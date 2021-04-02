Human resources employee Gary Nevela shows off his biceps to the vaccinator after she commented on his company-branded "Stoughton Strong" T-shirt prior to giving him a vaccination at the Stoughton Trailers facility on Friday, April 2. Johnson & Johnson vaccines were made available for nearly 500 employees who work at the Stoughton, Evansville and Brodhead facilities.
Nearly 500 Stoughton Trailers employees became newly vaccinated against COVID-19 on Friday, April 2.
The semi-trailer manufacturer partnered with SSM Health of Wisconsin to provide the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to employees at its Stoughton facility, with employees from its two other locations, Evansville and Brodhead, invited to participate.
Stoughton Trailers CEO Bob Wahlin told the Hub the company was not requiring employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19, but when the company was offered a chance to host a vaccination clinic for the employees, it was something Wahlin couldn't pass up.
"From day one, we've been looking forward to having an opportunity to put on something like this," he said. "People have realized how much we rely on trailers and transportation just to keep the goods flowing, and the economy running."
As employees sat for 15 minutes after their vaccination to assure no adverse side effects would occur, others passed out snacks, "Stoughton Strong" T-shirts with a band-aided arm on the front and laminated COVID-19 documentation cards.
The company has around 1,350 employees between the three locations, Wahlin said, meaning that approximately a third of employees received a COVID-19 vaccination on April 2, with others having been vaccinated previously.
Wahlin said that while they'll celebrating having hundreds of employees newly vaccinated, safety precautions will still be in place and the company will still be keeping its guard up to prevent disease transmission. But having employees vaccinated allows for a greater sense of confidence for workers, Wahlin added.
"We want to make sure our employees are as comfortable as possible, and they feel entirely safe ... that's going to be a more productive and a better work environment," he said.
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Human resources employee Gary Nevela receives a COVID-19 vaccine dose at the Stoughton Trailers facility on Friday, April 2. Johnson & Johnson vaccines were made available for nearly 500 employees who work at the Stoughton, Evansville and Brodhead facilities.
T-shirts reading "Stoughton Strong" are given out as complimentary gifts for workers who opt into receiving a COVID-19 vaccine at the Stoughton Trailers facility on Friday, April 2. Johnson & Johnson vaccines were made available for nearly 500 employees who work at the Stoughton, Evansville and Brodhead facilities.
Stoughton Trailers employees could collect a "COVID-19 vaccinated" sticker as a complimentary gift for receiving a vaccination at the Stoughton Trailers facility on Friday, April 2. Johnson & Johnson vaccines were made available for nearly 500 employees who work at the Stoughton, Evansville and Brodhead facilities.
Employee Alejandro Salazar receives a COVID-19 vaccine at the Stoughton Trailers facility on Friday, April 2. Johnson & Johnson vaccines were made available for nearly 500 employees who work at the Stoughton, Evansville and Brodhead facilities.
Employee Fredo Ocasio receives a COVID-19 vaccine at the Stoughton Trailers facility on Friday, April 2. Johnson & Johnson vaccines were made available for nearly 500 employees who work at the Stoughton, Evansville and Brodhead facilities.
Human resources employee Gary Nevela shows off his biceps to the vaccinator after she commented on his company-branded "Stoughton Strong" T-shirt prior to giving him a vaccination at the Stoughton Trailers facility on Friday, April 2. Johnson & Johnson vaccines were made available for nearly 500 employees who work at the Stoughton, Evansville and Brodhead facilities.
Marketing employee Audra Sonntag laminates her COVID-19 vaccine documentation at the Stoughton Trailers facility on Friday, April 2. Johnson & Johnson vaccines were made available for nearly 500 employees who work at the Stoughton, Evansville and Brodhead facilities.
Marketing department employee Audra Sonntag receives a COVID-19 vaccine at the Stoughton Trailers facility on Friday, April 2. Johnson & Johnson vaccines were made available for nearly 500 employees who work at the Stoughton, Evansville and Brodhead facilities.
