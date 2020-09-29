Deak’s Pub & Grill is open again as of Sunday, Sept. 27, after closing down for a few days because of an employee testing positive for COVID-19.
The establishment announced the closure on its Facebook page Thursday, Sept. 24.
“This is our first and only positive test,” the post reads. “The employee has not worked in a week.”
The post states Deak’s closed immediately for deep cleaning, reopening Friday, Sept. 25, for carryout and curbside services only. Then, the establishment allowed staff that had not been in contact with the employee to resume work again.
The business resumed normal business hours Sunday, opening at 9 a.m. for breakfast, according to the post, and serving regular menu options and spirits, like craft beers.
“Thank you to everyone that supported us the last couple of days,” the post reads.
Deak’s is open starting at 11 a.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. on the weekends, its website states. The establishment remains open for dine-in, carryout and delivery, according to the website.