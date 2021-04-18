A national cable company is almost done digging-up the terrace to add additional telecommunication services to the City of Stoughton.
TDS expects to finish installation of the city-wide project this fall, according to a company news release.
Approximately 3,400 Stoughton addresses are eligible for the fiber services as of April 16, Missy Kellor, an associate manager for TDS told the Hub in an email. That is nearly half of the 7,400 addresses that company expects to provide services to in the Stoughton area.
The company, which provides internet, TV and phone services, started installing the infrastructure around Stoughton in March 2020. Staff are burying orange conduit, and installing 78 miles of fiber optic cable, Kellor wrote.
The heavy construction is already done, she said.
TDS is expected to be available in neighborhoods in Stoughton proper, along the western edge of Lake Kegonsa and along Rutland Dunn Townline Road.
