar statements. These stories may be important, but many agents and editors wanted no part in helping get them published. This made me wonder: how soon will we start seeing fiction set during the 2020-2021 COVID-19 pandemic?
Literary agents shepherd good manuscripts toward editors, and editors take them from manuscript to finished book. With so many industry pros opting out of considering these types of books, how many novels on the topic will we see coming out over the next few years?
Curious, I searched for fiction about the 1918 influenza pandemic that killed 50 million people worldwide, including 675,000 in the United States alone. I wondered if I’d find novels released in the mid-1920s, written by authors who had recently lived through the pandemic and wanted to process and share their experience through fiction.
The two oldest works of fiction I found were “They Came Like Swallows,” by William Maxwell and “Pale Horse, Pale Rider,” by Katherine Anne Porter. Maxwell’s book was published in 1937 and Porter’s in 1939 — about 20 years after the pandemic.
I discovered other interesting facts about fiction and the 1918 influenza along the way. Author John Steinbeck caught it when he was 16 years old and nearly died. “I went down and down until the wingtips of angels brushed my eyes,” he later wrote. The 1918 flu nearly erased a major voice in America’s literary history.
I also learned that the character Edward Cullen from the famous “Twilight” series of novels chose to become a vampire instead of succumbing to death by the 1918 flu.
For the first time in my life, I understood why the 1920s were marked by excess and glitz. The Roaring Twenties were not something that simply happened by chance, and were not merely a celebration of the end of World War I.
People were grabbing life with both hands and enjoying it for all it was worth, to escape the horror of the pandemic that cut down so many young people in the prime of life.
The 1920s gave us “The Great Gatsby” by F. Scott Fitzgerald (1925), “The Sun Also Rises” by Ernest Hemingway (1925), and “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” by D. H. Lawrence (1923). But while the 1920s did produce some lasting works of literature about World War I, such as “All Quiet on the Western Front” by Erich Maria Remarque, I can’t find examples of novels about the 1918 flu written in its direct aftermath.
I wonder what the 2020s will bring for us? Are authors currently working on luminous, philosophical works of fiction that will help readers collectively process what we just went through? Or is it too raw, too recent for authors to desire to explore, or for publishing industry professionals to champion and bring to the public?
After our year of pandemic lockdown and incredible loss, do we crave happiness and freedom so much that we will enter our own “roaring twenties” and find library and bookstore shelves packed with glamour, intrigue, and excitement?
Perhaps as with Maxwell and Porter’s books about the 1918 pandemic, it will take a good twenty years for us to be ready to explore this time through the big-picture lens of historical fiction.