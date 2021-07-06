Bill Amundson, my namesake, died Dec. 21, just three days short of his 92nd birthday. Although we weren’t related, I’d know Bill since childhood, and he was the best friend of my father.
Bill lived a remarkable life.
He had an MBA and several other advanced degrees, and he was a generous supporter of all things Stoughton. He never drew attention to himself, but if you look closely, you can see it in Stoughton’s parks and lakes, at the hospital and in the schools.
His friends have planned a memorial for him this summer, a root beer float and ice cream social. It could also include one special, very fitting event, something connected to his true passion – airplanes.
In the early 1950s, Bill and my father made numerous trips to Acapulco in a small Taylorcraft, navigating by following the Mexican coastline and landing in fields. They borrowed bicycles to get into the nearest village to buy gasoline while documenting the whole experience with an 8mm movie camera.
Bill was at the center of a group of folks that were truly passionate about aviation. This group would meet at Bill’s HQ, the old Amundson Pontiac garage on East Main Street, where they would talk, go to lunch and most importantly, restore vin-tage aircraft, with remarkable results.
The Matson Airport, lovingly referred to as Stoton International, was managed at one time by my father, Roger. Bill was there daily, as a leading member of the Cloudhopper’s Flying Club.
Stoton International consists of a grass runway, about dozen tin hangars, a somewhat dilapidated clubhouse and an outhouse. No control tower in sight.
However, It was another hotbed of aviation activity, with local aerobatics shows, trained crows, fly in breakfasts and picnics that hosted pilots from all over the ar-ea.
One of the annual highlights was a competition called flour bombing, which in-volved pilots flying low over a target to drop sacks of flour out the window in an effort to achieve a bull’s-eye. In one memorable moment, a pilot scored a direct hit on the rather elegant hat a woman in attendance happened to be wearing.
All this time, Bill introduced numerous visitors to the airport’s glory. Many Stough-ton residents recall having their first, and often only, ride in an aircraft courtesy of Bill.
In the winter, pilots replaced the wheels with skis and would land in fields and on the lake, which was legal at the time.
Nothing could happen during April, when the runway was too muddy, so Roger decided then would be a good time to get married. And that wasn’t all, according to my remedial math – both my brother and I were born around the Christmas holiday.
My future wife, Anita, visited the airport for the first time in 2003, where she was treated to a ride in my dad’s homebuilt Steen Skybolt. I was amazed and more than a little alarmed to observe them performing snap and barrel rolls in the bi-plane directly overheard. Anita emerged shaken but very exhilarated. My father, the pilot, was 85 at the time.
Every July, a majority of the gang would decamp to Oshkosh for the annual EAA Fly In (now AirVenture), an eight-day celebration of all things aircraft associated.
The Stoughton contingent occupied some serious real estate at the Paul’s Woods campsite for years, anchored by a food tent run by John Vondren of Opera House fame.
It was from this location that the good folks of Stoton International built their repu-tation in the field of homebuilt and restored aircraft.
In 1976, Bill, along with Dick Peterson, was recognized with the Grand Champi-on award in the Classics division for a 1947 Piper Vagabond they restored.
The late Keith Swalheim won several awards, including one in 2013 for his Vin-tage 1934 Stinson SRS, which now resides in the AeroMexico Museum in Mexi-co City. In 2011, Nelson Sundby won an award for Best Custom Classic for his restored 1954 Cessna 170.
The list goes on and on. All these planes spent their restorative years in Bill’s Pontiac garage on main street.
In 2018, Midwest Flyer magazine referred to Bill as a “legendary aircraft restorer” and mentioned his influence on a younger generation. Among this generation were Myron Lokken and Doug Tomas, who won an Outstanding Custom Class award in 2018 for their restored 1946 Aeronca, which they worked on in the gar-age for nearly five years under Bill’s watchful tutelage.
Myron was Bill’s most constant companion in his later years.
The last time I saw Myron he was working on a new undertaking, a 1935 Waco biplane he had shipped from Australia in pieces at substantial expense. It’s a daunting project, but at the time Myron was fiddling with a PVC pneumatic tube type gadget I couldn’t help but ask him about.
Myron called it a “Bill dispersion system.”
It seems Bill’s last request was to have his ashes shot out of a plane over his be-loved airport, and Myron was working to get the CO2 powered device just right.
So Bill’s going out in style. Stoton International style.