After a fire at Kopke’s Greenhouse burned down a shed last March, co-owner Josh Smith knew he wanted to give back to the local fire departments and EMS who helped put out the blaze.
Smith told the Observer he approached Oregon Area Fire/EMS District Chief Glenn Linzmeier in April asking for firefighters’ boots, and started up the “Buck$ for the Boots” campaign. He distributed the boots for money collection next to registers at Kopke’s, encouraging customers to donate to the ten fire departments and EMS that responded to the fire.
Greenhouse owner Gordy Kopke then agreed to match donations. Smith said that donors gave almost exactly $2,000, so Kopke’s is matching for a total of $4,000.
Those who helped put out the fire included staff from Oregon Area Fire/EMS, Brooklyn Volunteer Fire Department, Evansville Fire, Belleville Volunteer Fire Department, Fitchrona EMS and Fitchburg Fire Department. The Verona Fire Department, McFarland Fire and Rescue, Stoughton Fire Department and Monona Fire Department also responded to the scene.
“We had to do something, you know, to just say thank you and at least try and show a little bit of appreciation,” Smith said.
The fire started in a shed when a propane torch was left lit, destroying the shed and a semi-truck full of soil. There was damage to a greenhouse as well.
Now, Smith said he has the task of figuring out how to distribute the $4,000.
“I think we’re probably just going to show up with a check and a big thank you for each of the departments and just express our appreciation for everything those men and women did that helped keep our business thriving,” he said.
Smith said that the local community has been supportive, with people coming to help clean up after the fire and coming in to purchase more plants to help out the business.
“I even heard people saying, ’Jeez I’m just gonna have to come to Kopke’s one little extra time then because of that fire.’” he said.
Despite the fire and COVID, Smith said that Kopke’s has had a really good year.
“I can’t tell you how humbling (the community’s support) is,” Smith said.