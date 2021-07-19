When longtime baker Keri Murphy was laid off from her job as an interior designer due to the pandemic last year, selling her own baked goods felt like a natural next step.
So she opened her own shop, calling it Rinde House Baking, 201 S. Franklin St., in October of 2020.
“My kids were back to school, but learning virtually, my husband was back to teaching, but virtually, and I was just sort of bumping around the house with nothing to do,” Murphy told the Hub.
Murphy had always liked the art of baking, and usually made more than she and her family could eat for themselves. After some encouragement from family and friends, she started posting her baked creations online and selling them.
That decision led her down the path to starting her own cottage baking business, which is based out of her home at the historic Lewis Rinde house in Stoughton.
Once she began building the business, Murphy created a Facebook group and registered Rinde House Baking as an LLC.
As Rinde House Baking grew, she began making custom orders as well. Some of the goods Murphy bakes include cakes, cupcakes, scones and decorated sugar cookies, as well as sourdough and focaccia bread.
Since Murphy does her baking from home, customers can place orders through her Facebook page or pick up tasty goods at the Stoughton Community Farmer’s Market and Gazebo Muzikk nights.
Murphy said that one advantage of cottage baking is it allows her to do things that could be more difficult to accomplish in a commercial bakery, like baking sourdough bread.
And she said sourdough is one of her most popular products, adding that it requires a time-intensive process over several days that she said might not be realistic for commercial bakeries.
“A lot of times I have to feed my starter right before I go to bed and then by the morning it's ready to mix into the dough,” Murphy said.
A starter is a fermented dough with yeast and a bacteria called lactobacili that gives the bread a sour taste. Murphy said she has that after feeding the starter, she has to tend to it over the next four to six hours.
“Then it sits in my fridge overnight, and I bake it the next day,” she explained.
Her royal icing-decorated sugar cookies, Murphy added, can take up to four hours to decorate. Thankfully, she said working from home allows her to dedicate plenty of time to creating her delicious bakes.
For more information about Rinde House Bakery, visit facebook.com/RindeHouseBaking.