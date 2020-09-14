BOARD OF EDUCATION
Stoughton Area School District
BOARD — Regular Meeting (Monday, August 3, 2020)
1. Regular Board Meeting Opening
The meeting was held virtually which is allowed per Policy 110.50 Board Meetings Using Technology and Remote Participation in Emergency Situations.
A. Call Meeting to Order-A regular meeting of the Stoughton Area School District Board of Education was called to order on Monday, August 3, 2020, at 5:32 pm by Board President Francis Sullivan.
B. Roll Call-Present: Tim Bubon, Yolibeth FitzGibbon, Joe Freye, Kathleen Hoppe, Steve Jackson, Jill Patterson, Allison Sorg, Holly Tellander, and Francis Sullivan.
C. Public Comment-1) Kathleen Kasberg, 525 East Main St. Apt 305, Stoughton-Childcare; 2) Maggie Heck, 2369 McCoomsky Lane, Sun Prairie-Staff Expectations; 3) Sarah Heili, 2108 Lincoln Ave, Stoughton-Mandatory Childcare; 4) Susan Zaemisch (on behalf of head coaches), 825 Levanger Lane, Stoughton-Fall Sports Practice; 5) Lisa Buechner, 800 Leeward Lane, Oregon-Staff Safety Considerations; 6) Annalise Panthofer, 3442 Mallard Ave, Stoughton-SRO; 7) Anna Castronovo, 925 Giles St, Stoughton-SRO; 8) Olivia Panthofer, 3442 Mallard Ave, Stoughton-SRO; 9) Luke Geister-Jones, 1223 Furseth Road, Stoughton-SRO.
D. Legislative Update-Hoppe provided the board with a written legislative report and encourages everyone to contact our legislators with your expectations.
2. District Administrator Report-Dr. Onsager report to the board was addressed in his Enhanced Learning update.
3. Consent Agenda-A motion was made by Hoppe, seconded by Sorg and carried unanimously to approve the July 20, 2020 Regular Board Meeting Minutes as presented; approval of the July 16 – August 18, 2020, check register as presented; We would like to say thank you to the following individuals and groups and move approval of their donations to the District: We would like to say thank you to the following individuals and groups and move approval of their donations to the district: $2,000.00 from Stoughton Honorary S Club for Water Bottles, $1,000.00 from Stoughton Area Baseball Assoc. for Baseball shed cement, $500.00 from Trustees of the Spl Trust for Fab Lab — In Memory of Sally Leemon, $450.00 from Honorary S Club — c/o Marv Klitzke for Portion of senior plaques, $200.00 from Cheryl Conno, CPA for Fab Lab — In Memory of Sally Leemon, $100.00 from Bruce and Lisa Johnson for Fab Lab — In Memory of Sally Leemon, $100.00 from Bruce and Lisa Johnson for Chip in for Meals (Meals for students in need) — In Memory of Sally Leemon, $100.00 from Laura Strong for Fab Lab — In Memory of Sally Leemon, $100.00 from Michael Ekberg & Carolyn Pettersson for Fab Lab — In Memory of Sally Leemon, $50.00 from Robert and Ruth Anderson for Chip in for Meals (Meals for students in need) — In Memory of Sally Leemon, $50.00 from Holliday Baird for Chip in for Meals (Meals for students in need) — In Memory of Sally Leemon, $50.00 from Debra Miller for Chip in for Meals (Meals for students in need) — In Memory of Sally Leemon, $50.00 from Edward and Judy Peirick for Chip in for Meals (Meals for students in need) — In Memory of Sally Leemon, $25.00 from Margaret Elvekrog for Chip in for Meals (Meals for students in need) — In Memory of Sally Leemon, $25.00 from Barbara & Frank LaVoy for Chip in for Meals (Meals for students in need) — In Memory of Sally Leemon, $20.00 from Roger and Joyce Utermark for Stoughton Norwegian Dancers- In Memory of Jim Skaar, $5.00 from Heid Music for Music Department Use, and related cash donation budget adjustments totaling $4,825.00; approval of professional teacher contracts for Sheila Hosseini & Gabrielle Saunders for the 2020-2021 school year; and move approval of the resignation of Jonathan Daugherty, effective at the end of the 2019-2020 school year (pending liquidated damages of $300.00).
4. Discussion
A. Committee Reports-Several committee chairs reported on recent meetings: Educational Oversight (discussed the committee work plan and reviewed meeting start time), Culture & Climate (SRO recommendation for the board and committee work plan for the year), Executive Committee (discussed District Administrator evaluation for the year).
