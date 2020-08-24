NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The City of Stoughton Plan Commission will hold a Virtual Public Hearing on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 6:00 o’clock p.m., or as soon after as the matter may be heard, to consider proposed ordinance amendments to the City of Stoughton Municipal Code of Ordinances sections 78-707 and 78-704. These proposed amendments are to update the commercial exterior lighting standards within the City of Stoughton, Dane County, Wisconsin.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, this meeting will not be open to the public in an in-person capacity. For those wishing to view the meeting and/or ask questions, you may do so via the following options:
Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.
https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/547935901
You can also dial in using your phone.
(For supported devices, tap a one-touch number below to join instantly.)
United States (Toll Free): 1 877 309 2073
- One-touch: tel:+18775684106, 547935901#
United States: +1 (571) 317-3129
- One-touch: tel:+15713173129,,547935901#
Access Code: 547-935-901
New to GoToMeeting? Get the app now and be ready when your first meeting starts: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/547935901
If you wish to speak at or have your comments read aloud at the meeting, please register at http://speak.cityofstoughton.com by 5:45 on the day of the meeting. The Clerk will the receive comments and forward them on to the “Organizer”. The public can click on the link or call in and use the access code. When connected the public will have to identify themselves in order for the “Organizer” to rename them on the “Attendee” screen. If you plan to speak, please mute TV or stream volume (if online) and do not use speakerphone, as it creates feedback, there may be a delay. The Public Comment participant will be unmuted by the “Organizer” when it is their turn and have up to 3 minutes to speak. After speaking, the “Organizer” will mute the Public Comment participant. The participant can log out or hang up and stream at WSTO, or watch on Channel 981 on Charter/Spectrum.
For questions regarding this notice please contact Michael Stacey, Zoning Administrator at 608-646-0421
Published: August 20 and 27, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
The City of Stoughton Plan Commission will hold a Virtual Public Hearing on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 6:00 o’clock p.m., or as soon after as the matter may be heard, to consider a proposed conditional use permit application by Deirdre Bouzek for an Indoor Commercial Entertainment use (Youth Theater Group) at 318 Water Street, Stoughton, WI.
The property is more formally described as:
Parcel # 281/0511-082-1408-5
Legal Description: ORIGINAL PLAT N 22 FT LOT 2 BLOCK 17
This property description is for tax purposes. It may be abbreviated. For the complete legal description please refer to the deed.
Additional information including a location map can be found at: http://stoughtoncitydocs.com/planning-commission/
For questions regarding this notice please contact Michael Stacey, Zoning Administrator at 608-646-0421.
Published: August 20 and 27, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *
OFFICIAL NOTICE
The City of Stoughton, Wisconsin has issued an order to the owner of record at 135 W. Chicago Street, Stoughton, Wisconsin. The order is regarding a dangerous green ash tree that has been deemed a hazard to persons and property by the City of Stoughton Forester. The order was issued on August 14, 2020 and requires tree removal or dead limb reduction including crown removal within 14 days or by August 28, 2020. If order compliance is not achieved within the 14 days, the City of Stoughton may remove the tree or provide dead limb reduction including crown removal and charge the property owner of record all costs. The costs may be placed on the real estate tax roll of the subject property.
The property is more formally described as:
Parcel # 281/0511-083-0995-6
Legal Description: WILLOW SPRINGS ADDN BLOCK 1 LOT 5
For questions regarding this notice please contact Brett Hebert, Public Works Director at 608-873-6303
Published August 20 and 27 and September 3, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *
Stoughton Utilities
Stoughton, WI Stoughton Substation Upgrade
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed Bids for Stoughton Utilities will be received by Forster Engineering, at the office of the 550 N Burr Oak Ave, Oregon, WI 53575, until 1:00 PM local time on September 3rd, 2020 at which time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read. The Project consists of procuring five new circuits breakers or reclosers with controllers for replacement.
Bids will be received for a single Contract. Bids shall be on a lump sum basis, with additive alternate bid items as indicated in the Bid Form.
The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is: Forster Electrical Engineering, Inc. at 550 N Burr Oak Avenue Oregon, WI 53575. Prospective Bidders may obtain copies of the Bidding Documents from the Issuing Office as described below.
Printed copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained from the Issuing Office upon payment of a deposit of $50 for each set or $20 for an electronic version. The date that the Bidding Documents are transmitted by the Issuing Office will be considered the Bidder’s date of receipt of the Bidding Documents. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available from the Issuing Office. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including Addenda if any, obtained from sources other than the Issuing Office.
Bid security shall be furnished in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders.
Owner: Stoughton Utilities
By: Jill Wiess
Title: Utilities Director
Date: August 10th 2020
Published: August 20 and 27, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
The City of Stoughton Plan Commission will hold a Virtual Public Hearing on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 6:00 o’clock p.m., or as soon after as the matter may be heard, to consider a proposed conditional use permit application by Joseph Baird for an Indoor Commercial Entertainment use (tavern type uses) and for Light Industrial activities incidental to Indoor Sales (Cider Manufacturing) at 124 W. Main Street, Stoughton, WI.
The property is more formally described as:
Parcel # 281/0511-082-1597-7
Legal Description: ORIGINAL PLAT BLOCK 21 LOT 7 & LOT 8
This property description is for tax purposes. It may be abbreviated. For the complete legal description please refer to the deed.
Additional information including a location map can be found at: http://stoughtoncitydocs.com/planning-commission/
For questions regarding this notice please contact Michael Stacey, Zoning Administrator at 608-646-0421.
Published: August 27 and September 3, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The City of Stoughton Plan Commission will hold a Virtual Public Hearing on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 6:00 o’clock p.m., or as soon after as the matter may be heard, to consider proposed ordinance amendments to the City of Stoughton Municipal Code of Ordinances sections 78-206(7)(a). This proposed amendment is to identify alcoholic beverage production as a light industrial use when conducted incidental to indoor sales or service within the City of Stoughton, Dane County, Wisconsin.
For questions regarding this notice please contact Michael Stacey, Zoning Administrator at 608-646-0421
Published: August 27 and September 3, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *
Town of Rutland
Dane County
OPEN BOOK – September 16. 2020 – 3:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.
Pursuant to Sec. 70.45 of Wis. Statutes the assessment roll for the Year 2020 assessments will be open for examination on the 16th day of September, 2020 at the Rutland Town Hall, 785 Center Rd. from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Instructional material about the assessment and board of review procedures will be available at that time for information on how to file an objection and the board of review procedures under Wisconsin law.
Notice is hereby given this 27th day of August 2020
Dawn George, Clerk
Published: August 27, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *