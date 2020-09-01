During a summer of pandemic uncertainty, the Stoughton Public Library was committed to making the best of a challenging situation.
Participation in the library’s summer reading program was down this year in light of COVID-19, assistant director and youth services librarian Amanda Bosky told the Hub. But she said she was happy with the turnout.
“We were definitely glad to have the program again this summer, but we do miss the face to face interaction with the students,” Bosky said.
Like surrounding libraries in the community, Stoughton used an app called Beanstack, which allowed students to carry out the program virtually by tracking their minutes read. The more minutes read, the more prizes they could get.
Bosky said there was a learning curve this summer to promote the program.
“Usually, I go to schools every May and promote our program,” Bosky said. “This year, all we could do is hand out a flyer and hope word would reach as many as possible.”
A total of 390 people signed-up for the program, which resulted in a total of 6,788 total hours read in all age groups.
“We actually had a higher percentage finish the program this year.” she said. “It’s usually under 50%, but this year, it was closer to 60%.”
Bosky said participants have asked whether the virtual program would be carried over for years to come.
“We do like to keep things old-fashioned, Bosky said. “But we just love the in-person interaction.”
Stoughton, as with other South Central Library System libraries, also promotes a reading program called “1,000 Books Before Kindergarten.” Started in 2014, its purpose is to encourage families to read to children before they enter kindergarten.
Children receive a free book as a prize when they finish reading 500 books, then another free book when they finish all 1,000.
The program is ongoing, and parents can register children under 5 on the Beanstack app or by emailing Amanda Bosky at abosky@stolib.org.