Stoughton Trailers is hiring more employees and increasing its base pay after a “tremendous” growth in sales for the fourth quarter.
To attract new employees to meet the high product demand the company has seen since August, it raised the hourly base pay to $16 for assembler, $17 for machine operators and $18.25 for welders, according to a Stoughton Trailers’ new release.
This comes after the company announced that it planned to hire 300 new employees this fall.
Trailer sales declined from April to July as fleet customers became apprehensive about purchasing equipment in the first several months of the pandemic; however, orders began to rebound in August and have steadily grown from there, chief commercial officer Jeremy Sanders said in a news release.
The increase in business is due to a steady rebuild of trust in the trailer industry and shift to freight trailers because of online order delivery, the release states.