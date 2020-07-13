BOARD OF EDUCATION
Stoughton Area School District
BOARD-Regular Meeting (Monday, June 15, 2020)
1. Regular Board Meeting Opening
The meeting was held virtually which is allowed per Policy 110.50 Board Meetings Using Technology and Remote Participation in Emergency Situations.
A. Call Meeting to Order-A regular meeting of the Stoughton Area School District Board of Education was called to order on Monday, June 1, 2020, at 5:30 pm by Board President Francis Sullivan.
B. Roll Call-Present: Tim Bubon, Joe Freye, Yolibeth FitzGibbon, Kathleen Hoppe, Steve Jackson, Jill Patterson, Allison Sorg, Holly Tellander, Francis Sullivan, and student board rep A.S.)
C. Public Comment-Six public comments were received by email:1) Mia Croyle, 1315 W South Street, District Equity Work; 2)Kristi Schultz, Racial Equity & Justice in Schools; 3)Amanda Potratz, School Resource Officer Position; 4)Andres Rivera, School Resource Officer Position; 5)Briana Raday, School Resource Officer Position; 6)Amy Curtin, School Resource Officer Position.
D. Legislative Update-Hoppe provided a short written report and urged everyone to contact our representatives about the importance of our schools and school funding.
2. District Administrator Report-Dr. Onsager’s report included an update regarding the entry for the community and district into Phase 2 of the COVID-19 Dane County Response. Sullivan commented on the successful 2020 Virtual Graduation Ceremony and thanked everyone involved in the quality production.
3. Consent Agenda-A motion was made by Hoppe, seconded by Sorg to approve the June 1, 2020, Regular Board Meeting Minutes as presented; approval of the May 29 — July 7, 2020 check register as presented; We would like to say thank you to the following individuals and groups and move approval of their donations to the district: $500.00 from anonymous donor for Sandhill Library books and resources on race equity and anti-racism, $240.00 from the Nature Net-Aldo Leopold Center for the Outdoor Classroom at Sandhill, and related cash donation budget adjustments totaling $740.00; and approval of the resignation of Vanessa Lee and Emily Loewi effective at the end of the 2019-2020 school year. Discussion ensued about the omission of one resignation. Hoppe revised the motion to also include the approval of the resignation of Stephanie Krenz, effective at the end of the 2019-2020 school year. The amended consent agenda motion was seconded by Sorg and carried unanimously.
4. Discussion
A. Committee Reports: Goals, Objectives and Meeting Timeline-A motion was made by Jackson, seconded by Patterson and carried (Yes-Bubon, Freye, FitzGibbon, Hoppe, Jackson, Patterson, Tellander, Sullivan. No-Sorg. Abstaining-None.) to move the Committee Reports: Goals, Objectives and Meeting Timeline agenda item from Discussion to a Discussion/Action agenda item to approve the committee work plans and bypass the board’s usual two-step process.
B. 2020-2021 Academic Standards-Kate Ahlgren, Director of Curriculum & Instruction, presented the proposed 2020-2021 Academic Standards. Discussion was held regarding the standards as presented. The standards will be brought forth at the first Board meeting in July for approval in accordance with 120.12(13), Wis. Stats., §118.30(1g)(a)1.
C. Racial Equity Efforts-President Sullivan began the discussion by explaining the district’s past and current ongoing racial equity efforts. Sullivan called on FitzGibbon who explained the work of the group, Mosaicos, in the community to promote understanding, appreciation, and inclusion through their recent community conversation about diversity. Board discussion proceeded with members identifying ideas to help district racial equity efforts. Members agreed to create a board resolution against racism and racial injustice and the need to hold an organized public meeting later in July (as permitted by the COVID-19 Dane County Response) to be hosted by the School Board and the District with the goal of providing leadership to the community against racism and working to ensure a racially just school district and community.
D. Public Member Committee Appointments — President Sullivan stated that the appointments to the Community Relations Committee and the Finance and Facilities Committee would be deferred to another meeting. A large number of qualified applicants were received and notices will be sent out to applicants regarding the appointment selections before the announcement is made.
5. Discussion/Action
A. Committee Reports: Goals, Objective and Meeting Timeline-A motion to move this agenda item from Discussion to Discussion/Action was approved. 1) Jackson, Community Relations Committee Chairperson, shared information about the committee’s work plan and the proposed work plan was discussed. A motion was made by FitzGibbon, seconded by Bubon, and the motion carried unanimously to approve the Community Relations Committee work plan as presented. 2) FitzGibbon, Culture & Climate Committee Chairperson, shared information about the committee’s work plan and the proposed plan was discussed. A motion was made by Bubon, seconded by Freye, and carried unanimously to approve the Culture & Climate Committee work plan as presented. 3) Freye, Employee Relations Committee Chairperson, shared information about the committee’s work plan and the proposed plan was discussed. A motion was made by Hoppe, seconded by Patterson, and the motion carried unanimously to approve the Employee Relations Committee work plan as presented. 4) Sorg, Education Oversight Committee Chairperson, shared information about the committee’s work plan and the proposed plan was discussed. A motion was made by Jackson, seconded by Freye, and carried unanimously to approve the Educational Oversight Committee work plan as presented. 5) Jill Patterson, Finance & Facilities Committee Chairperson, shared information about the committee’s work plan and the proposed plan was discussed. A motion was made by Jackson, seconded by Freye, and carried unanimously to approve the Finance & Facilities Committee work plan as presented. 6) Hoppe, Legislative & State Policy Committee Chairperson, shared information about the committee’s work plan and the proposed plan was discussed. A motion was made by Jackson, seconded by Freye, and carried (Yes-Bubon, Frey, FitzGibbon, Jackson, Patterson, Sorg, Tellander, and Sullivan. No-None. Abstaining-Hoppe.) to approve the Legislative & State Committee work plan as presented. 7) Jackson, Long Range Planning Committee Chairperson, shared information about the committee’s work plan and the proposed plan was discussed. A motion was made by Freye, seconded by Hoppe, and carried unanimously to approve the Long Range Planning Committee work plan as presented. President Sullivan discussed the continued work of the Policy Committee and the Executive Committee.
B. 2020-2021 Personnel Handbook-The proposed 2020-2021 Personnel Handbook changes were presented to the board for a second reading. There was no discussion. A motion was made by Freye, seconded by Sorg, and carried unanimously to approve the proposed 2020-2021 Personnel Handbook changes as presented.
6. Meeting Closing
A. Recap of Action Items — Planning for community discussion/event at end of July (with assistance from Community Relations Committee & Culture and Climate Committee); anti-racism Board resolution (prepared by Dr. Onsager for Board review and signature); Dane County Equity Consortium book study information disseminated (from Dr. Onsager); contact committee applicants regarding appointments (by President Sullivan).
B. Future Meetings/Events-Next Regular Board Meeting, Monday, July 6, 2020.
C. Adjournment-A motion was made by Freye, seconded by Jackson, and carried unanimously to adjourn at 8:18 pm.
_______________________
Kathleen Hoppe, Clerk
Published: July 16, 2020
