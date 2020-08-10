Legals
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
The City of Stoughton Plan Commission will hold a Virtual Public Hearing on Monday September 14, 2020 at 6:00 o’clock p.m., or as soon after as the matter may be heard, in the Council Chambers, Public Safety Building, 321 S. Fourth Street, Second Floor, Stoughton, Wisconsin, 53589, to consider a proposed rezoning of the following parcels of land located at 1114 and 1115 Abel Court, Stoughton, WI, owned by Habitat for Humanity. The properties described below are requested to be rezoned from SR-4 Single Family Residential to TR-6 Two-Family Residential. The properties are currently more fully described below:
1114 Abel Court
Parcel number: 281/0511-064-7089-2
Legal Description: ABEL PLAT LOT 9
1115 Abel Court
Parcel number: 281/0511-064-7034-7
Legal Description: ABEL PLAT LOT 4
These property descriptions are for tax purposes. They may be abbreviated. For the complete legal description please refer to the deed.
Additional information including a location map can be found at: http://stoughtoncitydocs.com/planning-commission/
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, this meeting will not be open to the public in an in-person capacity. For those wishing to view the meeting and/or ask questions, you may do so via the following options:
Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.
https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/547935901 You can also dial in using your phone. (For supported devices, tap a one-touch number below to join instantly.) United States (Toll Free): 1 877 309 2073 — One-touch: tel: +18775684106, 547935901#
United States: +1 (571) 317-3129 — One-touch: tel: +15713173129, 547935901# Access Code: 547-935-901
New to GoToMeeting? Get the app now and be ready when your first meeting starts: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/547935901
If you wish to speak at or have your comments read aloud at the meeting, please register at http://speak.cityofstoughton.com by 5:45 on the day of the meeting. The Clerk will the receive comments and forward them on to the “Organizer”. The public can click on the link or call in and use the access code. When connected the public will have to identify themselves in order for the “Organizer” to rename them on the “Attendee” screen. If you plan to speak, please mute TV or stream volume (if online) and do not use speakerphone, as it creates feedback, there may be a delay. The Public Comment participant will be unmuted by the “Organizer” when it is their turn and have up to 3 minutes to speak. After speaking, the “Organizer” will mute the Public Comment participant. The participant can log out or hang up and stream at WSTO, or watch on Channel 981 on Charter/Spectrum.
For questions regarding this notice please contact Michael Stacey, Zoning Administrator at 608-646-0421.
Published: August 6 and 13, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *
BOARD OF EDUCATION
Stoughton Area School District
BOARD — Regular Meeting (Monday, July 20, 2020)
1. Regular Board Meeting Opening
The meeting was held virtually which is allowed per Policy 110.50 Board Meetings Using Technology and Remote Participation in Emergency Situations.
A. Call Meeting to Order-A regular meeting of the Stoughton Area School District Board of Education was called to order on Monday, July 20, 2020, at 5:34 pm by Board President Francis Sullivan.
B. Roll Call-Present: Tim Bubon, Yolibeth FitzGibbon, Kathleen Hoppe, Steve Jackson, Jill Patterson, Allison Sorg, Holly Tellander, and Francis Sullivan. Excused: Joe Freye.
C. Public Comment — Eleven public comments were received via email and read by President Sullivan: 1) Sydne Conant, no address provided, Black Lives Matter; 2) Anastatia Maerz, no address provided, 2020 Fall Reopening; 3) Joseph Neigum, no address provided, 2020 Fall Reopening; 4) Jenny Rilling, no address provided, Football; 5) Holly Tangeman, no address provided, Fall Reopening/Family Survey; 6) Kim klutterman-Booher, no address provided, Plans for School in the Fall; 7) Heather Gerard, no address provided, Regarding School in the Fall; 8) Mark & Ava Sommerhauser, no address provided, 2020 Fall Reopening; 9) Joseph Neigum, no address provided, Teacher and Parent Choice; 10) JP Villavicencio, no address provided, 2020 Fall Reopening; 11) Elizabeth Aronoff, 201 North Harrison Street, 2020 Fall Reopening.
