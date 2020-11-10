Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Nauti Norske has announced it is closing for the rest of the year.
On Friday, Nov. 6, business owners said in a Facebook post that they were temporarily closing the restaurant, located at 324 S. Water St. along the Yahara River. The post continued to read that the establishment made the decision in everyone’s best interest to close down “until further notice” until spring 2021.
One of the large draws for Nauti Norske is the expansive patio that borders the Yahara River, where during nice days, dozens of people opt to dine outside.
“This was not an easy decision for us,” the post reads. “We look forward to getting Nauti with everyone again soon. In the meantime, please stay safe and have a wonderful winter.”