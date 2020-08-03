STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DANE COUNTY, NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INFORMAL ADMINISTRATION) IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF Lois A. Williams
Case No. 2020PR474
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE:
1. An application for Informal Administration was filed.
2. The decedent, with date of birth August 14, 1931 and date of death July 6, 2020, was domiciled in Dane County, State of Wisconsin, with a mailing address of 2069 Williams Drive, Stoughton, WI 53589.
3. All interested persons waived notice.
4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedents estate is October 16, 2020.
5. A claim may be filed at the Dane County Courthouse, 215 S. Hamilton Street, Madison, Wisconsin, Room 1005.
Electronically signed by Ben J. Schulenburg
Court Commissioner
July 15, 2020
Michael D. Rumpf
PO Box 1
Cambridge, WI 53523
(608) 423-3254
Bar Number: 1015663
Published: July 23, 30 and August 6, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *
STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT,
Dane COUNTY,
AMENDED SUMMONS AND COMPLAINT (SMALL CLAIMS)
Case No. 2020SC002645
Claim for money ($10,000or less)
Michael Jackson vs. Value Construction Group
Plaintiff(s):
Michael Jackson
408 Park Circle
Sun Prairie, WI 53590
-vs-
Defendant:
Jim H.
Value Construction Group
123 Hillside Ave., Stoughton, WI 53589
875 Hwy 51, Stoughton, WI 53589
TO THE DEFENDANT(S):
You are being sued as described on the attached complaint. If you wish to dispute this matter: You must file a written answer and provide a copy to the plaintiff of plaintiffs attorney on or before the date and time stated.
If you do not appear or answer, the plaintiff may win this case and a judgement entered for what the plaintiff is asking.
When to Appear/File and Answer
Date: August 6, 2020
Time: 9:00 am
Place to Appear/File an Answer
Dane County Clerk of Court
Dane County Courthouse
215 S. Hamilton Street, Madison, WI 53703-3285
Date Summons Issued: June 12, 2020
If you require reasonable accommodations due to a disability to participate in the court process, please call608-266-4311 at least 10 days prior to the scheduled court date. Please note that the court does not provide transportation.
Complaint
Plaintiffs Demand:\The plaintiff states the following claim against the defendant(s):
1. Plaintiff demands judgement for Claim of Money $10,000. Plus interest, costs, attorney fees, if any, and such other relief as the court deems proper.
Electronically signed by Carlo Esqueda, Clerk of Circuit Court
Clerk of Court
Michael Jackson
408 Park Circle, Sun Prairie, WI 53590
reasonableremodeling1987@yahoo.com
608-445-8309
June 11, 2020
Published: July 30 and August 6, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
The City of Stoughton Plan Commission will hold a Virtual Public Hearing on Monday September 14, 2020 at 6:00 oclock p.m., or as soon after as the matter may be heard, in the Council Chambers, Public Safety Building, 321 S. Fourth Street, Second Floor, Stoughton, Wisconsin, 53589, to consider a proposed rezoning of the following parcels of land located at 1114 and 1115 Abel Court, Stoughton, WI, owned by Habitat for Humanity. The properties described below are requested to be rezoned from SR-4 Single Family Residential to TR-6 Two-Family Residential. The properties are currently more fully described below:
1114 Abel Court
Parcel number: 281/0511-064-7089-2
Legal Description: ABEL PLAT LOT 9
1115 Abel Court
Parcel number: 281/0511-064-7034-7
Legal Description: ABEL PLAT LOT 4
These property descriptions are for tax purposes. They may be abbreviated. For the complete legal description please refer to the deed.
Additional information including a location map can be found at: http://stoughtoncitydocs.com/planning-commission/
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, this meeting will not be open to the public in an in-person capacity. For those wishing to view the meeting and/or ask questions, you may do so via the following options:
Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.
https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/547935901 You can also dial in using your phone. (For supported devices, tap a one-touch number below to join instantly.) United States (Toll Free): 1 877 309 2073 — One-touch: tel: +18775684106, 547935901#
United States: +1 (571) 317-3129 — One-touch: tel: +15713173129, 547935901# Access Code: 547-935-901
New to GoToMeeting? Get the app now and be ready when your first meeting starts: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/547935901
If you wish to speak at or have your comments read aloud at the meeting, please register at http://speak.cityofstoughton.com by 5:45 on the day of the meeting. The Clerk will the receive comments and forward them on to the Organizer. The public can click on the link or call in and use the access code. When connected the public will have to identify themselves in order for the Organizer to rename them on the Attendee screen. If you plan to speak, please mute TV or stream volume (if online) and do not use speakerphone, as it creates feedback, there may be a delay. The Public Comment participant will be unmuted by the Organizer when it is their turn and have up to 3 minutes to speak. After speaking, the Organizer will mute the Public Comment participant. The participant can log out or hang up and stream at WSTO, or watch on Channel 981 on Charter/Spectrum.
For questions regarding this notice please contact Michael Stacey, Zoning Administrator at 608-646-0421.
Published: August 6 and 13, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *
NOTICE OF LOCATION AND HOURS OF POLLING PLACES
At the election to be held on August 11, 2020 in the City of Stoughton and the Towns of Dunkirk, Pleasant Springs and Rutland, the following polling place locations will be used for the wards indicated:
Location:, Wards:
First Lutheran Church, 310 E. Washington St., City of Stoughton, Aldermanic District 1, Census Wards 1-2
Stoughton Fire Station, 401 E. Main St., City of Stoughton, Aldermanic District 2, Census Wards 3, 4, 10, 11, 12, & 13-14
United Methodist Church, 525 Lincoln Ave., City of Stoughton, Aldermanic District 3, Census Wards 5-6
Lakeview Church, 2002 Lincoln Ave., City of Stoughton, Aldermanic District 4, Census Wards 7, 8, & 9 & 15-16
Dunkirk Town Hall, Town of Dunkirk, 654 County Highway N South
Pleasant Springs Town Hall, Town of Pleasant Springs, 2354 CTH N, Census Wards 1-4
Rutland Town Hall, Town of Rutland, 785 Center Road
ALL POLLING PLACES WILL OPEN AT 7:00 A.M. AND WILL CLOSE AT 8:00 P.M.
If you have any questions concerning your polling place, contact your municipal clerk:
Holly Licht, Clerk, City of Stoughton
207 S. Forrest St.
Stoughton WI 53589
608-873-6677
Hours: M-F 7:30 am-4:30 pm
Melanie Huchthausen, Clerk, Town of Dunkirk
654 CTH N
Stoughton WI 53589
608-873-9177
Hours: Mondays from 2-5 pm or by appointment
Maria Hougan, Clerk/Treasurer
Town of Pleasant Springs
2354 CTH N
Stoughton WI 53589 608-873-3063
Hours: 10am-4pm M-Tu; 10am-4pm Thur.
Dawn George, Clerk, Town of Rutland
4177 Old Stage Rd.
Brooklyn, WI 53521
608-455-3925
No set hours, call above # to schedule
ALL POLLING PLACES ARE ACCESSIBLE TO ELDERLY AND DISABLED VOTERS.
Published: August 6, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *
ORDINANCE OF THE COMMON COUNCIL
CITY OF STOUGHTON, 207 S. Forrest Street, Stoughton
Notice is hereby given that at a regular Common Council meeting on July 28, 2020, the City of Stoughton Common Council approved O-11-2020: Amending Chapter 6-10 of the City of Stoughton Municipal Code; by adding that all Dogs must be Leashed on City Owned Property. The full ordinance is on file for examination at the City Clerks Office.
Published: August 6, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *
ORDINANCE OF THE COMMON COUNCIL
CITY OF STOUGHTON, 207 S. Forrest Street, Stoughton
Notice is hereby given that at a regular Common Council meeting on July 28, 2020, the City of Stoughton Common Council approved O-12-2020: To Repeal Section 64-9 (g) (1), Renumber and Amend Section 64-9 (g) (2) and (3), and Create Section 64-9.5 of the City of Stoughton Code of Ordinances, Relating to Plantings in the Terraces. The full ordinance is on file for examination at the City Clerks Office.
Published: August 6, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *
Meeting of: MEETING OF COMMON COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF STOUGHTON
Date//Time: Tuesday, July 14, 2020 @ 7:00 p.m. The GoToMeeting line will be open at 6:50 p.m. so everyone can get connected. No business will be conducted until 7:00 p.m.
Location: The meeting of the Common Council will be conducted virtually due to COVID-19. You can join the meeting from your computer tablet or smartphone: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/766968309. You can also dial in using your phone: +1 (571) 317-3117. Access Code: 766-968-309.
Members: Mayor Tim Swadley, Sid Boersma, Phil Caravello, Ozzie Doom, Ben Heili, Regina Hirsch, Fred Hundt, Greg Jenson, Jean Ligocki, Tom Majewski, Lisa Reeves, Timothy Riley and Brett Schumacher
CALL TO ORDER
Mayor Swadley called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m.
August 11, 2020 Council Meeting Options-the council said they would find another date to meet because of the election.
Minutes and Reports: the following minutes were entered into the record.
Rivers & Trails Task Force (3/2/20); Public Safety (6/17/20); CACP (6/25/20); RDA (6/10/20)
Public Comment Period:
Marcie Pfeifer-Soderbloom spoke in support of CACPs effort in regards to racial equity. She suggested a committee with citizen member, a consultant to look at racial issues within Stoughton and for the police department to elaborate on the kind of training they receive.
Consent Agenda
A. June 23, 2020 Council Minutes
B. June 30, 2020 Council Minutes
C. R-114-2020- Resolution Authorizing and directing the proper City official (s) to issue Operator Licenses
D. R-115-2020-Confirming the Mayors Appointment of Cathy Christman to the Commission on Aging
Motion by Jenson, second by Reeves to approve the consent agenda. Motion carried 12-0.
O-10-2020- An ordinance amending the zoning classification at 117 Ashberry Lane in the City of Stoughton, WI
Motion by Caravello, second by Majewski to approve O-10-2020. Motion carried 12-0.
O-11-2020-Amending section 6-10 of the City of Stoughton Code; by adding all Animals must be Leashed in Public Places
Motion by Jenson, second by Reeves to approve O-11-2020. Motion by Boersma, second by Reeves to send it back to committee. Motion carried 11-1 with alder Riley voting no.
R-116-2020- Authorizing and directing the proper City Official(s) to approve a Temporary Class B Wine Retailers License and Special Event License to the Stoughton Chamber of Commerce for the Stoughton Wine Walk
Motion by Jenson, second by Reeves to approve R-116-2020. Motion carried 11-0 with Boersma abstaining.
R-117-2020- Authorizing and Directing the proper City official(s) to approve a temporary amended premises description for Viking Brew Pub, LLC d/b/a Viking Brew Pub, located at 211 E Main St
Motion by Hirsch, second by Ligocki to approve R-117-2020. Motion carried 12-0.
R-118-2020-Authorizing and directing the proper city official(s) write off the 2011 2018 Delinquent Personal Property tax bills that have proven to be uncollectable for a total amount of $3,234.52
Motion by Schumacher, second by Jenson to approve R-118-2020. Motion carried 11-0 with Hundt abstaining.
R-119-2020- Discussion and possible action authorizing the City of Stoughton Fire Chief to apply for and accept a Forest Fire Protection Grant from the Department of Natural Resources for wildland firefighting protective equipment
Motion by Schumacher, second by Jenson to approve R-119-2020. Motion carried 11-0 with Boersma abstaining.
O-12-2020- To Repeal Section 64-9 (g) (1), Renumber and Amend Section 64-9 (2) and (3), and Create Section 64-9.5 of the City of Stoughton Code of Ordinances, relating to Plantings in the Terraces
Majewski read the ordinance for the first reading. Hirsch had concerns with the limitations in the ordinance that would not allow for much area to be planted. The council will provide Public Works Director Hebert with modifications before the next council meeting.
ADJOURNMENT:
Motion by Reeves, second by Ligocki to adjourn at 8:03 p.m. Motion carried 12-0.
Respectfully Submitted,
Holly Licht, City Clerk
Published: August 6, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *