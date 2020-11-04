125 years ago - 1895
• Stoughton is a lucky town. The fire in the Pabst Co.’s refrigerator the other night was extinguished and not not a single drop of beer was consumed -- by the fire we mean.
• Several of our citizens experienced a slight shock of an earthquake at 5:15 Thursday morning. At first a loud rumbling noise was heard followed by the jar of buildings and the rattle of dishes. Some were quite badly scared.
• The lutefisk sociable in the basement of the Lutheran church last Thursday evening was a complete success, barring the inclination of some of the uninitiated to use the flat bread for napkins.
• One of our respected pioneers died Thursday morning, after a lingering illness, at the ripe age of seventy-four. In the year 1845, just fifty years ago, Mr. Stener Halvorson emigrated from Norway to America and took up his abode in this part of the county.
• Saturday, while Main Street was crowded with people and teams, a team came running down the street without a driver. Diverging from the center, they made a dash for the corner of the Dane County Bank. Most of the crowd succeeded in getting out of the way, but William Parish was struck in the head, inflicting a severe scalp wound which bled profusely. Dr. Noer attended the case and the old gentleman was taken home.
• Gullick Halverson, a young man of Pleasant Springs, was killed at his home in that township last Saturday morning. While working about a corn-shredding machine that was in operation at the farm, his hand was somehow caught in the rollers and in a flash his head and shoulders were drawn into the cylinder.
75 years ago - 1945
• Something new has been added to the 1945 Stoughton High School homecoming celebration. For the first time a queen will reign over the ceremonies.
• Douglas Pfundheller, Stoughton high school back, has been named on the second list of nominations for the first Wisconsin All-State team.
• Starting Monday morning, cement was poured for the feed and seed warehouse of the Dane County Cooperative Farm Supply in Stoughton.
• The 16th annual reunion of Co. K will be held Saturday evening, Nov. 10. The original roster of 80 members has been cut to 59 by 21 deaths the past few years.
• The backlog of street equipment and other necessities not available during the war, together with the necessity of wage adjustments for city employees, combined with other prospective 1946 city disbursements, to make the next budget one where taxpayers will be fortunate if the tax rate is the same as last year.
• Termed “the best show yet,” the fourth annual Farm City Night was acclaimed a success by an enthusiastic and appreciative audience of approximately 2,000 at the opening night Thursday. The performance will be repeated again Friday night.
• Stoughton physicians have indicated they will give whole-hearted support to the “Wisconsin Plan” of pre-paid surgical and and hospital insurance which has already been endorsed by more than three-fourths of Dane County doctors.
• The most jubilant Thanksgiving since the beginning of the war will mark this Thursday when families gather for long-awaited reunions and giant turkeys grace the table.
50 years ago - 1970
• Record numbers turned out Tuesday for the non-presidential year election. In the area, like most of the state, Democrats garnered most of the votes, with but few exceptions. In the city of Stoughton, a total of 1,937 residents voted, or 76.3 percent of the 2,539 registered and eligible voters.
• For some two hours Thursday night, members of the parks committee and the purchasing committee of the Stoughton City Council sampled public opinion concerning the need for a youth recreational center in Stoughton.
• Since the last 20s, the men who served together in Company K have met annually on the weekend closest to Veterans Day to recall the importance of that day. Attending this year’s reunion were: Fred Mattingly, Mel Teige, Arvid Olson, Albert Amble, Harvey Larson, Levi Hellickson, William Anderson, Harry Erickson, Herbert Bakken, James Everson, Arthur Newton and Edward J. Bjerke.
• Despite cold wind and occasional rain, construction of the new addition to the Stoughton Historical Museum is moving along.
• As Stoughton’s population increases, the cost of providing city services for its residents climbs.
• The critical shortage of rental living units in Stoughton will be relieved somewhat when a new 32-unit apartment complex is completed early next spring. The new Hillcrest Apartments will be constructed on Furseth Road, across from the high school.
• Christmas is indeed in the air in Stoughton, as the city’s utility crew strung ropes of evergreen across Main Street this week.
25 years ago - 1995
• Stoughton taxpayers will have to dig a little deeper into their pocketbooks if the city’s proposed budget is adopted. On Oct. 25, the city’s finance committee recommended a $1 mill rate increase. That would raise the mill rate just for the city’s portion of the property taxes to $7.60 per $1,000 of assessed value, up from last year’s $6.60.
• Four juveniles have been charged by police and face expulsion for bringing pellet guns to Stoughton High School. Nine students were suspended for five days in connection with the discovery, which surfaced when a pellet gun fell from under the jacket of a 15-year-old on a bus parked at the high school around 3:13 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20. The pellet gun, powered by a CO2 cartridge but manufactured to look like a real pistol, was confiscated by the bus driver. It was not in operable condition at the time it fell, according to interim superintendent Elgie Noble.
• The Stoughton Board of Education concluded a first round of superintendent candidate interviews without reaching consensus on finalists for the job. The board will discuss the superintendent search in executive session at the conclusion of tonight’s committee of the whole meeting on facilities, and possibly again at Monday’s regular board meeting.
• Retrofitting electrical and mechanical systems at Yahara and Kegonsa elementary schools would be relatively inexpensive. But implementing the same work at the middle school would boost the cost of a renovation proposal there to about $6 million, according to a consultant’s report.
• A facilities referendum proposal worth $25 million received generally positive support from several Stoughton Board of Education members. Others say they may be able to support it with changes ranging from minor modifications to a major “flip flop.”
10 years ago - 2010
• Evergreen State Bank’s bad news this summer turned worse this week. The bank reported more losses in the hits quarter this year, prompting officials of First National Bancorporation of Stoughton to send a letter to shareholders Friday warning that their stock in the bank could soon be worthless. “The value of the company’s common stock will likely be diminished substantially and may even be rendered worthless,” a letter from CEO and president James Farrell read.
• Jim Bunting stood with his hands on his hips Monday as he watched a crew from Shaper Excavating dismantle the former Speedway gas station that he worked at for 20 years. “It was an eyesore,” Bunting said of the dilapidated structure at 314 W. Main St., which last operated as a Marathon about five years ago. “It was time for it to go.” After several months of working to clean up the downtown property, which was designated as blighted last year, city officials were finally able to purchase the property and begin clearing way for future development.
• The Stoughton Junior Fair is without funding for 2011 after the Dane County Board approved its budget Monday night with an amendment to remove about $16,000 for the fair. That will hurt, organizers say, but it won’t kill the fair. Organizer Rob White said it was disappointing but not entirely surprising to see the funding get cut. “In today’s budget time, it was inevitable,” he said. “The time finally came.”
• The Stoughton Library Board has begun searching for a new library director following the resignation of Jaime Vache. Vache, who had been the director for around two and a half years, is leaving to take a new position with the Madison Public Library. He has worked at the library for more than five years. “It’s bittersweet,” Vache said. “It’s really hard to leave.