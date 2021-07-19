Police report stock photo

The Stoughton Police Department logged 1,876 incidents for April. Cases of interest for

the month were: five OWI’s, two sexual assaults, one burglary, one drug incident, seven

thefts, eight frauds, eight domestic disturbances, one threats, thirty-five disturbances,

nineteen disorderly conducts, twenty-one traffic crashes, forty-two EMS assists, nine

alarms, twenty-two juvenile incidents, sixty-seven 911 calls, twenty-seven animal

complaints, forty-one traffic complaints, and officers responded to thirty-four suspicious

activity calls. Officers also logged 46 check persons, 102 check properties, 67 assist

cases, 17 parking complaints, 17 criminal charges, 9 ordinance violations, and 31 traffic

arrests from 50 traffic stops.

The cases were identified by the Stoughton Police Department as significant.

April 1

Officers arrested a 39-year-old man on an Outstanding Warrant following a traffic

incident where the subject struck a curb and attempted to avoid the officer. Subject also cited

with several traffic violations.

April 2

Officers cited a 16-year-old girl for Possession of THC following an incident where

the female had delivered a bag of THC to the wrong mailbox in a residential neighborhood.

Officers arrested a 43-year-old man for Criminal Trespass to a Dwelling and Possession

of Narcotics following an incident where a homeowner was alerted by video security that

someone was entering his garage. The homeowner was able to secure the person in the garage

until officers arrived.

April 4

Officers arrested a 24-year-old man for Disorderly Conduct, Resisting/Obstructing an

Officer, and Bail Jumping following a domestic disturbance where the suspect resisted arrest.

April 5

Officers cited a 15-year-old boy for Possession of THC following school personnel

reporting the suspect regarding the possession on school grounds.

Officers took a 21-year-old female into custody for the City of Beloit Police Department

following a request from their department to make contact at her place of employment on an

Outstanding Warrant.

April 7

Officers arrested a 17-year-old boy for Possession of a Dangerous Weapon and

Carrying a Concealed Weapon following a report of the subject carrying a handgun near an

apartment complex.

April 8

Officers responded to a shots fired call at 8:48 a.m. near the Sandhill Elementary School

on the city’s north side. According to reports, three gunshots were fired at a vehicle, following

what was reported to be a Road Rage incident that started at the School. No one was injured

during the incident but several of the rounds struck nearby homes. The perpetrator has been

identified and has reportedly fled the area. The person has since been found.

April 9

Officers arrested a 43-year-old man for Disorderly Conduct, Resisting/Obstructing an

officer, and a Probation Hold following an incident where the intoxicated subject was banging on

house doors in a residential neighborhood. Suspect was located in the neighborhood and resisted arrest when officers took him into custody.

April 13

Officers arrested a 28-year-old man for Disorderly Conduct following a domestic

disturbance.

April 17

Officers cited a 34-year-old man for Disorderly Conduct following a fight in an

apartment complex following a disturbance call.

April 18

Officers responded to a report of a discovery of a hand grenade from the Yahara River.

A subject, who had been combing the river bottom with a high intensity magnet, discovered the

device that appeared to be a live grenade. Officers we unable to determine if the device was live

or inert. Officers blocked of the area and contacted the Dane County Bomb Squad. The device

was removed to a safe location and then detonated/disposed of.

April 20

Officers referred charges on a 33-year-old man for Violation of a No Contact Order

following an incident where the subject keeps texting the victim.

April 25

Officers arrested a 28-year-old woman on an Outstanding Warrant following a report of

a domestic in the Walmart parking lot.

Officers arrested a 31-year-old male for Operating a Motor Vehicle While under the

Influence of a Controlled Substance following an incident where the suspect had been operating

his vehicle on three tires and a rim.

April 26

Officers arrested a 66-year-old man for Fourth Degree Sexual Assault following an incident

where the suspect had approached a female in a store and grabbed her buttocks.

April 30

Officers arrested a 54-year-old man for Violation of a Restraining Order and a

Probation Hold following a disturbance call where the subject was found in contact with the

prohibited person.