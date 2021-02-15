What started a few years ago as a platform to root for local musicians has grown into what its founders call a “digital music ecosystem,” particularly amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Live Undiscovered Music app, or LÜM as it is more commonly known, has expanded over the last few years to help its 130,000 artists collaborate and network with peers and connect with fans, chief executive officer and Stoughton native Max Fergus told the Hub. Since the app’s infancy, born out of a “think tank” session Fergus had with a group friends in November 2017, its purpose has extended beyond combining a music streaming service with social media.
That "think tank" included Luke Logan, Ben Solomon, Elijah Isenberger, Luke Kollman, Derek Zenger and Curtis Rollo. Logan and Fergus are 2014 Stoughton High School graduates, and Solomon went to Verona Area High School.
With headquarters at 821 E. Washington Ave. in Madison, LÜM cemented itself as the first music streaming platform in the United States to allow for direct-to-artist financial support through virtual gifting technology, called “Notes” in 2020, Fergus said.
LÜM also launched applications for iOS and Android operating systems and brought multi-Grammy-award-winning hip-hop artist Ne-Yo on as a company co-founder. The platform built a reputation as a safe space for women in the music industry as well, he said, since it is one dominated by men.
Then in early 2021, LÜM announced its new digital music marketplace for creators called “The Exchange.” Fergus said The Exchange provides pathways for profitability from peers and fans amid a pandemic that has nearly bled the industry dry. Musicians, through the service, can buy and sell features, vocals, mixing and mastering, beats and music reviews, he said.
Fergus said the idea of virtual gifting through Notes came from live-streaming services like Twitch, which content creators use to game, among other activities.
He explained that Twitch uses a virtual currency known as Bits that users can buy to tip their favorite streamers.
“We took that technology and applied it to music for the first time,” Fergus said. “I can buy 200 Notes, which are worth about $1, and give those to an artist on LUM. The artist can actually cash out on those Notes and it goes directly into their bank account.”
LÜM has more avenues for giving back to artists than just the fans, he said.
One of the main reasons the platform brought Ne-Yo on as a founder is because of his love and use of the app. Musicians can connect with someone who has “reached the mountaintops,” Fergus said.
The platform has also provided avenues for female artists to succeed, he said.
According to a Forbes story published in October 2020, artist Krystall Poppin shared her experience using the LÜM as a woman. The story states that 21.7% of women in the music industry are artists, 12.5% songwriters and 2.7% producers.
“The beautiful thing about LÜM is that it removes the label aspect from your career and allows you to release content wherever and however you want,” she told Forbes. “We need more women in the industry -- in front of, and beyond the mic.”
Meanwhile, Fergus said The Exchange has worked like a "Shopify" for musicians, allowing artists to buy and sell services during the COVID-19 pandemic -- a time when live concerts, promotional events and all in-person gatherings remain at a standstill.
Reflecting on the success LÜM has seen in its few short years of operation, Fergus said he’s met some of his best friends on the platform. He’s not sure what’s in store for the future, but he predicts the platform will fuel the next generation of independent artists.