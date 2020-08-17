NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The City of Stoughton Plan Commission will hold a Virtual Public Hearing on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 6:00 o’clock p.m., or as soon after as the matter may be heard, to consider proposed ordinance amendments to the City of Stoughton Municipal Code of Ordinances sections 78-707 and 78-704. These proposed amendments are to update the commercial exterior lighting standards within the City of Stoughton, Dane County, Wisconsin.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, this meeting will not be open to the public in an in-person capacity. For those wishing to view the meeting and/or ask questions, you may do so via the following options:
Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.
https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/547935901
You can also dial in using your phone.
(For supported devices, tap a one-touch number below to join instantly.)
United States (Toll Free): 1 877 309 2073
- One-touch: tel:+18775684106,,547935901#
United States: +1 (571) 317-3129
- One-touch: tel:+15713173129,,547935901#
Access Code: 547-935-901
New to GoToMeeting? Get the app now and be ready when your first meeting starts: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/547935901
If you wish to speak at or have your comments read aloud at the meeting, please register at http://speak.cityofstoughton.com by 5:45 on the day of the meeting. The Clerk will the receive comments and forward them on to the “Organizer”. The public can click on the link or call in and use the access code. When connected the public will have to identify themselves in order for the “Organizer” to rename them on the “Attendee” screen. If you plan to speak, please mute TV or stream volume (if online) and do not use speakerphone, as it creates feedback, there may be a delay. The Public Comment participant will be unmuted by the “Organizer” when it is their turn and have up to 3 minutes to speak. After speaking, the “Organizer” will mute the Public Comment participant. The participant can log out or hang up and stream at WSTO, or watch on Channel 981 on Charter/Spectrum.
For questions regarding this notice please contact Michael Stacey, Zoning Administrator at 608-646-0421
Published: August 20 and 27, 2020
* * *
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
The City of Stoughton Plan Commission will hold a Virtual Public Hearing on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 6:00 o’clock p.m., or as soon after as the matter may be heard, to consider a proposed conditional use permit application by Deirdre Bouzek for an Indoor Commercial Entertainment use (Youth Theater Group) at 318 Water Street, Stoughton, WI.
The property is more formally described as:
Parcel # 281/0511-082-1408-5
Legal Description: ORIGINAL PLAT N 22 FT LOT 2 BLOCK 17
This property description is for tax purposes. It may be abbreviated. For the complete legal description please refer to the deed.
Additional information including a location map can be found at: http://stoughtoncitydocs.com/planning-commission/
For questions regarding this notice please contact Michael Stacey, Zoning Administrator at 608-646-0421.
Published: August 20 and 27, 2020
* * *
OFFICIAL NOTICE
The City of Stoughton, Wisconsin has issued an order to the owner of record at 135 W. Chicago Street, Stoughton, Wisconsin. The order is regarding a dangerous green ash tree that has been deemed a hazard to persons and property by the City of Stoughton Forester. The order was issued on August 14, 2020 and requires tree removal or dead limb reduction including crown removal within 14 days or by August 28, 2020. If order compliance is not achieved within the 14 days, the City of Stoughton may remove the tree or provide dead limb reduction including crown removal and charge the property owner of record all costs. The costs may be placed on the real estate tax roll of the subject property.
The property is more formally described as:
Parcel # 281/0511-083-0995-6
Legal Description: WILLOW SPRINGS ADDN BLOCK 1 LOT 5
For questions regarding this notice please contact Brett Hebert, Public Works Director at 608-873-6303
Published August 20 and 27 and September 3, 2020
* * *
Stoughton Utilities
Stoughton, WI Stoughton Substation Upgrade
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed Bids for Stoughton Utilities will be received by Forster Engineering, at the office of the 550 N Burr Oak Ave, Oregon, WI 53575, until 1:00 PM local time on September 3rd, 2020 at which time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read. The Project consists of procuring five new circuits breakers or reclosers with controllers for replacement.
Bids will be received for a single Contract. Bids shall be on a lump sum basis, with additive alternate bid items as indicated in the Bid Form.
