NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The City of Stoughton Plan Commission will hold a Virtual Public Hearing on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 6:00 oclock p.m., or as soon after as the matter may be heard, to consider proposed ordinance amendments to the City of Stoughton Municipal Code of Ordinances sections 78-407 and 78-408. These proposed amendments are to provide clarity for how a nonconforming lot and structure can be used within the City of Stoughton, Dane County, Wisconsin.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, this meeting will not be open to the public in an in-person capacity. For those wishing to view the meeting and/or ask questions, you may do so via the following options:
Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone. https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/830963037
You can also dial in using your phone. (For supported devices, tap a one-touch number below to join instantly.) United States (Toll Free): 1 877 309 2073 — One-touch: tel:+18773092073,,830963037#
United States: +1 (571) 317-3129 — One-touch: tel:+15713173129,,830963037#
Access Code: 830-963-037
New to GoToMeeting? Get the app now and be ready when your first meeting starts: https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/830963037
If you wish to speak at or have your comments read aloud at the meeting, please register at http://speak.cityofstoughton.com by 5:45 on the day of the meeting. The Clerk will the receive comments and forward them on to the Organizer. The public can click on the link or call in and use the access code. When connected the public will have to identify themselves in order for the Organizer to rename them on the Attendee screen. If you plan to speak, please mute TV or stream volume (if online) and do not use speakerphone, as it creates feedback, there may be a delay. The Public Comment participant will be unmuted by the Organizer when it is their turn and have up to 3 minutes to speak. After speaking, the Organizer will mute the Public Comment participant. The participant can log out or hang up and stream at WSTO, or watch on Channel 981 on Charter/Spectrum.
For questions regarding this notice please contact Michael Stacey, Zoning Administrator at 608-646-0421
Published July 23 and 30, 2020
BOARD OF EDUCATION
Stoughton Area School District
BOARD — Regular Meeting (Monday, July 6, 2020)
1. Regular Board Meeting Opening
The meeting was held virtually which is allowed per Policy 110.50 Board Meetings Using Technology and Remote Participation in Emergency Situations.
A. Call Meeting to Order- A regular meeting of the Stoughton Area School District Board of Education was called to order on Monday, July 6, 2020, at 5:30 pm by Board President Francis Sullivan.
B. Roll Call-All members were present: Tim Bubon, Joe Freye, Yolibeth FitzGibbon, Kathleen Hoppe, Steve Jackson, Jill Patterson, Allison Sorg, Holly Tellander, and Francis Sullivan.
C. Public Comments- Three public comments were received via email and read by President Sullivan: 1) Cassie Jemilo, no address listed, SRO comments; 2) Pamala Goecks, no address listed, Reopening school in the fall comments; 3) Julie, Mathias, 800 Arendal Ct, Reopening school in the fall comments.
D. Legislative Update- Hoppes written report was provided to board members and DPI Aid estimates were briefly discussed.
2. District Administrator Report- Dr. Onsager provided a short update regarding COVID-19 data from Dane County; community book study in collaboration with The Dane County Equity Consortium begins week of July 6 (books are available at the district office free of charge from a donation by the Rotary Club of Stoughton); and family/student surveys were sent out to gather information for planning the reopening of school in the fall.
3. Consent Agenda- A motion was made by Hoppe, seconded by Sorg, and carried unanimously to approve the June 15, 2020 Regular Board Meeting Minutes as presented; approval of the June 11 to July 21, 2020 check register and June 11, 2020 PCard Statement as presented; We would like to say thank you to the following individuals and groups and move approval of their donations to the district: $4,250.00 from the Kegonsa Working for Kids Parent Group Inc. from the Kegonsa Library Gilly Grand Prix Fundraiser by Kegonsa WFK proceeds, $3,500 from Rotary Club of Stoughton (attn: Meg Veek, Treasurer) for books for participation in the Dane County Equity Consortium book study that includes students, staff, parents, and community to engage in racial equity conversation, $1,000.00 from Alexis Argall for the William Argall Memorial Scholarship, $500.00 from the West Koshkonong Women of the Church for Meals for Students and related cash donation budget adjustments totaling $9,250.00; approval of professional educator contracts Kayleigh Schmid, Anna Koehne and Brianna Huebner for the 2020-2021 school year; and approval of the resignations of Dan Prahl and Fran Kelley effective at the end of the 2019-2020 school year.
4. Discussion
A. Public Member Committee Appointments-President Sullivan announced the appointments of community members to two committees: 1) Finance & Facilities Committee — Nancy Holloway & Christopher Tatge, 2) Community Relations Committee- Mia Croyle & Tiffany Greenheck.
B. 2020 Fall Reopening Plans- Dr. Onsager lead the board through the fall re-opening plans and confirmed there will be change ahead. Fall reopening current thoughts/plans were based on several sources of guidance, assumptions and goals (Guidance: CDC, DPI Education Forward, Dane County Madison Health, American Academy of Pediatrics, other Dane County Superintendents, WASDA, WASB, WASBO, WEAC, and others. Assumptions: Virus will remain until a vaccine is developed and widely used, Vaccine not likely for the next 12-18 months, Another wave of the virus could/will occur, Short Term Closures of Individual Schools or Entire District remain a possibility, Social Distancing in place in all setting, Some families will opt for full virtual, Frequent Cleaning and Disinfection of High Touch Surfaces are needed. Goals: Keeping Students and Staff Physically safe, Caring for the social-emotional and mental health needs of students and staff, Equity, Prioritizing Younger Grades, and Feasibility.) The recommended re-opening plans were shared and discussion ensued. Several board members expressed thanks for the planning work being done by administration; use of masks by staff and students was discussed and received board support. The 2020 Fall Reopening Plans will be brought back to the next board meeting for further discussion.
Fall Re-opening Current Thoughts for K-6 (possibly 7th) grade as well as of July 6, 2020:
Class size of 15 students; In-Person Learning 4-5 days a week; Social Distancing; Staff may be reassigned to meet student needs; Virtual Option for some families; Questions Remaining: Schedules? Lunch? Recess? Arrival and Dismissal?
Fall Re-opening Current Thoughts for Grades 7-12 as of July 6, 2020:
Blended Learning; A/B day Schedule; Social Distancing; Staff may be reassigned to meet student needs; Full Virtual Option for some families; Questions Remaining: Music? Schedules? Lunch? Extra-Curricular Activities? Arrival and Dismissal?
C. Racial Equity- President Sullivan led the racial equity discussion. Discussion topics included the planning logistics and scheduling of a community conversation in light of the pandemic. The board also discussed the SRO contract and Freye asked that this be added to the agenda for August. Racial equity will be brought back to the next board meeting for further discussion
D. Racial Equity Resolution-The board reviewed the Racial Equity Resolution. Discussion ensued and suggestions were made. The final draft of the resolution will be added to the next board meeting agenda for a second reading and approval.
5. Discussion/Action
A. 2020-2021 Academic Standards-A motion was made by Sorg, seconded by Jackson, and carried unanimously to approve the 2020-2021 Academic Standards as presented.
6. Contemplated Closed Session- At 9:20 pm, President Sullivan stated a need for a contemplated closed session. A motion was made by Freye, seconded by Patterson, and carried unanimously on a roll call vote to convene to an executive session of the Stoughton Area School District School Board for Education Assistants Association of Stoughton (EAAS) & Stoughton Education Association (SEA) negotiation discussion pursuant to Wis. Stat. § 19.82(1) and 19.85(1)(e). President Sullivan called on each board member and administrator attending the executive session for their affirmation of confidentially with each respondent certifying their affirmation (Yes- Bubon, Freye, FitzGibbon, Hoppe, Jackson, Patterson, Sorg, Tellander, Sullivan, Onsager, Hart Andrle, and Pickett). President Sullivan then called a contemplated closed session to order in a separate (unrecorded) Zoom virtual meeting at 9:24 pm. Present: Bubon, Freye, FitzGibbon, Hoppe, Jackson, Patterson, Sorg, Tellander, and Sullivan. Discussion ensued regarding the Education Assistants Association of Stoughton (EAAS) & Stoughton Education Association (SEA) negotiations. At 9:34 pm, a motion was made by Freye, seconded by Patterson, and carried unanimously to go into open session to continue the meeting and to act upon closed session business, as appropriate.
7. Discussion/Action
A. Ratification of 2020-2021 Master Contract with the Stoughton Education Association (SEA)- A motion was made by Freye, seconded by Tellander, and carried unanimously on a voice vote to move ratification of the Tentative Agreement upon the Board Initial Proposal dated June 29, 2020, for the 2020-2021 Master Contract with the Stoughton Education Association (SEA).
B. Confirmation of 2020-2021 retention incentives per the Educator Compensation Plan for bargaining unit members represented by the Stoughton Education Association (SEA)- A motion was made by Hoppe, seconded by Freye, and carried unanimously on a voice vote moving confirmation of Educator Compensation Plan retention incentives for the 2020-2021 contract year for bargaining unit members represented by the Stoughton Education Association (SEA).
C. Ratification of 2020-2021 Master Contract with the Educational Assistants Association of Stoughton (EAAS)- A motion was made by Freye, seconded by FitzGibbon, and carried unanimously to move ratification of the Tentative Agreement upon the Board Initial Proposal dated June 29, 2020, for the 2020-2021 Master Contract with the Educational Assistants Association of Stoughton (EAAS).