D. Legislative Update -Hoppe provided a written legislative report and informed the board about four hearings taking place this week. Hoppe will update her report with links to the hearings.
2. District Administrator Report-Dr. Onsager informed the board the SEA and EAAS have both ratified their 2020-2021 Master Contracts before the start of the new school year. Sullivan thanked the SEA & EAAS leadership, Dr. Onsager and administrative staff for their work. A staff listening session was held and another will be held next week.
3. Consent Agenda-A motion was made by Hoppe, seconded by Jackson, and carried unanimously to approve the July 6, 2020 Regular Board Meeting Minutes as presented; approval of the July 1 — August 4, 2020 check register and July 13 2020 PCard Statement as presented; We would like to say thank you to the following individuals and groups and move approval of their donations to the district: $4,000.00 from Stoughton Sports Booster, Inc. for Stoughton Sports Booster Scholarships, $334.00 from the Brian Hermundstad Estate for the Orin Hermundstad Scholarship, $333.00 from Sara and Mark Hermundstad for the Orin Hermundstad Scholarship, $333.00 from John and Shelley Jansky for the Orin Hermundstad Scholarship, $25.00 from Christina Thomas-Virning and Robert Virning for the Sally Leemon Memorial-Fab Lab Fund, $25,00 from Diane Olds for the Sally Lemmon Memorial-Chip in for Meals and related cash donation budget adjustments totaling $5,050.00; approval of the transfer from professional teacher contract to interim administrative contract for Dan Holzhuter for the 2020-2021 school year; and approval of the resignation of Angie Gagliano effective at the end of the 2019-2020 school year (pending liquidated damages of $300.00).
4. Discussion
A. Committee Reports-Several committee chairs reported on recent meetings: State & Legislative (discussed board opportunities for legislative involvement), Finance & Facilities (statements & acct number structure, welcomed two new members, 19-20 year-end, and 20-21 budgeting), Long Range Planning(work plan goals, list of large issues were prioritized), Communications (racial equity conversation planning), Culture & Climate (work plan goals, SRO recommendation) & Educational Oversight (work plan goals, reviewed strategic plan and schools/district improvement plan; policy discussion) and Executive (district administrator evaluation). Sorg, CESA 2 rep, reported on the June meeting and shared that CESA 2 has resources regarding equity and the pandemic available.
B. 2020 Fall Reopening Plans-Dr. Onsager led the board through the updated 2020 Fall Reopening Plans presentation which included detailed Dane County COVID-19 data, parent & staff concerns with in-person learning from recent surveys, Public Health Madison and Dane County public health requirements for schools, options (Full Virtual Learning until Hybrid or in-person can resume; Full in-person with public health requirements, and a hybrid approach with several options), examples of classroom setups following public health regulations, hybrid considerations, and his recommendation of a phased approach, starting with virtual learning (Phase I: Enhanced virtual learning, Phase II: Hybrid, Phase III: Full In-Person knowing that the district must be prepared to switch models. Board options were presented: Option #1 Vote and approve a model tonight; Option #2 Schedule a Special Meeting on July 27, 2020; Option #3 Direct the District Administrator to make the decision for the start of next year by the end of July based on the information available. The presentation concluded with an update of guidance from Public Health and WIAA; communication with coaches, advisors, participants, and families are ongoing as is coordination with Badger Conference schools. Activities and events may be postponed or adjusted to meet health guidelines and/or current conditions in schools or within the community. A question and answer session followed the presentation. Board members expressed gratitude for the comprehensive planning work by Dr. Onsager and the administration leadership.
C. Racial Equity-The board discussed next steps for coordination of the community conversation about race and equity. The Communications and Culture & Climate committees will continue to plan the event for early August. Jackson praised the book used for the Dane County Equity Consortium book study.
