The Stoughton Police Department logged 1,876 incidents for April. Cases of interest for
the month were: five OWI’s, two sexual assaults, one burglary, one drug incident, seven
thefts, eight frauds, eight domestic disturbances, one threats, thirty-five disturbances,
nineteen disorderly conducts, twenty-one traffic crashes, forty-two EMS assists, nine
alarms, twenty-two juvenile incidents, sixty-seven 911 calls, twenty-seven animal
complaints, forty-one traffic complaints, and officers responded to thirty-four suspicious
activity calls. Officers also logged 46 check persons, 102 check properties, 67 assist
cases, 17 parking complaints, 17 criminal charges, 9 ordinance violations, and 31 traffic
arrests from 50 traffic stops.
The cases were identified by the Stoughton Police Department as significant.
April 1
Officers arrested a 39-year-old man on an Outstanding Warrant following a traffic
incident where the subject struck a curb and attempted to avoid the officer. Subject also cited
with several traffic violations.
April 2
Officers cited a 16-year-old girl for Possession of THC following an incident where
the female had delivered a bag of THC to the wrong mailbox in a residential neighborhood.
Officers arrested a 43-year-old man for Criminal Trespass to a Dwelling and Possession
of Narcotics following an incident where a homeowner was alerted by video security that
someone was entering his garage. The homeowner was able to secure the person in the garage
until officers arrived.
April 4
Officers arrested a 24-year-old man for Disorderly Conduct, Resisting/Obstructing an
Officer, and Bail Jumping following a domestic disturbance where the suspect resisted arrest.
April 5
Officers cited a 15-year-old boy for Possession of THC following school personnel
reporting the suspect regarding the possession on school grounds.
Officers took a 21-year-old female into custody for the City of Beloit Police Department
following a request from their department to make contact at her place of employment on an
Outstanding Warrant.
April 7
Officers arrested a 17-year-old boy for Possession of a Dangerous Weapon and
Carrying a Concealed Weapon following a report of the subject carrying a handgun near an
apartment complex.
April 8
Officers responded to a shots fired call at 8:48 a.m. near the Sandhill Elementary School
on the city’s north side. According to reports, three gunshots were fired at a vehicle, following
what was reported to be a Road Rage incident that started at the School. No one was injured
during the incident but several of the rounds struck nearby homes. The perpetrator has been
identified and has reportedly fled the area. The person has since been found.
April 9
Officers arrested a 43-year-old man for Disorderly Conduct, Resisting/Obstructing an
officer, and a Probation Hold following an incident where the intoxicated subject was banging on
house doors in a residential neighborhood. Suspect was located in the neighborhood and resisted arrest when officers took him into custody.
April 13
Officers arrested a 28-year-old man for Disorderly Conduct following a domestic
disturbance.
April 17
Officers cited a 34-year-old man for Disorderly Conduct following a fight in an
apartment complex following a disturbance call.
April 18
Officers responded to a report of a discovery of a hand grenade from the Yahara River.
A subject, who had been combing the river bottom with a high intensity magnet, discovered the
device that appeared to be a live grenade. Officers we unable to determine if the device was live
or inert. Officers blocked of the area and contacted the Dane County Bomb Squad. The device
was removed to a safe location and then detonated/disposed of.
April 20
Officers referred charges on a 33-year-old man for Violation of a No Contact Order
following an incident where the subject keeps texting the victim.
April 25
Officers arrested a 28-year-old woman on an Outstanding Warrant following a report of
a domestic in the Walmart parking lot.
Officers arrested a 31-year-old male for Operating a Motor Vehicle While under the
Influence of a Controlled Substance following an incident where the suspect had been operating
his vehicle on three tires and a rim.
April 26
Officers arrested a 66-year-old man for Fourth Degree Sexual Assault following an incident
where the suspect had approached a female in a store and grabbed her buttocks.
April 30
Officers arrested a 54-year-old man for Violation of a Restraining Order and a
Probation Hold following a disturbance call where the subject was found in contact with the
prohibited person.