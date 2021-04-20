The Stoughton Village Players building is turning 100, and to celebrate, the group is asking people to submit their memories about the former movie theater. Here’s some of mine.
In the late 1950s and ‘60s, a man named Lewis ran the theater — an imposing character — tall, with a shock of white hair and what seemed to be a genetic incapacity to smile or project any happiness whatsoever. He watched over the lobby with eagle eyes, frisking any unfortunate child who tried to smuggle sweets in from Kluevers market next door.
Not that the theater concessions would break the bank. Popcorn was 25 cents, candy was a dime. I always got Lemon Drops, sometimes with Chuckles for a backup. Chuckles were 5 sugar coated gummies: Yellow, Red, Orange, Green and Black. Perfection.
The Badger Theater was the place to be for Stoughton’s prepubescent set every Saturday at 2, because that was when the kiddie matinee. Admission was 10 cents, and the fare consisted of some Warner Brothers cartoons, a cliffhanger serial from the ‘40s like Flash Gordon or Buck Rogers followed by a feature with photogenic animals that taught us lessons about kindness and respect for all creatures.
Not that it mattered to the kiddies, who passed the time running up and down the aisles screaming and throwing whatever items they could at the screen. I can’t recall a matinee that ran in its entirety without Mr. Lewis shutting the movie down several times to lecture us, always threatening to end the showing of the film then and there. I also remember that he never made good on that threat.
Later, Friday nights became our go-to nights at the Badger. It was still loud and rowdy, but with a junior high school sheen.
I remember being deeply embarrassed when I inadvertently released some flatulence during a poignant scene in James Michner’s “Hawaii” involving childbirth. Everyone within earshot found it hysterically funny, which led directly to my unfortunate eighth grade nickname, “Beans Amundson.”
I would go to the Friday night movie with my pals almost weekly, but I always found myself sitting alone by the midpoint of the film, since all the other guys moved to sit next to a classmate of the female persuasion. I never did figure out how they managed that.
And then there was Friday night, September 24, 1966 — the night of the Schultz Brothers fire that decimated an entire block of downtown.
The dime store was already burning as we made our way to the 7 p.m. showing of the latest James Bond movie, Thunderball. We were hoping to see the entire film before the fire spread to the theater block itself. Every 15 minutes or so someone would come in with a report on the progress of the fire, and happily, we managed to see the entire movie.
We all agreed it was no Goldfinger, and exited to the spectacle of flames reaching hundreds of feet into the air just down the street. Not only did we manage to view the film during the tragedy, but our parents let us stay up real late to watch the conflagration play out.
We went to the Badger on Sunday nights as a family. We always sat a few rows behind the Harvey family. Tony Harvey was our butcher at Horn’s market and they never missed a Sunday.
This was during the period when movies were often so long that they needed intermissions. I think Ben Hur was the first, but others, like Lawrence of Arabia, the Bridge Over the River Kwai and Doctor Zhivago soon followed.
We hated Doctor Zhivago, full of mushy romance and very little violent action, which made its running time of 3 hours and 17 minutes nearly insufferable. My brother and I swore revenge on our parents and got it four years later when we made the folks sit through the entire three-hour film version of Woodstock.
My dad snored loudly the entire time.
The Badger had an interesting booking style. I remember watching Dana Andrews’ unfortunate last film, Hot Rods to Hell, on the Sunday at the Movies show on Chicago’s WGN. Much to my suprise, the movie played at the Badger the following week.
A lot of times the theater was a place of solitude, especially the late nine ‘o clock show on weekday nights. Many times I was the sole audience member, save for the projectionist, Mr. Roe, who patiently ran the film for a very happy audience of one.
So many great movies! All the works of Jerry Lewis. Action films like The Great Escape and The Magnificent Seven, featuring our hero, Steve McQueen. Kirk Douglas and Burt Lancaster in The Vikings. Creepy horror adaptations of Poe tales with a demented Vincent Price. Godzilla! Flubber!
The Badger was a wonderful spot for a kid with an outsized imagination wanting to learn about and eventually enter the big world.
It was my favorite place in Stoughton, and at times it truly felt like a home away from home.