D. Approval of Employee Relations Committees Recommendation for Supplemental Pay Increase to Educational Assistants Association of Stoughton (EAAS) Bargaining Unit Members for 2020-2021 School Year- A motion was made by Sorg, seconded by Freye to approve a supplemental increase of $0.05 per hour, retroactive to July 1, 2020, for Educational Assistants Association of Stoughton (EAAS) bargaining unit members employed as of July 29, 2020, but excluding such members who are new to the District for the 2020-2021 school year (July 1, 2020 — June 30, 2021). The motion was discussed and was amended by Sorg to correct the date reflected in the motion from July 29, 2020 to June 29, 2020. The amended motion carried unanimously on a voice vote to approve a supplemental increase of $0.05 per hour, retroactive to July 1, 2020, for Educational Assistants Association of Stoughton (EAAS) bargaining unit members employed as of June 29, 2020, but excluding such members who are new to the District for the 2020-2021 school year (July 1, 2020 — June 30, 2021).
8. Meeting Closing
A. Recap of Action Items-No action items were added.
B. Future Meetings/Events- Next Regular Board Meeting, Monday, July 20, 2020
C. Adjournment-A motion was made by Freye, seconded by Patterson, and carried unanimously to adjourn at 9:45 pm.
Kathleen Hoppe, Clerk
Published: July 30, 2020
TOWN OF DUNKIRK
NOTICE OF VOTING EQUIPMENT TEST
MONDAY, August 3, 2020
3:00 P.M.
DUNKIRK TOWN HALL
654 COUNTY ROAD N
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Public Test of the automatic tabulating equipment and electronic voting equipment to be used at the Town of Dunkirk Election to be held on August 11, 2020, will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, August 3, 2020, 2020, at the Dunkirk Town Hall, 654 County Road N in the Town of Dunkirk. This test is open to the public.
Melanie Huchthausen, Clerk
Posted: July 30, 2020
Published: July 30, 2020
STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DANE COUNTY, NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INFORMAL ADMINISTRATION) IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF Lois A. Williams
Case No. 2020PR474
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE:
1. An application for Informal Administration was filed.
2. The decedent, with date of birth August 14, 1931 and date of death July 6, 2020, was domiciled in Dane County, State of Wisconsin, with a mailing address of 2069 Williams Drive, Stoughton, WI 53589.
3. All interested persons waived notice.
4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedents estate is October 16, 2020.
5. A claim may be filed at the Dane County Courthouse, 215 S. Hamilton Street, Madison, Wisconsin, Room 1005.
Electronically signed by Ben J. Schulenburg
Court Commissioner
July 15, 2020
Michael D. Rumpf
PO Box 1
Cambridge, WI 53523
(608) 423-3254
Bar Number: 1015663
Published: July 23, 30 and August 6, 2020
ELECTION NOTICE
CITY OF STOUGHTON
Notice of Voting Equipment Test
Tuesday, August 4, 2020
9:00 a.m.
A public test of the automatic tabulating equipment to be used at the Partisan Primary Election (August 11, 2020) will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at the Stoughton Fire Station (Election room), 401 E Main Street, Stoughton, WI. This test is open to the public.
Holly Licht, City Clerk
Published: July 30, 2020
TOWN OF PLEASANT SPRINGS
NOTICE OF VOTING EQUIPMENT TEST
A public test of the automatic tabulating and ballot marking equipment to be used at the Partisan Primary to be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Town Hall, 2354 County Rd N. This test is open to the public. However, please wear a mask and social distance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
/s/ Maria Hougan, Clerk/Treasurer
Published: July 30, 2020
STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT,
Dane COUNTY,
AMENDED SUMMONS AND COMPLAINT (SMALL CLAIMS)
Case No. 2020SC002645
Claim for money ($10,000or less)
Michael Jackson vs. Value Construction Group
Plaintiff(s):
Michael Jackson
408 Park Circle
Sun Prairie, WI 53590
-vs-
Defendant:
Jim H.
Value Construction Group
123 Hillside Ave., Stoughton, WI 53589
875 Hwy 51, Stoughton, WI 53589
TO THE DEFENDANT(S):
You are being sued as described on the attached complaint. If you wish to dispute this matter: You must file a written answer and provide a copy to the plaintiff of plaintiffs attorney on or before the date and time stated.
If you do not appear or answer, the plaintiff may win this case and a judgement entered for what the plaintiff is asking.
When to Appear/File and Answer
Date: August 6, 2020
Time: 9:00 am
Place to Appear/File an Answer
Dane County Clerk of Court
Dane County Courthouse
215 S. Hamilton Street, Madison, WI 53703-3285
Date Summons Issued: June 12, 2020
If you require reasonable accommodations due to a disability to participate in the court process, please call608-266-4311 at least 10 days prior to the scheduled court date. Please note that the court does not provide transportation.
Complaint
Plaintiffs Demand:\The plaintiff states the following claim against the defendant(s):
1. Plaintiff demands judgement for Claim of Money $10,000. Plus interest, costs, attorney fees, if any, and such other relief as the court deems proper.
Electronically signed by Carlo Esqueda, Clerk of Circuit Court
Clerk of Court
Michael Jackson
408 Park Circle, Sun Prairie, WI 53590
reasonableremodeling1987@yahoo.com
608-445-8309
June 11, 2020
Published: July 30 and August 6, 2020