The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is: Forster Electrical Engineering, Inc. at 550 N Burr Oak Avenue Oregon, WI 53575. Prospective Bidders may obtain copies of the Bidding Documents from the Issuing Office as described below.
Printed copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained from the Issuing Office upon payment of a deposit of $50 for each set or $20 for an electronic version. The date that the Bidding Documents are transmitted by the Issuing Office will be considered the Bidder’s date of receipt of the Bidding Documents. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available from the Issuing Office. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including Addenda if any, obtained from sources other than the Issuing Office.
Bid security shall be furnished in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders.
Owner: Stoughton Utilities
By: Jill Wiess
Title: Utilities Director
Date: August 10th 2020
Published: August 20 and 27, 2020
* * *
ORDINANCE OF THE COMMON COUNCIL
CITY OF STOUGHTON, 207 S. Forrest Street, Stoughton
Notice is hereby given that at a regular Common Council meeting on August 11, 2020, the City of Stoughton Common Council approved O-14-2020: Amending Chapter 70-176 of the City of Stoughton Municipal Code; by creating subsection (81) relating to designating Yellow Curb Painting as official No Parking Zones. The full ordinance is on file for examination at the City Clerk’s Office.
Published: August 20, 2020 Stoughton Courier Hub
* * *
ORDINANCE OF THE COMMON COUNCIL
CITY OF STOUGHTON, 207 S. Forrest Street, Stoughton
Notice is hereby given that at a regular Common Council meeting on August 11, 2020, the City of Stoughton Common Council approved O-15-2020: Amending Chapter 70-221 of the City of Stoughton Municipal Code; by adding subsection 144 relating to stopping restrictions on Glacier Moraine Drive at Williams Drive. The full ordinance is on file for examination at the City Clerk’s Office.
Published: August 20, 2020 Stoughton Courier Hub
* * *
ORDINANCE OF THE COMMON COUNCIL
CITY OF STOUGHTON, 207 S. Forrest Street, Stoughton
Notice is hereby given that at a regular Common Council meeting on August 11, 2020, the City of Stoughton Common Council approved O-16-2020: Amending Section 10-131 of Chapter 10 - Buildings and Building Regulations. The full ordinance is on file for examination at the City Clerk’s Office.
Published: August 20, 2020 Stoughton Courier Hub
* * *
MEETING OF COMMON COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF STOUGHTON
Tuesday, July 28, 2020 @ 7:00 p.m. The GoToMeeting line will be open at 6:50 p.m. so everyone can get connected. No business will be conducted until 7:00 p.m.
The meeting of the Common Council will be conducted virtually due to COVID-19. You can join the meeting from your computer tablet or smartphone: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/766968309. You can also dial in using your phone: +1 (571) 317-3117. Access Code: 766-968-309.
Mayor Tim Swadley, Sid Boersma, Phil Caravello, Ozzie Doom, Ben Heili, Regina Hirsch, Fred Hundt, Greg Jenson, Jean Ligocki, Tom Majewski, Lisa Reeves, Timothy Riley and Brett Schumacher
CALL TO ORDER
Roll Call, Communications, and Presentations:
Mayor Swadley called the meeting to order at 7:01 p.m.
Clerk Licht called the roll and noted there were 10 alders present. Hundt joined the meeting at 7:13 p.m. and Hirsch joined the meeting at 7:20 p.m.
Minutes and Reports: the following minutes were entered into the record. Plan Commission (6/8/20); Public Safety (6/24/20); Finance (6/23/20)
Public Comment Period:
• None
Consent Agenda
A. July 14, 2020 Council Minutes
B. Stoughton Utilities June Payments Due List Report; Stoughton Utilities May Financial Summary; Stoughton Utilities May Statistical Report
Motion by Boersma, second by Reeves to approve the consent agenda. Motion carried 10-0.
OLD BUSINESS
O-12-2020- To Repeal Section 64-9 (g) (1), Renumber and Amend Section 64-9 (2) and (3), and Create Section 64-9.5 of the City of Stoughton Code of Ordinances, relating to Plantings in the Terraces \
Motion by Majewski, second by Boersma to approve O-12-2020. Motion carried 10-0.
O-11-2020- Amending Chapter 6-10 of the City of Stoughton Municipal Code; by adding that all Dogs must be Leashed on City Owned Property
Motion by Jenson, second by Doom to approve O-11-2020. Motion carried 11-0.
NEW BUSINESS
R-120-2020- Approving a Conditional Use Permit request by Insite Inc. at 225 Hoel Avenue, Stoughton, Wisconsin
Motion by Caravello, second by Schumacher to approve R-120-2020. Motion carried 11-0.
R-121-2020- Approving a Conditional Use Permit Request by Zink Power at 2443 County Highway A, Stoughton, Wisconsin
Motion by Jenson, second by Doom to approve R-121-2020. Motion carried 11-0.
R- 122-2020- Authorizing and directing the proper City official(s) to issue a Class “B” Fermented Malt Beverage license and a “Class C” Wine License to Morales Family Restaurant, LLC d/b/a Morales Family Restaurant, Araceli Morales Lopez, agent, located at 135 W Main St. Ste. 107
Motion by Jenson, second by Doom to approve R-122-2020. Motion carried 12-0.
O- 13-2020-Amending Chapter 70-176 of the City of Stoughton Municipal Code; by creating subsection (80) relating to parking restrictions near any traffic island.
Jenson read O-13-2020 for the first reading. It will be back before the council on August 11, 2020.
O-14-2020-Amending Chapter 70-176 of the City of Stoughton Municipal Code; by creating subsection
(81) relating to designating Yellow Curb Painting as official No Parking Zones.
Jenson read O-14-2020 for the first reading. It will be back before the council on August 11, 2020.
O-15-2020- Amending Chapter 70-221 of the City of Stoughton Municipal Code; by adding subsection 144 relating to stopping restrictions on Glacier Moraine Drive at Williams Drive.
Jenson read O-15-2020 for a first reading. It will be back before the council on August 11, 2020.
R-123-2020-Sidewalk Installation Policy for the City of Stoughton
Motion by Riley, second Reeves to approve R-123-2020. Motion by Riley, second by Boersma to amend language in section 4, factors to be considered: “budgetary impact of the City” and add in section 5 the “public works committee will document their deliberations and conclusions with respect of the factors to be considered” and that older neighborhoods that do not currently have sidewalks will be considered on a case by case basis. Motion by Boersma, second by Hirsch to postpone until the 2nd meeting in August. Motion carried 12-0.
O-16 -2020- Amending Section 10-131 of Chapter 10 - Buildings and Building Regulations
Majewski read O-16-2020 for a first reading. It will be back before the council at the next meeting.
R-124-2020- Authorizing and directing the proper City official(s) to enter into an agreement with Hooper Corporation for the Electrical Distribution Line Pole Replacement Project S11-19F.
Motion by Jenson, second by Hundt to approve R-124-2020. Motion carried 12-0.
Consideration of and potential action on a lease agreement between the City of Stoughton and Hooper Corporation for equipment and materials storage on former Public Works property
Motion by Jenson, second by Doom to approve. Motion carried 12-0.
Discussion and possible action regarding entering into a 5-year agreement with Accurate Appraisal covering services from 2022-2026
Motion by Schumacher, second by Jenson to approve the agreement. Motion carried 12-0.
R-125-2020-Authorizing and directing the City of Stoughton Redevelopment Authority (RDA) to enter into an agreement with Gale Klein to complete the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP) nomination for the Stoughton Power Plant #1.
Motion by Schumacher, second by Reeves to recommend that council approve R-125-2020. Motion carried 1
Consideration and possible action on Collateral Assignment of Development Agreement between the City of Stoughton and Oregon Community Bank, relating to Kettle Park West Development
Motion by Reeves, second by Heili to approve the agreement. Motion carried 12-0.
ADJOURNMENT
Motion by Jenson, second by Reeves to adjourn at 8:38 p.m. Motion carried 12-0.
Respectfully Submitted, Holly Licht, City Clerk
Published: August 20, 2020 Stoughton Courier Hub
* * *