125 years ago - 1895
• The west side barbershop is a thing of the past. West siders will have to cross the bridge, or wear long beards.
• Supt. Fix of the water works informs us that reports are coming in daily that there is a great improvement in the city water since the artesian water has not been mixed with the surface wells.
• The new engine at the light and power company was started Wednesday under a partial load and worked to perfection. Thursday evening all the lights were turned on for a full test. The engine is a perfect piece of machinery.
• “Pinco,” Gene Curtis’s old dog, is no more. He has barked his last bark. He was sent to the happy hunting ground on Saturday last by Martin Serristad, who had been bitten by the dog.
• Base ball. The greatest game of the season will be played at the Stoughton ball park Monday between the married and single men.
• Hildus Lee, proprietor of the Turkish bath establishments, contemplates removing to Janesville. We think the people of this place can ill afford to lose so necessary an institution. The business ought to be sustained.
• The minstrel show Thursday evening of last week and “Matrimonial Agent” Saturday evening attracted a fair-sized audience. For a show of its kind, the minstrel performance was fair, but the so-called entertainment Saturday night was simply intolerable. That aggregation of bum actors and actresses ought to be sent to the penitentiary on general principles.
75 years ago - 1945
• Less than 12 hours from now, General Douglas MacArthur is expected to lead thousands of America’s crack fighting men down the streets of Tokyo.
• One of the largest freshmen classes ever to register in Stoughton is this year’s class. The class registration is 138.
• Edwin Hatlen, 20, seaman first class, died in a prison camp on December 21, 1943, according to a message received from the bureau of naval personnel by his parents.
• President Truman’s sometimes breezy way of running three executive offices has caused apprehension among those who have followed government affairs for a long period of time.
• It is five years since Stoughton held its then-annual Syttende Mai celebration. Wednesday night the executives of the C of C voted to take steps to to have an observance of some kind here next May. 17.
• Here are two dates you can mark for reference. October 1, meat rationing ends. November 1, shoe rationing ends.
• The first case of polio in the immediate Stoughton area was reported Friday when it was learned a 22-year-old farm youth was taken to the Wisconsin General Hospital for treatment of the disease.
• The contract for the new King Edward Tobacco Co. building on lots recently purchased from the city was awarded to Findorff & Son.
50 years ago - 1970
• Close examination of the laws of Wisconsin, many of which are applicable, only in municipalities of a certain designated population, demonstrates why Stoughton Mayor Liniel Cooper has requested that a new census of the city be taken under local auspices. Official federal figures, which show Stoughton’s population to have only increased by 345 persons during the past ten years, seem to indicate that the population growth was one of six percent.
• Hailed as “the best American war comedy since sound came in,” M*A*S*H*, 20th Century Fox’s irreverent look at war, opens on Wednesday at the Badger Theatre. Donald Sutherland, Elliott Gould and Tom Skerrit star in the Panavision, DeLuxe Color presentation.
• Kermit Edison, president of the Stoughton Historical Museum, has announced details of the museum’s proposed addition. The building, a one-store carriage house, will be located on the vacant ground adjoining the museum on South Page Street. Although it will be constructed as a wooden frame building, the foundations are being extended so that a brick covering may be added later if bricks matching the former church housing the museum are found.
• When the census is taken each decade, results tabulated play a great influence on certain governmental functions for the next 10 years. Thus, when the 1970 census figure was announced for the City of Stoughton, Mayor LIniel Cooper was not just dissatisfied -- he voiced complete disapproval of the figure, and that started a chain reaction that culminated in the issuance of a revised figure for the city of 6,033.
25 years ago - 1995
• Tomorrow marks the one-year anniversary of the shooting death of Clarice Severson, a 79-year-old Dunn woman, whose killer remains unidentified. Severson was shot once in the head at close range shortly before noon Thursday, Sept. 8, apparently after returning home from running errands, only to interrupt a burglary at her residence.
• High mold levels caused by excessive heat and humidity coupled with poor air circulation systems posed additional headaches for administrators and teachers preparing for school at Yahara and Kegonsa elementary schools.
• Stoughton Area School District electors rejected the tax levy at the annual meeting Monday, a symbolic gesture capping months of frustration and anger, mostly toward budget cuts targeting non-union employees. District residents voted 95 to 55 to reject next year’s tax levy of just over $11.2 million. Although the vote is advisory and non-binding, and the Stoughton Board of Education can and must ratify the tax levy by Nov. 1, many people present Monday said they hope the vote sends a message to the board to restore the cuts.
• Moving day is imminent for Stoughton Utilities. The remodeling project of the former King Edward warehouse is nearing completion, and the utilities office expects to be open for business there Monday, Oct. 9. The move will culminate a process more than a year in the making. It was in August of 1994 when the Stoughton City Council instigated a right of first approval and authorized a feasibility study for the 58,000 square foot structure, previously owned by Swisher & Son.
10 years ago - 2010
• To assist taverns operating under the new statewide indoor smoking ban, the city has eliminated a restriction on outdoor beer gardens. By a 7-3 vote, the City Council last Tuesday removed the 50-foot distance a tavern’s outdoor seating area had to be to a residence.
• After batting the topic around for a few meetings earlier this year, the Stoughton City Council decided last week to allow advertising on city ball diamond outfield fences. The Stoughton Area Baseball Association had asked to sell advertising on fences at Lowell and Norske park this summer, hoping to raise $10,000 to $15,000 annually to improve the fields and support the organization.
• New faces will be noticed this fall around the Stoughton Area School District, with the hiring of Tim Onsager, who was brought on to fill the vacancy in the superintendent’s office left by Mary Gavigan in July. Onsager previously served as principal at DeForest High School for eight years before joining the district over the summer. Mel Dow, a former wrestling coach and assistant football coach at Prairie du Chien High School, was chosen to take over the vacancy left by athletic director Rich Reitzner, who retired in June after 17 years with the district.
• The 1100 block of Sundt Lane was blocked off for several days while investigators dealt with a barrage of chemicals that likely caused a small explosion last Tuesday evening. Stoughton emergency services, as well as the City of Madison’s Hazardous Incident Team, the Dane County Bomb Squad and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were all part of the investigation and cleanup.
• A developer is eyeing the northwest corner of the U.S. 51 and State Highway 138 intersection for what would be one of Stoughton’s biggest commercial projects in recent years. Verona-based Forward Development Group’s 33-acre West End Neighborhood proposal received favorable comments at the Sept. 13 Plan Commission meeting, and the group’s manager said that allowed them to move ahead with securing commitments from tenants and approvals from area authorities. “We’ve talked with users who have lots of interest in the Stoughton community,” said Dennis Steinkraus.