CITY OF STOUGHTON-NOTICE OF ALDERMANIC VACANCY
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN BY THE CITY OF STOUGHTON, IN DANE COUNTY, WISCONSIN, THAT:
Applications will be accepted from qualified individuals living within the City of Stoughton Aldermanic District 1 for appointment to a vacant seat on the Common Council. The appointment term will cover a period from the date of appointment until a special election in April 2021. The seat will be up for election in April 2021 to fill the remainder of the term which ends in April 2023.
If interested in being appointed, please submit your resume and an aldermanic appointment questionnaire via email to hlicht@ci.stoughton.wi.us by noon on Friday, October 9, 2020. The questionnaire is available on the Citys website.
Candidates will be interviewed at a regular (virtual) meeting of the Common Council on October 13, 2020. It is anticipated that the appointed candidate will be sworn into office at the selected meeting.
If you have questions, please contact the City Clerks Office at (608)873-6677.
Published: September 24 and October 1, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The City of Stoughton Plan Commission will hold a Virtual Public Hearing on Monday, October 12, 2020 at 6:00 oclock p.m., or as soon after as the matter may be heard, to consider proposed ordinance amendments to the City of Stoughton Municipal Code of Ordinances section 78-722(7). This proposed amendment is to allow above ground pools to be protected by a rail fence system on top of pool/decking within the City of Stoughton, Dane County, Wisconsin.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, this meeting will not be open to the public in an in-person capacity. For those wishing to view the meeting and/or ask questions, you may do so via the following options:
Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.
https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/496159885
You can also dial in using your phone.
(For supported devices, tap a one-touch number below to join instantly.)
United States (Toll Free): 1 877 309 2073
- One-touch: tel:+18773092073,, 496159885#
United States: +1 (646) 749-3129
- One-touch: tel:+16467493129,, 496159885#
Access Code: 496-159-885
New to GoToMeeting? Get the app now and be ready when your first meeting starts: https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/496159885
If you wish to speak at or have your comments read aloud at the meeting, please register at http://speak.cityof stoughton.com by 5:45 on the day of the meeting. The Clerk will the receive comments and forward them on to the Organizer. The public can click on the link or call in and use the access code. When connected the public will have to identify themselves in order for the Organizer to rename them on the Attendee screen. If you plan to speak, please mute TV or stream volume (if online) and do not use speakerphone, as it creates feedback, there may be a delay. The Public Comment participant will be unmuted by the Organizer when it is their turn and have up to 3 minutes to speak. After speaking, the Organizer will mute the Public Comment participant. The participant can log out or hang up and stream at WSTO, or watch on Channel 981 on Charter/Spectrum.
For questions regarding this notice please contact Michael Stacey, Zoning Administrator at 608-646-0421
Published September 24 and October 1, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *
VOTING BY ABSENTEE BALLOT
Any qualified elector who is unable or unwilling to appear at the polling place on Election Day may submit a request to vote an absentee ballot to their municipal clerk. A qualified elector is any U.S. citizen, who will be 18 years of age or older on Election Day, who has resided in the ward or municipality where he or she wishes to vote for at least 28 consecutive days before the election. The elector must also be registered in order to receive an absentee ballot. Proof of identification must be provided before an absentee ballot may be issued.
You must make a request for an absentee ballot in writing or online at MyVote.wi.gov.
Contact your municipal clerk and request that an application for an absentee ballot be sent to you for the primary or election or both. You may also submit a written request in the form of a letter or you may apply for an absentee ballot online at MyVote.wi.gov. Your written request must list your voting address within the municipality where you wish to vote, the address where the absentee ballot should be sent, if different, and your signature. You may make application to your municipal clerk for an absentee ballot in person, by mail, by fax, by email or at MyVote.wi.gov.
Making application to receive an absentee ballot by mail
The deadline for making application to receive an absentee ballot by mail is: 5 pm on the fifth day before the election, October 29, 2020.
Note: Special absentee voting application provisions apply to electors who are indefinitely confined to home or a care facility, in the military, hospitalized, or serving as a sequestered juror. If this applies to you, contact the municipal clerk regarding deadlines for requesting and submitting an absentee ballot.
Voting an absentee ballot in person
You may also request and vote an absentee ballot in the clerks office or other specified location during the days and hours specified for casting an absentee ballot in person.
Melanie Huchthausen, Town of Dunkirk
654 County Highway N, Stoughton WI 53589
In Person Absentee Voting Hours:
Mondays: 2-5 p.m.
Tuesdays: 10 a.m.- 1 p.m.
Wednesdays: 2-5 p.m.
Thursdays: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Fridays: 2-5 p.m.
and by appointment only for dates and times other than those specified. Please call (608) 873-9177 to make an appointment.
The first day to vote an absentee ballot in the clerks office: Tuesday, October 20, 2020
The last day to vote an absentee ballot in the clerks office: Friday, October 30, 2020
No in-person absentee voting may occur on the day before the election.
The municipal clerk will deliver voted ballots returned on or before Election Day to the proper polling place or counting location before the polls close on November 3, 2020. Any ballots received after the polls close will not be counted.
Published: October 1 ,2020
WNAXLP
* * *
TOWN OF PLEASANT SPRINGS
VOTING BY ABSENTEE BALLOT
Any qualified elector who is unable or unwilling to appear at the polling place on Election Day may submit a request to vote an absentee ballot to their municipal clerk. A qualified elector is any U.S. citizen, who will be 18 years of age or older on Election Day, who has resided in the ward or municipality where he or she wishes to vote for at least 28 consecutive days before the election. The elector must also be registered in order to receive an absentee ballot. Proof of identification must be provided before an absentee ballot may be issued.
You must make a request for an absentee ballot in writing or online at MyVote.wi.gov.
Contact your municipal clerk and request that an application for an absentee ballot be sent to you for the primary or election or both. You may also submit a written request in the form of a letter or you may apply for an absentee ballot online at MyVote.wi.gov. Your written request must list your voting address within the municipality where you wish to vote, the address where the absentee ballot should be sent, if different, and your signature. You may make application to your municipal clerk for an absentee ballot in person, by mail, by fax, by email or at MyVote.wi.gov.
Making application to receive an absentee ballot by mail
The deadline for making application to receive an absentee ballot by mail is: 5 pm on the fifth day before the election, Thursday, October 29, 2020
Note: Special absentee voting application provisions apply to electors who are indefinitely confined to home or a care facility, in the military, hospitalized, or serving as a sequestered juror. If this applies to you, contact the municipal clerk regarding deadlines for requesting and submitting an absentee ballot.
Voting an absentee ballot in person
You may also request and vote an absentee ballot in the clerks office or other specified location during the days and hours specified for casting an absentee ballot in person.
Maria Hougan Town of Pleasant Springs (608) 873- 3063
2354 County Rd. N
Office Hours: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, 8:00 a.m. 4:00 p.m.
(These are special hours leading up to Nov. 3rd General Election starting Oct. 19)
The first day to vote an absentee ballot in the clerks office is/was: Tuesday, October 20, 2020 8:00 a.m. 4:00 p.m.
The last day to vote an absentee ballot in the clerks office: Friday, October 30, 2020 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
No in-person absentee voting may occur on the day before the election.
The municipal clerk will deliver voted ballots returned on or before Election Day to the proper polling place or counting location before the polls close on November 3, 2020. Any ballots received after the polls close will not be counted.
Published: October 1 ,2020
WNAXLP
* * *
Notice
The City of Stoughton will be performing the following work:
30 foot by 30 foot basketball concrete court slab with 5 foot by 10 foot connecting concrete accessible pathway at Bjoin Park.
The City of Stoughton will receive quotes for this work at the office of Parks and Recreation at 207 S. Forrest St, Stoughton, WI 53589 until October 8, 2020 at 4:00 pm. Quotes will be reviewed and contracts will be awarded to the vendors who quotes are most responsive to the solicitation and most advantageous to the City of Stoughton, considering prive, quality, and other factors. Please contact the Parks & Recreation Department at 608-873-6746 for more information.
The City of Stoughton reserves the right to reject any and all quotes.
Dan Glynn, CPRP
Parks & Recreation Director
City of Stoughton
Published: October 1 ,2020
WNAXLP
* * *
BOARD OF EDUCATION
Stoughton Area School District
BOARD — Regular Meeting (Tuesday, September 8, 2020)
1. Regular Board Meeting Opening
The meeting was held virtually which is allowed per Policy 110.50 Board Meetings Using Technology and Remote Participation in Emergency Situations.
A. Call Meeting to Order-A regular meeting of the Stoughton Area School District Board of Education was called to order on Monday, September 8, 2020, at 7:00 pm by Board President Francis Sullivan.
B. Roll Call-Present: Tim Bubon, Yolibeth FitzGibbon, Joe Freye, Kathleen Hoppe, Steve Jackson, Jill Patterson, Allison Sorg, Holly Tellander, and Francis Sullivan.
C. Public Comment-(1) Tim Burkhalter, 316 S Lynn St, Stoughton, In Person School Possibility; (2) Brittany Rusch, 1108 Hoel Ave, Stoughton, K-2 Classroom Plans; (3) Christina Whitworth, SRO, 1401 Kriedeman Dr, Stoughton; (4) Angie Hjortland, 763 State Road 138, Stoughton, Virtual learning; (5) Holly Tangeman, 100 S Prairie St, Stoughton, Fall sports; (6) Matt Dalstrom & Kitty Montgomery, Virtual and sports/activities.
D. Legislative Update-Ms. Hoppe provided a written report.
2. District Administrator Report
A. Dr. Onsager reported that he will cover both the Emergency Order #9 & Recent Revisions and USDA Waiver updates during the District Educational Model presentation.
3. Consent Agenda
A motion was made by Hoppe, seconded by Sorg to approve the consent agenda as presented. The motion was amended by Hoppe, seconded again by Sorg, to include a correction to an unspecified non-monetary donation to read received from Vogel Brothers. The amended motion carried unanimously to approve the August 3, 2020 Regular Board Meeting Minutes as presented; approval of the July 30 September 9, 2020 check register, August 13 — September 22,2020 check register and August 12, 2020 Pcard Transaction report as presented; We would like to say thank you to the following individuals and groups and move approval of their donations to the District: (Monetary donations) $6,500.00 from the Rotary Club of Stoughton (attn: Meg Veek, Treasurer) for Academic items needed due to pandemic, $4,000.00 from Nelsons Global Products Inc for Student Scholarship, $1,252.00 from Stoughton Lions Club c/o Mike Niedfeldt (Stuff the Bus Fundraising) to provide school supplies for students in need, $263.00 from Parents of 2019-20 4th Grade to Support students at Kegonsa, $250.00 from BioForward Wisconsin for Fab Lab in memory of Sally Leemon, $100.00 from Deb and Dan Peterson for Meals for students in need in memory of Sally Leeman, $100.00 from Craig and Barbara Lashmett for Meals for students in need in memory of Sally Leeman, $100.00 from Corrine Fetherston for Donation to Fab Lab in memory of Sally Leemon, $85.00 from Bruce and Lisa Johnson on behalf of cash donations to them for Meals for students in need in memory of Sally Leemon, $50.00 from William and Teri Tim for Meals for students in need in memory of Sally Leemon, $50.00 from Albert and Jordan Lamb for Meals for students in need in memory of Sally Leemon, $25.00 from Mark and Angela Halverson for Meals for students in need in memory of Sally Leemon, $25.00 from Kent and Helen Karberg for the Margaret Larson Scholarship in memory of Pastor John Shep, $25.00 from Barbara and Kim Zuhlke for Meals for Students in Need in memory of Sally Leemon, (Non-Monetary) School supplies for students in need from the Stoughton Lions Club c/o Mike Niedfeldt (Stuff the Bus Fundraising Event) valued at $5,100.00, School Supplies from Vogel Bros. Building Co. valued at $1,694.72 and related cash donation budget adjustments totaling $12,825.00; approval of professional teacher contracts for Anna Slowiak, Rebecca Meyer, Ziema West, Luke Thompson, Tara Wood and Alicia Langum for the 2020-2021 school year; and approval of the resignation of Cassie Jemilo (pending liquidated damages of $600.00), Jennifer Deadman (pending liquidated damages of $600.00), Anne Fimreite (pending liquidated damages of $600.00), Michelle Maturo (pending liquidated damages of $600.00), and Heather Grady (pending liquidated damages of $600.00) effective at the end of the 2019-2020 school year.
4. Discussion
A. Committee Reports- Community Relations Committee (Planning for the Community conversation regarding race was discussed and will be held September 24 virtually). No other committees have met since the last board meeting.
B. District Educational Model: Dr. Onsager began the presentation with an overview of the first week back for our staff and students. District directors and administrators provided the board with detailed information regarding technology, building updates, and special education. The presentation put forward to the board what is happening in our schools, Dane County & District Metrics for Reopening and Positive COVID-19 Cases (Staff & Students: processes & Procedures. Board questions were addressed and discussed and the board expressed appreciation for all the hard work by administration and staff members.
D. SRO Position, Evaluation, & Timelines — President Sullivan explained that the current SRO contract has expired. Dr. Onsager presented the timing, formation and purpose of an SRO committee to define the position/role for board information only. Sullivan confirmed that the board will make a final decision regarding any future SRO contract. Discussion ensued regarding the formation of the committee and who should serve as committee members. President Sullivan informally polled board members regarding the formation of a SRO committee and the board agreed. Board members interested in serving on the SRO committee should email President Sullivan by Wednesday afternoon.
E. Racial Equity — This agenda item was discussed as being an important topic to be included in each meeting. President Sullivan summarized that racial equity was discussed throughout the board meeting in context and will continue to be a priority for the district.
5. Meeting Closing
A. Recap of Action Items- Board members interested in serving on the SRO committee should email President Sullivan by Wednesday afternoon.
B. Future Meetings/Events — Next Board Meeting, September 21, 2020.
C. Adjournment — A motion was made by Freye, seconded by Patterson and carried unanimously to adjourn at 10:32 pm.
____________________
Kathleen Hoppe, Clerk
Published: October 1 ,2020
WNAXLP
* * *
STATEMENT OF OWNERSHIP
MANAGEMENT AND CIRCULATION
Publication Title: The Stoughton Courier Hub, Publication No. 614-600. Date of Filing: 9/25/2020
Issue Frequency: Weekly. Number of issues published annually: 52. Annual subscription price: $48.00 in Dane/Rock counties; $59.00 elsewhere.
Complete mailing address of known office of publication: 133 Enterprise Drive, P.O. Box 930427, Verona, Dane County, WI 53593-0427; Contact Person: Jim Ferolie (608) 845-9559.
Complete mailing address of headquarters or general business office of the publishers: 133 Enterprise Drive, P.O. Box 930427, Verona, Dane County, WI 53593-0427.
Name of publisher: Jim Ferolie, 133 Enterprise Drive, P.O. Box 930427, Verona, Dane County, WI 53593-0427.
Name of Editor: Kimberly Wethal, 133 Enterprise Drive, P.O. Box 930427, Verona, Dane County, WI 53593-0427.
Managing Editor: Kimberly Wethal, 133 Enterprise Drive, P.O. Box 930427, Verona, Dane County, WI 53593-0427.
Name of Owners: Woodward Communications, Inc.; Woodward Communications, Inc. ESOP Trust; Thomas Woodward; 801 Bluff St., Dubuque, IA 52004-0688.
Known Bondholders, Mortgagees, and Other Security Holders Owning or Holding 1 Percent or More of Total Amount of Bonds, Mortgages, or Other Securities.
Full Name/Complete Mailing Address: Dubuque Bank and Trust, 1398 Central Avenue, Dubuque, IA 52001.
Publication title: The Stoughton Courier Hub
Issue date for circulation data below: 9/24/2020
Total number of copies (Net press run): Average number of copies each issue during preceding 12 months: 2,104. Number copies of single issue published nearest to filing date: 2,095. Paid Circulation (By Mail and outside the Mail) Mailed Outside-County Paid Subscriptions Stated on PS Form 3541 (Include paid distribution above nominal rate, advertisers proof and exchange copies) during preceding 12 months: 120; nearest to filing date: 120. Mailed In-County Paid Subscriptions Stated on PS Form 3541 (Include paid distribution above nominal rate, advertisers proof and exchange copies) during preceding 12 months: 1,589; nearest to filing date: 1,617. Paid Distribution Outside the Mails Including Sales Through Dealers and Carriers, Street Vendors, Counter Sales, and Other Paid Distribution Outside USPS® during preceding 12 months: 339; nearest to filing date: 313. Paid Distribution by Other Classes of Mail Through the USPS (e.g. First-Class Mail®) during preceding 12 months: 0; nearest to filing date: 0. Total Paid Distribution: 2,049; nearest to filing date: 2,050.
Free or Nominal Rate Distribution (By Mail and Outside the Mail) Free or Nominal Rate Outside-County Copies included on PS Form 3541 during preceding 12 months: 0; nearest to filing date: 0. Free or Nominal Rate Inside-County Copies included on PS Form 3541 during preceding 12 months: 0; nearest to filing date: 0. Free or Nominal Rate Copies Mailed at Other Classes Through the USPS (e.g. First-Class Mail) during preceding 12 months: 0; nearest to filing date: 0. Free or Nominal Rate Distribution Outside the Mail (Carriers or other means) during preceding 12 months: 0; nearest to filing date: 0. Total Free or Nominal Rate Distribution during preceding 12 months: 0; nearest to filing date: 0.
Total Distribution during preceding 12 months: 2,049; nearest to filing date: 2,050.
Copies not distributed during preceding 12 months: 55; nearest to filing date: 45.
Total average during preceding 12 months: 2,104; nearest to filing date: 2,095. Percent Paid during preceding 12 months: 100%; nearest to filing date: 100%.
Electronic Copy Circulation
Paid Electronic copies average number of copies each issue during preceding 12 months: 48; Number of copies of Single Issue Published Nearest to Filing Date: 66.
Total Paid Print Copies average number of copies each issue during preceding 12 months: 2,097; Number of copies of Single Issue Published Nearest to Filing Date: 2,116.
Total Print Distribution average number of copies each issue during preceding 12 months: 2,097; Number of copies of Single Issue Published Nearest to Filing Date: 2,166.
Percent Paid (Both Print & Electronic Copies) average number of copies each issue during preceding 12 months: 100%; Number of copies of Single Issue Published Nearest to Filing Date: 100%.
Publication of Statement of Ownership: If the publication is a general publication, publication of this statement is required. Will be printed in the 10/1/2020 issue of this publication.
(signed) Jim Ferolie
9/25/2020
I certify that all information furnished on this form is true and complete. I understand that anyone who furnishes false or misleading information on this form or who omits material or information requested on the form may be subject to criminal sanctions (including fines and imprisonment) and/or civil sanctions (including civil penalties).
Published: October 1, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *