This fall Drew Ghelfi, Pancake Cafe owner, sat down with his staff to brainstorm what they could do to help out the community this holiday season during the COVID-19 pandemic.
With Thanksgiving around the corner, Ghelfi and his employees put together a holiday operation in hopes of feeding families in Stoughton and surrounding communities. That operation is called Food for Families, and comprises a team of 15 volunteers Ghelfi assembled this month to prepare, cook, package and deliver food to people in need Thanksgiving Day.
Food for Families has already received $3,200, with an end goal of obtaining $10,000.With the help of local business and churches, Ghelfi said he hopes to be able to feed around 500 families in Stoughton, Oregon, Mcfarland and the east side of Madison. Packages of food will include ham, collard greens, corn bread, mac and cheese and turkey or cornish hen, Ghelfi said.
“If we have all the funds and resources, our goal is to feed as many families as possible,” he said.
Besides participating in Food for Families, Ghelfi says he’s always looking for ways to give back.
Since purchasing the restaurant in February, he has provided breakfast and lunch for over 2,000 children in Stoughton, put together a food pantry and has delivered hot breakfast to medical staff in Stoughton and Oregon.
“My goal has been to try and empower people as long as I am here,’’ he said. “So that’s what I am going to do.”
Donations are being accepted at http://men toringpositives.org/donate/. Checks can be made payable to Mentoring Positives Inc or cash at Pancake Cafe in Stoughton located at 2420 Hwy. 138 #106 in Stoughton.