“Don’t look at the grown-ups.” Whenever I train library school youth services interns or practicum students, this is my advice for hosting story time.
Adults who have attended my story times may have noticed this. I chat with parents and caregivers before and after story time. But from the moment we settle in to sing the “welcome” song to the final page of our last book, I only make eye contact with children.
My reason for this is mostly practical and purposeful: story time is for the children, not their caregivers. The undivided attention of a caring adult is another tool in my early literacy toolbox.
I also learned this tactic from experience early on in my career. I used to try to make eye contact with everyone in the room. But too many times I happened to catch a parent’s eye right as they let out a huge yawn. Or I’d see the look of amused disdain when I was in the middle of something extra-silly, like shaking a beanbag wildly in the air.
Grown-ups threw me off my game. So I decided to stop looking at them altogether during story time, and focus solely on the children.
This can be a nice break for caregivers as well — I love it when they actively engage with their children during story time, asking questions and modeling good participation. But I also completely understand when a parent could use a half hour to disconnect, unwind and look at their phone. This time is my gift to grown-ups to spend however they like.
“Don’t look at the grown-ups” served me well for two decades of hosting storytimes. Then … COVID-19 struck.
How strange it has been to spend the past eight months recording story time videos for the lonely audience of my laptop camera! I spent the first 20 years of my career constantly surrounded by young children, and with the flip of a switch, I now see zero young children in person every day.
When I sing “Hop Little Bunnies,” I can’t see an adorable audience of fake-sleeping children waiting to “wake up” and hop. When I read a story and ask “What do you think happens on the next page?” I can’t hear any childrens’ wild guesses.
My library life is now all about grown-ups: the caregivers of my young patrons, as well as the patrons I interact with when I staff the adult services desk to answer questions and schedule curbside pickup appointments. I miss story time desperately, but I am grateful to you, adults, for brightening my days during this tough time.
I have enjoyed getting to know your names when you email or call me to request books or participate in the Summer Library Program, 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten, our free book giveaways and our free Curbside Craft kits for children. Who knew that these grown-ups had actual names besides “Emma’s dad” or “David’s grandma”?
After spending my entire career in youth services, I have learned the joy of providing adult services for the first time! I’ve gotten to know several “phone regulars” over the past eight months who profusely thanked me for turning them on to a new author or TV series.
I want nothing more than for COVID-19 to disappear so we can resume storytime life as usual. I hope patrons enjoy my videos, but I know nothing can compare to that half-hour of in-person story time. (I post story time videos Mondays and Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. on the library’s Facebook page.)
I’ve been thinking about you all constantly, wondering how you’re doing, knowing that when I see your children again they’ll all be 6 inches taller and far past developmental milestones I missed because I no longer see them once a week.
Until then, I’ll get to know all you grown-ups via email and phone and take joy in the library services I am able to provide during these difficult times.