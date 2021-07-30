A mobile coffee cart that serves gourmet espresso beverages along with bakery items is moving out of City of Stoughton at the end of the month.
Rise and Grind Coffee Wisconsin announced on its Facebook page Thursday, July 29, it will be moving operations to Mauston by Aug. 20. The cart primarily serves its customers in the Pick ‘N Save parking lot, 1750 U.S. Hwy. 51, but has popped up at events throughout Dane County as well.
And most of its menu options are made with local and organic ingredients, according to the Rise and Grind’s page. The business also offered drive-thru services until last June, when the City of Stoughton Common Council passed an ordinance prohibiting the service as a part of the process of defining food cart ordinances that started in 2019.
“We would like to thank each and every one of our customers,” the post reads. “You have shown such support and kindness over the last year, and this dream wouldn’t be possible without you. From the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU!!!”
The Hub has reached out to the owner of Rise and Grind for a comment about the closure, but has yet to receive a response as of Friday, July 30.
Rise and Grind will continue to be open from 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, except when the business is running an event, according to the Facebook post. It won’t be at its Pick ‘N Save space on July 31, Aug. 1 and Aug. 21, the post states.
The business’ Facebook post received 185 likes with 14 comments and 17 shares as of Friday, July 30, with a majority of users expressing their sadness at Rise and Grind leaving, with others offering their well wishes and voicing their love for the cart’s brew.
“Your delicious everything will be missed,” a user identified as J. D. Napeir wrote. “Bright & prosperous futures to you!”
One commenter, identified as Aaron Gaustad expressed their apparent frustration with the City of Stoughton.
“What Stoughton has done to you guys is despicable,” Gaustad wrote.
Others expressed similar sentiments.
“Hopefully the ones who run that town don’t treat you guys poorly like the ones that run Stoughton did,” commenter Stephen Forin wrote.
The ordinance the city passed earlier this summer affected food cart vendors like Rise and Grind that wanted to operate in Stoughton on either a long-term or temporary basis, according to previous Hub reporting. It had an immediate impact on Rise and Grind, since it had operated its drive-thru service out of the Pick ‘N Save parking lot for the past year.
Whether the ordinance directly led to the cart’s closure is unclear, but two alders at a June 8 meeting who ultimately voted against removing the restriction for future developments said they didn’t want the prohibition to affect future business growth.
Both Alds. Jean Ligocki (Dist 2) and Rachel Venegas (D-1) voted in opposition to the ordinance, with 10 in favor of it.
“I think that with our growth, I would like us to be more careful. I don’t want us to limit this, in this way, at this time.” Ligoki said at the June 9 Common Council meeting. “I think it is bad optics, and with our future growth, I still feel that the safety issues are being addressed and it ties our hands.”