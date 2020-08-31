OFFICIAL NOTICE
The City of Stoughton, Wisconsin has issued an order to the owner of record at 135 W. Chicago Street, Stoughton, Wisconsin. The order is regarding a dangerous green ash tree that has been deemed a hazard to persons and property by the City of Stoughton Forester. The order was issued on August 14, 2020 and requires tree removal or dead limb reduction including crown removal within 14 days or by August 28, 2020. If order compliance is not achieved within the 14 days, the City of Stoughton may remove the tree or provide dead limb reduction including crown removal and charge the property owner of record all costs. The costs may be placed on the real estate tax roll of the subject property.
The property is more formally described as:
Parcel # 281/0511-083-0995-6
Legal Description: WILLOW SPRINGS ADDN BLOCK 1 LOT 5
For questions regarding this notice please contact Brett Hebert, Public Works Director at 608-873-6303
Published August 20 and 27 and September 3, 2020
* * *
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
The City of Stoughton Plan Commission will hold a Virtual Public Hearing on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 6:00 oclock p.m., or as soon after as the matter may be heard, to consider a proposed conditional use permit application by Joseph Baird for an Indoor Commercial Entertainment use (tavern type uses) and for Light Industrial activities incidental to Indoor Sales (Cider Manufacturing) at 124 W. Main Street, Stoughton, WI.
The property is more formally described as:
Parcel # 281/0511-082-1597-7
Legal Description: ORIGINAL PLAT BLOCK 21 LOT 7 & LOT 8
This property description is for tax purposes. It may be abbreviated. For the complete legal description please refer to the deed.
Additional information including a location map can be found at: http://stoughtoncitydocs.com/planning-commission/
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, this meeting will not be open to the public in an in-person capacity. For those wishing to view the meeting and/or ask questions, you may do so via the following options:
Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.
https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/547935901
You can also dial in using your phone.
(For supported devices, tap a one-touch number below to join instantly.)
United States (Toll Free): 1 877 309 2073
- One-touch: tel:+18775684106,, 547935901#
United States: +1 (571) 317-3129
- One-touch: tel:+15713173129,, 547935901#
Access Code: 547-935-901
New to GoToMeeting? Get the app now and be ready when your first meeting starts: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/547935901
If you wish to speak at or have your comments read aloud at the meeting, please register at http://speak.cityof stoughton.com by 5:45 on the day of the meeting. The Clerk will the receive comments and forward them on to the Organizer. The public can click on the link or call in and use the access code. When connected the public will have to identify themselves in order for the Organizer to rename them on the Attendee screen. If you plan to speak, please mute TV or stream volume (if online) and do not use speakerphone, as it creates feedback, there may be a delay. The Public Comment participant will be unmuted by the Organizer when it is their turn and have up to 3 minutes to speak. After speaking, the Organizer will mute the Public Comment participant. The participant can log out or hang up and stream at WSTO, or watch on Channel 981 on Charter/Spectrum.
For questions regarding this notice please contact Michael Stacey, Zoning Administrator at 608-646-0421.
Published: August 27 and September 3, 2020
* * *
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The City of Stoughton Plan Commission will hold a Virtual Public Hearing on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 6:00 oclock p.m., or as soon after as the matter may be heard, to consider proposed ordinance amendments to the City of Stoughton Municipal Code of Ordinances sections 78-206(7)(a). This proposed amendment is to identify alcoholic beverage production as a light industrial use when conducted incidental to indoor sales or service within the City of Stoughton, Dane County, Wisconsin.
For questions regarding this notice please contact Michael Stacey, Zoning Administrator at 608-646-0421
Published: August 27 and September 3, 2020
* * *
Meeting of: MEETING OF COMMON COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF STOUGHTON
Date//Time: Tuesday, August 11, 2020 @ 7:00 p.m. The GoToMeeting line will be open at 6:50 p.m. so everyone can get connected. No business will be conducted until 7:00 p.m.
Location: The meeting of the Common Council will be conducted virtually due to COVID-19. You can join the meeting from your computer tablet or smartphone: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/670345829. You can also dial in using your phone: +1 (571) 317-3116 . Access Code: 670-345-829.
Members: Mayor Tim Swadley, Sid Boersma, Phil Caravello, Ozzie Doom, Ben Heili, Regina Hirsch, Fred Hundt, Greg Jenson, Jean Ligocki, Tom Majewski, Lisa Reeves, Timothy Riley and Brett Schumacher
CALL TO ORDER
Mayor Swadley called the meeting to order at 7:02 p.m.
Friedl called the roll and noted there were 10 alders present. Riley and Jenson were absent and excused.
Communications and Presentations:
Mayor Swadley congratulated the Food Pantry for receiving a grant totaling $1,839 to perform some minor upgrades to the existing facility.
Minutes and Reports: the following minutes were entered into the record.
None
Public Comment Period:
None
Consent Agenda
A. July 28, 2020 Council Minutes
Motion by Reeves, second by Heili to approve the consent agenda. Motion carried 10-0.
OLD BUSINESS
O- 13-2020-An ordinance amending Chapter 70-176 of the City of Stoughton Municipal Code; by creating subsection (80) relating to parking restrictions near any traffic island
Chief Leck requested this item be tabled due to the fact Alder Jenson is not present and wishes to amend the proposed ordinance change.
Motion by Boersma, second by Reeves to send this item back to committee, second by Reeves. Motion carried 10-0.
O-14-2020-An ordinance amending Chapter 70-176 of the City of Stoughton Municipal Code; by creating subsection (81) relating to designating Yellow Curb Painting as official No Parking Zones.
Motion by Schumacher, second by Hundt to postpone this item until O-13-2020 is finalized. Motion carried 10-0.
O-15-2020-An ordinance amending Chapter 70-221 of the City of Stoughton Municipal Code; by adding subsection 144 relating to stopping restrictions on Glacier Moraine Drive at Williams Drive
Motion by Ligocki, second by Majewski to approve O-15-2020. Motion carried 10-0.
O-16 -2020-An ordinance amending Section 10-131 of Chapter 10 — Buildings and Building Regulations
Motion by Majewski, second by Reeves to approve O-16-2020. Motion carried 10-0.
NEW BUSINESS
Discussion and possible action regarding Norse View Holdings Deed Restrictions to meet Zoning Requirements
Motion by Reeves, second by Doom to approve the updates to the deed restrictions as outlined in the Council packet. Motion carried 9-0 with Boersma abstaining
ADJOURNMENT:
Motion by Boersma, second by Heili to adjourn at 7:32 p.m. Motion carried 10-0.
Respectfully Submitted,
Jamin Friedl
Published: September 3, 2020
* * *