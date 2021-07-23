Just before the downtown revitalization committee disbanded in September 2020, six residents were searching for a way to fill that gap.
So they started the process of establishing a nonprofit, downtown merchant’s association.
“Stoughton has the opportunity to be much more and be an attraction from multiple areas to downtown Stoughton,” Alan Sheets, owner of Woodland Studios on Main Street, told the Hub.
The association will have voting and non voting members, with a goal to promote one another and the downtown for all ages through events and outreach. They hope to officially launch before the end of the year, he said.
The association is partially modeled after the Monroe Street Merchants Association in Madison, an organization that has been around for more than 50 years, Sheets said.
And an important aspect of the nonprofit is mentorship, said Sharon Mason-Boersma, another founder of the organization.
“How can we help new businesses that are in our boundary area be successful and continue to produce what they want to?” she said. “We are hoping to have a mentorship-type program so a veteran business owner can mentor a new business owner.”
The group aims to have quarterly events downtown, beautify Main Street, publish newsletters and send out an assessment survey to business owners. Because many of the buildings downtown are considered historic landmarks, the association hopes to provide information on grants and resources.
Organizers believe the association will be a compliment to the Stoughton Chamber of Commerce, Sheets said. Their mission will focus on locally owned businesses in the sectors of restaurants, retail and entertainment in the downtown area, whereas the Chamber serves businesses in the entire city and beyond.
The group of six core members which includes business owners, a lawyer and a banker are in the process of creating bylaws and establishing a board of directors.
Members will enjoy benefits such as advertising opportunities, resources and group networking.
But Mason-Boersma said the biggest benefit is being able to collaborate.
“There is a level of communication and support that businesses get from each other, to learn from each other and that will help not only the business, but it will help Stoughton, it will help the downtown,” Mason-Boersma said.
For information, contact Mason-Boersma at smasonboersma@gmail.com.