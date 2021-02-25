Norwegian descendants (and their friends), rejoice – even though it’ll look a little different, there will be some sort of Syttende Mai celebration this year.
Syttende Mai 2021, which is set to take place the weekend of May 14-16, won’t be the same street-filling affair it usually is with COVID-19 restrictions, but organizers are hoping to gauge the public’s interest in what festival food fare they partake in, and how.
To do that, festival organizers and Stoughton Chamber of Commerce staff are conducting a food survey to gather input on what attendees would like to taste amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Answers are due by 4 p.m., Friday, Feb. 26.
The feedback will accommodate Syttende Mai fundraising efforts and food sales, while adhering to Public Health Madison and Dane County guidelines, according to an event flyer.
Questions include how comfortable attendees would be with food stands, the likelihood of people ordering food through curbside pickup and the times people would visit. Others ask about favorite foods, what attendees would like to order during Syttende Mai and the likelihood of people supporting food stands if they were not located downtown.
People can find the survey at bit.ly/3utsR33.