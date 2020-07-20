NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The City of Stoughton Plan Commission will hold a Virtual Public Hearing on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 6:00 o’clock p.m., or as soon after as the matter may be heard, to consider proposed ordinance amendments to the City of Stoughton Municipal Code of Ordinances sections 78-407 and 78-408. These proposed amendments are to provide clarity for how a nonconforming lot and structure can be used within the City of Stoughton, Dane County, Wisconsin.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, this meeting will not be open to the public in an in-person capacity. For those wishing to view the meeting and/or ask questions, you may do so via the following options:
Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone. https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/830963037
You can also dial in using your phone. (For supported devices, tap a one-touch number below to join instantly.) United States (Toll Free): 1 877 309 2073 — One-touch: tel:+18773092073,,830963037#
United States: +1 (571) 317-3129 — One-touch: tel:+15713173129,,830963037#
Access Code: 830-963-037
New to GoToMeeting? Get the app now and be ready when your first meeting starts: https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/830963037
If you wish to speak at or have your comments read aloud at the meeting, please register at http://speak.cityofstoughton.com by 5:45 on the day of the meeting. The Clerk will the receive comments and forward them on to the “Organizer”. The public can click on the link or call in and use the access code. When connected the public will have to identify themselves in order for the “Organizer” to rename them on the “Attendee” screen. If you plan to speak, please mute TV or stream volume (if online) and do not use speakerphone, as it creates feedback, there may be a delay. The Public Comment participant will be unmuted by the “Organizer” when it is their turn and have up to 3 minutes to speak. After speaking, the “Organizer” will mute the Public Comment participant. The participant can log out or hang up and stream at WSTO, or watch on Channel 981 on Charter/Spectrum.
For questions regarding this notice please contact Michael Stacey, Zoning Administrator at 608-646-0421
Published July 23 and 30, 2020
* * *
ORDINANCE OF THE COMMON COUNCIL CITY OF STOUGHTON, 207 S. Forrest Street, Stoughton
Notice is hereby given that at a regular Common Council meeting on July 14, 2020, the City of Stoughton Common Council approved O-10-2020: An ordinance amending the zoning classification at 117 Ashberry Lane in the City of Stoughton, WI. The full ordinance is on file for examination at the City Clerk’s Office.
Published July 23, 2020
* * *
Meeting of: COMMON COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF STOUGHTON
Date//Time: Tuesday, June 23, 2020 @ 7:00 p.m. The GoToMeeting line will be open at 6:50 p.m. so everyone can get connected. No business will be conducted until 7:00 p.m.
Location: The meeting of the Common Council will be conducted virtually due to COVID-19. You can join the meeting from your computer tablet or smartphone: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/831845557 . You can also dial in using your phone: +1 (571) 317-3117 Access Code: 831-845-557.
Members: Mayor Tim Swadley, Sid Boersma, Phil Caravello, Ozzie Doom, Ben Heili, Regina Hirsch, Fred Hundt, Greg Jenson, Jean Ligocki, Tom Majewski, Lisa Reeves, Timothy Riley and Brett Schumacher
CALL TO ORDER
Roll Call, Communications, and Presentations:
Mayor Swadley called the meeting to order at 7:03 p.m.
Clerk Licht called the roll and noted that there were 12 alders present.
Minutes and Reports: The following minutes were entered into the record.
Landmarks (5/14/20); Tree Commission (3/12/20); Plan Commission (5/11/20); Utilities (5/18/20); Parks & Rec (5/16/20, 6/3/20); Whitewater Park (5/18/20); Finance (5/26/20); Public Safety (5/27/20)
Public Comment Period:
There were no comments from the public.
CONSENT AGENDA
A. June 9, 2020 Council Minutes
B. R-102-2020- Resolution Authorizing and directing the proper City official (s) to issue Operator Licenses
C. Stoughton Utilities May Payments Due List Report; Stoughton Utilities April Financial Summary, Stoughton Utilities April Statistical Report
Motion by Reeves, second by Jenson to approve the consent agenda. Motion carried 12-0.
OLD BUSINESS
NEW BUSINESS
O-10-2020- An ordinance amending the zoning classification at 117 Ashberry Lane in the City of Stoughton, WI
Caravello read O-10-2020 for the first reading. It will be back before the council on July 14th.
R-103-2020- Approving a Conditional Use Permit request by Megan Bisbee, Viking Day Camp for a Group Daycare use at 2125 McComb Road, Units 102- 105, Stoughton, Wisconsin
Motion by Caravello, second by Hirsch to approve R-103-2020. Motion carried 12-0.
R-104-2020- Approving a Conditional Use Permit request by Jim Hess for upper story and main floor dwellings at 700 Nygaard Street, Stoughton, Wisconsin
Motion by Caravello, second by Hirsch to approve R-104-2020. Motion carried 12-0.
R-105-2020-Authorizing and directing the proper city officials to amend the 2020-2024 City of Stoughton Capital Improvements Plan (CIP) Budget to allow for standard equipment configuration in the Fire Department’s Command Vehicle Fleet
Motion by Schumacher, second by Doom to approve R-105-2020. Motion carried 12-0.
R-106-2020- Authorizing and directing the proper City official(s) to approve the reallocation of 2020 Water Utility capital improvement project funding.
Motion by Schumacher, second by Jenson to approve R-106-2020. Motion carried 12-0.
R-107-2020- Dispensing with the board of public works and determining that threatened damage to the public water service lines by a department of transportation road construction project has created an emergency in which the public health or welfare of the city is endangered.
Motion by Jenson, second by Hundt to approve R-107-2020. Motion carried 12-0.
R-108-2020- Authorizing and directing the proper City official(s) to enter into an agreement with Parisi Construction Co., Inc. for the 2020 Water Service Line Replacement Construction Contract 5-2020.
Motion by Jenson, second by Schumacher to approve R-108-2020. Motion carried 12-0.
R-109-2020- Authorizing and directing the proper City official(s) to enter into a revised financial agreement between the State of Wisconsin and the City of Stoughton for costs for road improvements to US Highway 51 from Page Street to Hoel Avenue.
Motion by Schumacher, second by Jenson to approve R-109-2020. Motion carried 12-0.
O-11-2020-Amending section 6-10 of the City of Stoughton Code; by adding all Animals must be Leashed in Public Places
Jenson read O-11-2020 as a first reading. It will be back before the council on July 14th.
Authorizing the property City of Stoughton (City) and the City of Stoughton Redevelopment Authority (RDA) officials to enter into an Environmental Indemnity Agreement between Speedway LLC (formerly known as Speedway SuperAmerica LLC), the RDA and the City The City Council may convene in closed session per State Statute 19.85(1)(e) for the purposes of deliberating or negotiating the purchase of public properties, the investing of public funds, or conducting other specified public business, whenever competitive or bargaining reasons deem a closed session necessary. The City Council may reconvene in an open session to discuss and take action on the subject matter discussed in the closed session
Motion by Hirsch, second by Heili to approve the agreement. Motion carried 12-0.
ADJOURNMENT
Motion by Majewski, second by Jenson to adjourn at 7:54 p.m. Motion carried 12-0.
Respectfully Submitted,
Holly Licht, City Clerk
Published July 23, 2020
* * *
Meeting of: SPECIAL MEETING OF COMMON COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF STOUGHTON
Date//Time: Tuesday, June 30, 2020 @ 7:00 p.m. The GoToMeeting line will be open at 6:50 p.m. so everyone can get connected. No business will be conducted until 7:00 p.m.
Location: The meeting of the Common Council will be conducted virtually due to COVID-19. You can join the meeting from your computer tablet or smartphone: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/480499221. You can also dial in using your phone: +1 (646) 749-3117 Access Code: 480-499-221.
Members: Mayor Tim Swadley, Sid Boersma, Phil Caravello, Ozzie Doom, Ben Heili, Regina Hirsch, Fred Hundt, Greg Jenson, Jean Ligocki, Tom Majewski, Lisa Reeves, Timothy Riley and Brett Schumacher
CALL TO ORDER
Roll Call, Communications, and Presentations:
Mayor Swadley called the meeting to order at 7:03 p.m.
Clerk Licht called the roll and noted there were 11 alders present. Majewski was absent and excused.
Minutes and Reports:
None
Public Comment Period:
There were no comments from the public.
OLD BUSINESS
NEW BUSINESS
R-110-2020- A Resolution Allowing Outdoor Service and Consumption of Alcohol During a State of Emergency
Motion by Jenson, second by Riley to approve R-110-2020. Motion carried 11-0.
R-111-2020- Authorizing and Directing the proper City official(s) to approve an amended premises description for Famous Yetis, LLC d/b/a Wendigo located at 121 E Main St
Motion by Jenson, second by Riley to approve R-111-2020. Motion carried 11-0.
R-112-2020- Authorizing and Directing the proper City official(s) to approve an amended premises description for Big Sky Restaurant, LLC d/b/a Big Sky Restaurant, located 176 E Main St.
Motion by Jenson, second by Doom to approve R-112-2020. Motion carried 11-0.
R-113-2020- Allowing Alcohol License Payment Plan During a State of Emergency
Motion by Jenson, second by Riley to approve R-113-2020. Motion carried 11-0.
Adjournment:
Motion by Jenson, second by Reeves to adjourn at 7: 40 p.m. Motion carried 11-0.
Respectfully Submitted,
Holly Licht, City Clerk
Published July 23, 2020
* * *
STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DANE COUNTY, NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INFORMAL ADMINISTRATION) IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF Lois A. Williams
Case No. 2020PR474
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE:
1. An application for Informal Administration was filed.
2. The decedent, with date of birth August 14, 1931 and date of death July 6, 2020, was domiciled in Dane County, State of Wisconsin, with a mailing address of 2069 Williams Drive, Stoughton, WI 53589.
3. All interested persons waived notice.
4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is October 16, 2020.
5. A claim may be filed at the Dane County Courthouse, 215 S. Hamilton Street, Madison, Wisconsin, Room 1005.
Electronically signed by Ben J. Schulenburg
Court Commissioner
July 15, 2020
Michael D. Rumpf
PO Box 1
Cambridge, WI 53523
(608) 423-3254
Bar Number: 1015663
Published: July 23, 30 and August 6, 2020
* * *