At one time or another, most residents of Stoughton, even newcomers, hear about the existence of Peteville, a mysterious, semi-mythical community within a community that has existed down by the river for what seems like an eternity.
Everyone agrees that Peteville is a real thing, but its essence and specifics are much more difficult to categorize.
As a child, Peteville was our shortcut to downtown. We would ride our bikes up and down the Peteville hill off Jefferson Street, or more accurately, ride our bikes down, then push our bikes up.
We passed through Peteville as fast as possible, because it was shadowy and otherworldly, like some depression era Hooverville just plopped down in the middle of our town.
It was easy to create scary Peteville scenarios involving long dead inhabitants or evil Nisse (a creature from Scandanavian folklore) lurking under the footbridge. We avoided it on Halloween at all costs.
Peteville had its less scary beginnings around 1900, when an industrious developer named Pete Hagen began building reasonably priced frame homes crowded together on the west bank of the Yahara River, just south of Main Street. Dubbed “Peteville” in honor of landlord Hagen, most of the houses were occupied by working-class Norwegian immigrants employed at the thriving
Stoughton Wagon Company (formerly Mandt Wagon Works) just across the river.
As early as 1903, this publication reported that workers “are agitating for the building of a footbridge across the river” and in 1907, the residents got their wish, when the wagon company built the first wooden footbridge connecting Peteville directly to the factory across the river. The cost of the bridge was $430, of which $330 was allocated by the city and $100 came from private donations.
Thus began the golden age of Peteville.
At its height, the flourishing community had its own grocery store and riverfront park, where large crowds of townspeople reportedly gathered on sunny Sunday afternoons for picnics, fishing and
sunbathing. In 1925, an iron and concrete bridge was constructed to permanently replace the rather unstable original, making access to the unusual borough even more convenient. This time, it cost $4,300.
But over time, Peteville’s luster began to fade. Fire regulators started noticing that the houses were too close together. Many of the tiny homes became too dilapidated and dangerous to repair and were subsequently torn down.
Eventually, the grocery store closed up. The park disappeared. As new postwar housing mushroomed around town, Peteville slowly became a historical artifact, a mere footnote to the city’s history.
And yet, the allure of Peteville continues.
A photo of the “Peteville Gang” that has been circulating for years features 14 boys and two dogs and appears to be from the early 1930s. The boys have a street urchin appeal to them and look like they’re auditioning for the Little Rascals of Our Gang film fame. Bruce Anderson, whose father appears in the picture, says that isn’t far from the truth and that every boy in the picture thought they were destined for Hollywood stardom.
Tall tales have always been a feature of Peteville lore. One longtime resident who recalls visiting the neighborhood on grade school field trips told me the story of an old-timer who would purportedly flood his basement every fall and stock it with Yahara River bluegills to ensure that his family would have enough to eat over the sparse depression winter months.
The footbridge itself has always been a bone of contention.
In 1977, city officials began floating the idea of replacing the footbridge with a two-lane automobile traffic bridge, which would have effectively destroyed the Peteville neighborhood. A group called “Save the Footbridge” spearheaded by local activist and longtime Peteville resident Gary Nelson Murphy was formed to fight this suggestion, and in 1978 they prevailed.
And then there’s the story of the drunken truck driver. Sometime in the winter, a little over a decade ago, a fellow was drinking to excess in a local establishment when he accepted a challenge to drive his trailerless semi cab across the footbridge, which measured eight feet across.
Amazingly enough, he was able to make it across without it collapsing, allthough the guardrails on both sides were subsequently bent at 45-degree angles. Locals recall the besotted driver’s victory celebration being cut short, as he was arrested on the spot.
More recently, the borough survived being isolated from the outside world during the construction of the Norwegian Heritage Center, Livsreise. Main Page Court, the only vehicular access to Petville, was cut off by construction vehicles for the better part of a year, making entry and exit nearly impossible.
In a move replete with cruel irony, the center celebrating the Norwegian immigrant experience never bothered to inform or compensate the inhabitants of this seminal immigrant neighborhood about the discomfort it caused.
And now there’s a sign on the footbridge that reads “Due to unsafe conditons, the bridge will be closed until further notice.” Damn. Maybe that truck did some damage after all.
And yet, Peteville prevails, in reality and in our collective memory and imagination.
When, or if, in-person socializing returns, try bringing up the topic of Peteville when talking to others about our fine community. Chances are the ensuing conversations will be informative, memorable and possibly surprising.