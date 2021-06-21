Visitors to Mershon’s Cidery’s new downtown location will find the former site of the Cinema Cafe theater completely transformed.
The separate rooms originally used for the cinema have been combined to create one large tasting room for guests to sip on cider and wine, and the basement will be used for storage.
As of mid March, Mershon’s is fully open after making the move from its previous location at Business Park Circle to the site at 124 W. Main Street.
Mershon’s owner Joseph Baird told the Hub that when Mayor Tim Swadley initially approached him about moving to Main Street last April, he was not so sure about the idea, especially at the beginning of a pandemic.
However, Baird changed his tune after stopping by the Main Street location.
“After looking at the building and talking with the realtor and the mayor, it seemed like a good fit,” Baird said.
Baird said that the upgrade in size is a huge benefit. The site is ten times the size of the Business Park location, according to previous Hub reporting. The basement has an ambient temperature of 55 degrees year-round, which Baird says is perfect for aging wines and ciders. Baird also said the extra space allows him to make more cider and expand distribution.
Mershon’s qualified for a loan from the Stoughton Redevelopment Authority to transform the space -- which was previously the Cinema Cafe theater for 30 years -- into a tasting room and production area for fermenting wine and cider.
The new location officially opened in December 2020, but until mid-March, Baird was only able to offer to-go sales because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Baird said that moving downtown has allowed Mershon’s to create a stronger presence in Stoughton and draw visitors to other local businesses as well.
“We were getting a lot of people from out of town to our other tasting room, but then it wasn't really helping Stoughton that much because they wouldn't actually see the rest of town,” Baird said.
Baird said that the quality of his cider might even be better now that he is no longer using pipes to transfer wine and cider to storage.
“We actually drilled a hole through the floor to the lower levels so then I can just use gravity to transfer the liquids to storage downstairs,” Baird said. "So it may even improve the quality of my products since you're not using a pump or anything like that, which can possibly introduce oxygen to your wines.”
Mershon’s Cider is open to the public with both indoor and outdoor seating available at 2-7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and noon-9 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.