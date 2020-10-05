ORDINANCE OF THE COMMON COUNCIL
CITY OF STOUGHTON, 207 S. Forrest Street, Stoughton
Notice is hereby given that at a regular Common Council meeting on September 22, 2020, the City of Stoughton Common Council approved O-18-2020 An ordinance amending An ordinance amending section 78-206(7)(a), relating to light industrial land uses The full ordinance is on file for examination at the City Clerk’s Office.
Published: October 8, 2020
Meeting of: MEETING OF COMMON COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF STOUGHTON
Date//Time: Tuesday, September 8, 2020 @ 7:00 p.m. The GoToMeeting line will be open at 6:50 p.m. so everyone can get connected. No business will be conducted until 7:00 p.m.
Location: The meeting of the Common Council will be conducted virtually due to COVID-19. You can join the meeting from your computer tablet or smartphone: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/462770885.You can also dial in using your phone: +1 (571) 317-3116. Access Code: 711-462-770-885.
Members: Mayor Tim Swadley, Sid Boersma, Phil Caravello, Ozzie Doom, Ben Heili, Regina Hirsch, Fred Hundt, Greg Jenson, Jean Ligocki, Tom Majewski, Lisa Reeves, and Brett Schumacher
CALL TO ORDER
Mayor Swadley called the meeting to order at 7:03 p.m.
Roll Call, Communications, and Presentations:
Clerk Licht called the roll and noted there were 11 alders present.
Council Goals Update
Minutes and Reports: the following minutes were entered into the record.
Finance (8/11/20); CACP (6/2/20, 8/4/20); Public Safety (7/22/20); Food Pantry (5/12/20); Public Works (7/16/20)
Public Comment Period:
Sharon Mason-Boersma stated that there would be a school supply drive Saturday, September 12, 2020 9 a.m.-noon going to Reach Dane.
Consent Agenda
A. August 25, 2020 Council Minutes
B. R-133-2020- Resolution Authorizing and directing the proper City official (s) to issue Operator Licenses
Motion by Jenson, second by Reeves to approve the consent agenda. Motion carried 11-0.
O-17-2020- An ordinance amending Zoning Code Section 78-407 & 78-408 of the Stoughton Municipal Code of Ordinances
Motion by Caravello, second Schumacher to approve to O-17-2020. Motion carried 11-0.
O-13-2020- Amending Chapter 70-176 of the City of Stoughton Municipal Code; by creating subsection (80) relating to parking restrictions near any traffic island
Motion by Jenson, second by Hundt to approve O-13-2020. Motion carried 11-0.
O-14-2020-Amending Chapter 70-176 of the City of Stoughton Municipal Code; by creating subsection (81) relating to designating Yellow Curb Painting as official No Parking Zones
Motion by Jenson, second by Hundt to approve O-14-2020. Motion carried 11-0.
NEW BUSINESS
R-134-2020- A Resolution to adopt the Bjoin Park Master Plan
Motion by Caravello, second by Hirsch to approve R-134-2020. Motion carried 10-1 with Boersma voting no.
R-135-2020- Authorizing and directing the proper City official(s) to enter into an Access Agreement with Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (“Uniroyal”)
Motion by Schumacher, second by Reeves to approve R-135-2020. Motion carried 10-0.
O-18-2020- An ordinance amending section 78-206(7)(a), relating to light industrial land uses
Mayor Swadley read O-18-2020 for a first reading. It will be back before the council on September 22nd.
Discussion and possible action regarding the aldermanic seat vacancy in District 1 due to the resignation of Tim Riley
Motion by Hirsch, second by Jenson to proceed with option #2. Motion carried 11-0.
ADJOURNMENT
Motion by Ligocki, second by Jenson to adjourn at 8:23 p.m. Motion carried 11-0.
Respectfully Submitted,
Holly Licht, City Clerk
Published: October 8, 2020
VOTING BY ABSENTEE BALLOT
Any qualified elector who is unable or unwilling to appear at the polling place on Election Day may submit a request to vote an absentee ballot to their municipal clerk. A qualified elector is any U.S. citizen, who will be 18 years of age or older on Election Day, who has resided in the ward or municipality where he or she wishes to vote for at least 28 consecutive days before the election. The elector must also be registered in order to receive an absentee ballot. Proof of identification must be provided before an absentee ballot may be issued.
You must make a request for an absentee ballot in writing or online at MyVote.wi.gov.
Contact your municipal clerk and request that an application for an absentee ballot be sent to you for the primary or election or both. You may also submit a written request in the form of a letter or you may apply for an absentee ballot online at MyVote.wi.gov. Your written request must list your voting address within the municipality where you wish to vote, the address where the absentee ballot should be sent, if different, and your signature. You may make application to your municipal clerk for an absentee ballot in person, by mail, by fax, by email or at MyVote.wi.gov.
Making application to receive an absentee ballot by mail
The deadline for making application to receive an absentee ballot by mail is: 5 pm on the fifth day before the election, October 29, 2020
Voting an absentee ballot in person
You may also request and vote an absentee ballot in the clerk’s office or other specified location during the days and hours specified for casting an absentee ballot in person.
Holly Licht, City Clerk, 608-873-6677
207 S. Forrest St., Stoughton, WI 53589
Tuesday October 20th-Friday, October 23rd 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Saturday, October 24th 8:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m.
Monday, October 26th-Friday October 30th 7:30 a.m.-6:00 p.m.
The first day to vote an absentee ballot in the clerk’s office is: October 20, 2020
The last day to vote an absentee ballot in the clerk’s office: October 30, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.
No in-person absentee voting may occur on the day before the election.
The municipal clerk will deliver voted ballots returned on or before Election Day to the proper polling place or counting location before the polls close on November 3, 2020. Any ballots received after the polls close will not be counted.
Published: October 8, 2020
Notice of Annual Meeting of the Dunkirk Dam Lake District (via ZOOM)
Wednesday, October 21
6:30 — 7:30 pm
Zoom link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8192520721?pwd=QUJMaFp1Tmx0RHlaMzVmVjVNL2lrUT09
Agenda:
Review minutes of July 23 meeting
Treasurer’s Report: Review of 2021 Budget (printed below)
Old Business:
1) Resolution of deficiencies of Dunkirk Dam inspection, including animal burrows and vegetation on the spillway.
New Business:
1) Update of possible purchase by Dane County of the eastern shoreline property from below the Dunkirk Dam, to the Hwy N bridge, and bordered by Hwy N above.
2) Overview of planned application for a 2021 Surface Water Planning grant from the Wisconsin DNR, for the amount of $10,000, with $5,000 matching funds from the DDLD. The purpose of the grant is to create an Aquatic Plant Management (APM) plan within the DDLD to address chronic aquatic plant overgrowth.
Election of new members for the DDLD Board of Commissioners:
Positions to be filled: Secretary and Chair.
Proposed Budget 2020-2021
Published: October 8 and 15, 2020