B. Enhanced Learning Update-Dr. Onsager reviewed the latest COVID-19 data and the metrics being developed by DHS and Dane County Health to reopen schools. Enhanced learning plans and proposed schedules were shared along with general staff expectations in Dr. Onsager’s presentation. The board asked Dr. Onsager questions and President Sullivan and board members expressed thanks for the work and communication done by administration.
C. Fall Athletics-Mel Dow, Athletics/Activities Supervisor, provided a fall sports update from WIAA with no/low risk sports practice starting August 17th and high risk sports practice starting September 7th. Mel emphasized the importance of student participation in athletic programs and explained the current small group training processes which are very successful.
D. School Resource Officer (SRO)-Yolibeth FitzGibbon, Chair of the Culture & Climate Committee, presented a recommendation to the board from the committee that stated, “SASD and City of Stoughton enter the contract for the 2020-2021 school year only. The city and school will develop the roles and responsibilities are including during the virtual school year. The Culture and Climate committee will continue to discuss the role and evaluation of the officer.” Discussion followed the presentation with many questions regarding the SRO position and the value to the district. The SRO contract will be brought forth to the next meeting as a discussion/action agenda item and an approval vote.
E. Racial Equity
Racial equity has been added as a recurring agenda item for the board meetings. Work continues for planning the Community Discussion with a tentative date set for mid-August. The outcomes of the Community Discussion were presented and will include an overview of what the district has been doing over the past year. Board members will resume their book study and continue to look through an equity lens in all of their work.
5. Meeting Closing
A. Recap of Action Items-1) Board continues book study 2) Fall athletics follow-up 3) Virtual learning updates 4) Meeting/gathering to discuss community resources 5) planning for community discussion continues.
B. Future Meetings/Events-August 17, 2020 Regular Board Meeting (start time to be determined by board poll results).
C. Adjournment-A motion was made by Freye, seconded by Patterson and carried unanimously to adjourn at 8:57 pm.
Kathleen Hoppe, Clerk
Published: September 17, 2020
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The City of Stoughton Plan Commission will hold a Virtual Public Hearing on Monday, October 12, 2020 at 6:00 o’clock p.m., or as soon after as the matter may be heard, to consider a proposed application by William Montelbano, for a Downtown Design Overlay Zoning District structural project at 243 E. Main Street as follows:
The project consists of replacing an existing wood frame addition of approximately 350 square feet on the alley level and 325 square feet on the Main Street level with a new masonry and wood addition of approximately 445 square feet on the alley level and 530 square feet on the Main Street level. The addition will provide more space for storage and production of baked goods in a much more substantial structure. The only alteration on Main Street will be a concrete ramp at the front entrance which will improve public access for wheelchairs and strollers.
For questions regarding this notice please contact Michael Stacey, Zoning Administrator at 608-646-0421
Published: September 17 and 24, 2020
TOWN OF RUTLAND NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
September 28, 2020 – 6:30 P.M.
RUTLAND TOWN HALL – 785 CENTER ROAD
Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held before the Town Board and Planning Commission located at the Rutland Town Hall, 785 Center Rd. on September 28, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. regarding the following proposal. All persons will be afforded the right to speak upon the proposal.
CUP 2020-02496 by Kevin Hahn to allow expansion of existing mineral extraction site. The property is located west of 430 Center Rd (Section 28).
More information regarding the proposals is on file at the Clerk’s office or by going to https://dane.legistar.com/ Legislation.aspx. Enter the CUP application number in the legislative text box. Note: the petition number is 2496.
All persons wishing to speak on this proposal must register using a registration slip prior to the meeting.
Any written testimony must be submitted within one week prior to the public hearing (September 21, 2020). Please submit all written testimony to clerk@town.rutland.wi.usor at Town Clerk, 4177 Old Stage Rd., Brooklyn WI 53521
The information will be forwarded to the Town Board and Planning Commission members.
The Public Hearing will be held predominately outdoors. Please exercise social distancing. Masks are required.
Notice is hereby given that a majority of the Town Board and the Planning Commission of the Town of Rutland may be present at this meeting to gather information about subjects over which they have decision making responsibility. This constitutes a meeting of the Rutland Town Board pursuant to State ex rel. Badke v. Greendale Village Board, 173 Wis. 2d 553, 494 N.W. 2d 408 (1993) and must be noticed as such although the Town Board will not take any formal action at this meeting.
Dawn George, Clerk
Posted September 12, 2020
Published September 17, 2020