5. Discussion/Action
A. Racial Equity Resolution-A motion was made by FitzGibbon, seconded by Sorg, and carried unanimously to approve/adopt the SASD Racial Equity Resolution 2020 as presented: WHEREAS: The Mission of the Stoughton Area School District is “to ensure educational opportunities which challenge all students to achieve excellence, maximize their talents and abilities, prepare them to face the demands of the future, and be literate, contributing members of society.” WHEREAS: Racism in all its forms harms students, families, educators, and the entire community, WHEREAS: Racism manifests itself in myriad ways, including hate speech and openly hostile bigotry, as well as systemically in practices and policies that have the effect of marginalizing people of color and members in diverse communities, WHEREAS: in the Fall of 2019 the Board voted to establish a strategic plan that has an overarching goal of “creating conditions today for every student to thrive academically, socially, and emotionally for unlimited opportunities” and an equity statement stating that “Our Compassionate School Community will operate within a proactive system of support to promote a positive culture with equity, respect, and dignity, so we can thrive emotionally, socially, and academically.” Now, therefore, let it be resolved: 1. Stoughton Area School District stands in solidarity with Black Lives Matter and Indigenous and People Of Color communities; 2. Stoughton Area School District is fully committed to developing and sustaining an anti-racist school community, where ALL students, families, and staff are safe, welcomed, and valued; 3. Stoughton Area School District unequivocally condemns racism, hate speech, bigotry, and all forms of discrimination. These behaviors do not only harm students, but they also harm all of us; 4. There is no place for racism or any other form of discrimination in our community, and certainly not in our schools; 5. Stoughton Area School District embraces our responsibility to stand against racial injustice; 6. Stoughton Area School District’s next steps in developing and sustaining an anti-racist school community include; a) Providing training in racial identity that develops the awareness of explicit and implicit bias in order to learn about and increase SASD actions of racial anti-bias, anti-micro aggression, and bystander interventions for instructional staff as well as staff who serve in other roles (e.g., Support Staff, Buildings and Grounds, Food Service, etc.) SASD Racial Equity Resolution 2020. b) Working to develop curriculum and instructional practices that are universally designed, anti-racist, and reflective of our diverse history, including prioritizing BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of color), people with disabilities, LGBTQ, and other historically marginalized groups history and contributions. c) Supporting the creation of a Diversity Student Advisory Group to collaborate with staff in the creation of safe spaces to talk about race, ideas for curriculum and education, and ways of being anti-racist. d) Supporting Increased two-way communication with our families of color to provide opportunities for feedback for a racially just district and community. e) Providing developmentally appropriate racial anti-bias, anti-micro aggression and bystander intervention training to all students.
B. 2020 Fall Reopening Plans-President Sullivan discussed the options that were presented by Dr. Onsager for the board: Option #1 Vote and approve a model tonight; Option #2 Schedule a Special Meeting on July 27, 2020; Option #3 Direct the District Administrator to make the decision for the start of next year by the end of July based on the information available. A motion to approve an option was made by Sorg and seconded by Bubon. President Sullivan asked Sorg if she would like to amend the motion to approve a model. The motion was then amended by Sorg, and seconded by Bubon, to approve the start the 2020-2021 school year with enhanced virtual learning until hybrid or in-person can resume. Discussion ensued regarding the board’s two-step process. Board members agreed that the two-step process was satisfied and the voice vote was called. The amended motion carried unanimously to start the 2020-2021 school year with enhanced virtual learning until hybrid or in-person can resume.
6. Meeting Closing
A. Recap of Action Items-Dr. Onsager will share the recording/chat from the recent virtual staff conversation; leadership meeting date will be selected; racial equity resolution will be prominently placed on the district website; Communications and Culture and Climate committees will work on planning & date for community race conversation.
B. Future Meetings/Events-Next board meeting August 3, 2020
C. Adjournment-A motion was made by Patterson, seconded by Tellander, and carried unanimously to adjourn at 8:39 pm.
____________________
Kathleen Hoppe, Clerk
Published: August 13, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *