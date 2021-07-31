When Joanne Grassman first imagined opening her own woodworking maker space, she envisioned a building at least a century old, complete with artisan furniture.
Grassman told the Hub she has now found that space in Stoughton.
The 32 year retired educator said she is renovating the 501 E. Main Street space, known as the Doughboy Building, which has been vacant for at least seven years. The building going to be known as Grand Inspired will feature a woodworking maker space in the back, where people can buy memberships to use professional equipment, as well as attend seminars and classes.
In the front of the space, Grassman said, will be an artisan furniture shop with handmade, finely crafted products, as well as furnishings like rugs, bowls and lamps.
“People will see things being made in the back and there will always be that smell of fresh cut wood in the air and you can purchase artisan things in the front of the store,” she said.
In partnership with the City of Stoughton, Grassman, owner of Grand Inspired, applied for a $72,000 Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation grant that is meant to rehabilit muncipal downtowns. The Common Council approved sending in the grant application at the Tuesday, July 27 meeting.
Grassman said the money will cover about 10-12% of the cost of the building and renovation. The grant is meant to offset the sometimes prohibitive cost to renovate downtown, historic buildings for small business owners, she said.
And she said she intends to keep the space’s historic character intact, including the bowstring wooden trusses that create an arched ceiling. The building will have brick walls, and polished cement floor with glass payne replica windows in the front.
But for now the building remains in disrepair.
Its roof has to be replaced due to water damage, a heating system has to be installed and it needs new electrical and new plumbing, Grassman said.
Even that part of the process of opening a business is part of Grassman’s dream.
“Knowing how things are made, where they are made and knowing the level of skill and care it takes to create something -- you sort of fall in love,” she said.