Wisconsin winters in the ‘60s were brutal, but that didn’t keep us from spending the majority of our time outdoors.
Part of this was due to the fact that there wasn’t much to do indoors, since computer games and handheld devices hadn’t been invented. And our television received only three paltry channels broadcasting shows only once at a prescribed time; often in black and white.
But we were also made of a stronger mettle than today’s kids. Fact: My folks wouldn’t even consider driving my brother and I to Yahara Elementary, a mile away, unless the thermostat was well south of 15 below zero. And this was before the invention of “wind chill.”
I do fondly recall my parents letting me skate to school one morning after a particularly severe ice storm. Parents had a lot of faith in the survival skills of their children back then.
For more sophisticated skating, the rink at St. Anns was the place. The rink was a thing of beauty, with twinkling lights for night skating and a warming house with a rubber floor. Popcorn was served. Girls actually dressed up in skater outfits and performed swizzles and camel spins. We boys just tried to stay upright.
Organized hockey wasn’t a thing then, but the local hardware stores did sell sticks and the city flooded the tennis courts for pick-up games. Our home rink was the court at West Side Park (now Veterans Memorial), with repurposed park benches as goals.
My father introduced me to the extreme sport of sail skating — basically canvas kites with perpendicular cross pieces you held on to for dear life while skimming across frozen Lake Kegonsa at up to 40 mph. He made me my own-kid sized kite so I could practice, and I’m proud to report most of the cuts and bruises have long since healed.
But skiing was the sport we truly loved. It dominated my young dreams. I started at 6 and became fairly proficient early on. We explored long gone hills like Birchhaven or Nordic Mountain, but Tyrol Basin rapidly became our go-to area.
In 1963, we spent every Saturday at Tyrol, which had several rope tows and a T-bar, with lift tickets around $5. We have an 8mm film that shows nothing but family members gliding by a fixed location on skis for nearly two hours straight — maybe the dullest film ever made, but it was the highlight of this fourth grader’s life.
And there was always ski jumping. Stoughton was legendary in the international ski jumping world for having the country’s largest free standing scaffold, which unfortunately blew down just before the onset of World War I.
A group of Stoughton residents, led by former jumper Bob Peterson, decided to resurrect those glory days by constructing a new scaffold behind the Skaalen Home. The jump was completed in 1966 and held annual tournaments every February.
A mere shadow of the original, jumpers could nonetheless reach distances in the air of well over 40 feet. It was replaced by a larger structure, where jumpers could go up to 75 feet.
I participated in the tournaments during my junior high years, from 1966-1969, and had some success. In 1967, I managed a second place finish to Madison’s Gene Burmeister, who went on to win the junior nationals. But I never found ski jumping terribly enjoyable.
It wasn’t the fear of soaring great distances in the air that was the problem, but rather the arduous task of lugging two huge boards over your shoulders up a tall structure numerous times a day in the dead of winter. That, and the fact that you were “coached” by adult males who always seemed to be around.
The ability to drive gave us freedom to explore ski areas on our own. We tended to gravitate towards the picturesque man made mountains of the Lake Geneva area, with exotic names as Mount Fuji, Americana (on the sight of the now defunct Playboy resort) and our favorite, Majestic Hills.
With its three artificial hills, a vertical drop of 235 feet and a restored chicken coop as a warming hut, Majestic more than lived up to its name. We found it heavenly, especially during night skiing, when everything glowed and you could see your reflection in the layers of ice that passed for snow. We honed our skills dodging high velocity snow guns and hanging on to rope tows for dear life.
Eventually Alpine Valley opened, bringing in hordes of kamikaze Illinois skiers intent on colliding with trees. The snowmobile craze heated up locally and the intrepid skiers of Stoughton began turning their sights towards the Rocky Mountains of Colorado.
But that, my friends, is another story.