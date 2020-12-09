Last month, my wife and I attended the funeral of a family friend’s father.
It was a COVID-19 funeral, so there were only a few people in the church, and they were masked and socially distanced. We watched a livestream from our couch and listened as Noel’s daughter – our friend – reflected on a full, well-lived life to a virtually empty church.
Last week, I went to another funeral, of a high school acquaintance. David’s funeral, too, was a COVID funeral.
Another full life was celebrated in an empty church, and when the musician led the singing of, “How Great Thou Art,” you couldn’t hear the congregation. And they couldn’t hear me and the other 89 people watching the livestream, singing in our homes to mourn a life that ended too soon.
It is hard to calculate the damage of the COVID-19 pandemic, but surely the emotional damage is one of the biggest harms.
People are social animals, even people like me who think of ourselves as generally antisocial. We are starving for emotional connections, and we are all desperate to resume our old lives.
Something like our old lives will come back for most of us if we are careful and patient. It is hard. But if grieving spouses, children and friends can do it, we can, too.
We notice the loss the most at the funerals, weddings and graduations, the Christmases and Thanksgivings, the times that mark and celebrate life’s milestones. A livestream funeral is odd; a distanced, masked group of mourners is bizarre and somehow more painful.
A less-noticed loss comes from loss of small, daily interactions.
We ignore the CDC’s advice and go to bars for the same reason we want the schools to resume in-person classes or the church to hold in-person services. It’s not because we’re ignorant or evil; it’s because bars, churches and schools feed our deep need for those small, casual social interactions.
I go to my office once a week now. It used to be a hive of people. Some were friends, some were acquaintances, and many people I sometimes saw in the elevator.
During a lunchtime walk around the Square, I’d see judges, courtroom opponents, former co-workers, classmates, Joe the Bagel Guy and people I know without quite knowing how I know them.
The office is empty now. I can’t recognize the few, masked people who hurry past me on the Square. Most stores are closed.
Joe’s food is passed through a window to the street, so you get the bagel without the conversation or the smell of experimental soups. Fahrenheit, my local bar, exists on takeout old fashioneds now. Some days, so do I.
All of this is loss, and it is silly to pretend it is not. It looks different for each of us.
One misses the rough-and-tumble interaction of soccer practice. Another mourns the loss of worshiping with fellow believers. A third needs to sip Coors Light and critique the Packers’ offensive line.
We miss each other. Knowing we are staying apart to protect each other is sometimes cold comfort.
But the substitutes are interesting.
Y’all I see walking down my street at 7:30 at night – I know that’s not coffee in those cups. We all know. It’s OK.
Work is Zoom meetings, including post-work virtual happy hours. I play online Catan with my Texas friends and online trivia with my brother and his friends in New York. A scattered group of acquaintances formed a Zoom book club.
A Lyle Lovett song begins: “I went to a funeral. Lord, it made me happy … seeing all those people I ain’t seen since the last time somebody died.” At a funeral, you see the people you don’t see often – the distant relatives, the casual acquaintances, the friends who have drifted away. In the middle of mourning, you’re refreshed by the little connections.
We never knew Noel, but I wish we could have gone to his funeral. There is value in togetherness. There is value for our friend and David’s family to see a full church and know that people noticed when their world shattered, to receive hugs and condolences from grieving people who do not know what to say.
But there is also value in forsaking these comforts for the greater good.
Soon, we will have a vaccine and life will start to return to normal for most of us. I hope we keep the book clubs and Zoom trivia and vaguely intoxicated evening walks because we need each other maybe more than we thought. I hope we can safely resume the little connections that feed us – sports, worship, school, and bars. I hope we soon are able to celebrate our victories and mourn our losses together.
Just not quite yet. Be careful.
Celebrate the holidays safely so we can continue to celebrate them for years.