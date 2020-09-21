NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The City of Stoughton Plan Commission will hold a Virtual Public Hearing on Monday, October 12, 2020 at 6:00 o’clock p.m., or as soon after as the matter may be heard, to consider a proposed application by William Montelbano, for a Downtown Design Overlay Zoning District structural project at 243 E. Main Street as follows:
The project consists of replacing an existing wood frame addition of approximately 350 square feet on the alley level and 325 square feet on the Main Street level with a new masonry and wood addition of approximately 445 square feet on the alley level and 530 square feet on the Main Street level. The addition will provide more space for storage and production of baked goods in a much more substantial structure. The only alteration on Main Street will be a concrete ramp at the front entrance which will improve public access for wheelchairs and strollers.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, this meeting will not be open to the public in an in-person capacity. For those wishing to view the meeting and/or ask questions, you may do so via the following options:
Please join my meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.
https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/496159885
You can also dial in using your phone. (For supported devices, tap a one-touch number below to join instantly.)
United States (Toll Free): 1 877 309 2073
- One-touch: tel:+18773092073,, 496159885#
United States: +1 (646) 749-3129
- One-touch: tel:+16467493129,, 496159885#
Access Code: 496-159-885
New to GoToMeeting? Get the app now and be ready when your first meeting starts: https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/496159885
If you wish to speak at or have your comments read aloud at the meeting, please register at http://speak.cityof stoughton.com by 5:45 on the day of the meeting. The Clerk will the receive comments and forward them on to the “Organizer.” The public can click on the link or call in and use the access code. When connected the public will have to identify themselves in order for the “Organizer” to rename them on the “Attendee” screen. If you plan to speak, please mute TV or stream volume (if online) and do not use speakerphone, as it creates feedback, there may be a delay. The Public Comment participant will be unmuted by the “Organizer” when it is their turn and have up to 3 minutes to speak. After speaking, the “Organizer” will mute the Public Comment participant. The participant can log out or hang up and stream at WSTO, or watch on Channel 981 on Charter/Spectrum.
For questions regarding this notice please contact Michael Stacey, Zoning Administrator at 608-646-0421
Published: September 17 and 24, 2020
CITY OF STOUGHTON-NOTICE OF ALDERMANIC VACANCY
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN BY THE CITY OF STOUGHTON, IN DANE COUNTY, WISCONSIN, THAT:
Applications will be accepted from qualified individuals living within the City of Stoughton Aldermanic District 1 for appointment to a vacant seat on the Common Council. The appointment term will cover a period from the date of appointment until a special election in April 2021. The seat will be up for election in April 2021 to fill the remainder of the term which ends in April 2023.
If interested in being appointed, please submit your resume and an aldermanic appointment questionnaire via email to hlicht@ci.stoughton.wi.us by noon on Friday, October 9, 2020. The questionnaire is available on the City’s website.
Candidates will be interviewed at a regular (virtual) meeting of the Common Council on October 13, 2020. It is anticipated that the appointed candidate will be sworn into office at the selected meeting.
If you have questions, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at (608)873-6677.
Published: September 24 and October 1, 2020
ORDINANCE OF THE COMMON COUNCIL
CITY OF STOUGHTON, 207 S. Forrest Street, Stoughton
Notice is hereby given that at a regular Common Council meeting on September 8, 2020, the City of Stoughton Common Council approved O-13-2020 Amending Chapter 70-176 of the City of Stoughton Municipal Code; by creating subsection (80) relating to parking restrictions near any traffic island. The full ordinance is on file for examination at the City Clerk’s Office.
Published: September 24, 2020
ORDINANCE OF THE COMMON COUNCIL
CITY OF STOUGHTON, 207 S. Forrest Street, Stoughton
Notice is hereby given that at a regular Common Council meeting on September 8, 2020, the City of Stoughton Common Council approved O-17-2020 An ordinance amending Zoning Code Section 78-407 & 78-408 of the Stoughton Municipal Code of Ordinances. The full ordinance is on file for examination at the City Clerk’s Office.
Published: September 24, 2020
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The City of Stoughton Plan Commission will hold a Virtual Public Hearing on Monday, October 12, 2020 at 6:00 o’clock p.m., or as soon after as the matter may be heard, to consider proposed ordinance amendments to the City of Stoughton Municipal Code of Ordinances section 78-722(7). This proposed amendment is to allow above ground pools to be protected by a rail fence system on top of pool/decking within the City of Stoughton, Dane County, Wisconsin.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, this meeting will not be open to the public in an in-person capacity. For those wishing to view the meeting and/or ask questions, you may do so via the following options:
If you wish to speak at or have your comments read aloud at the meeting, please register at http://speak.cityof stoughton.com by 5:45 on the day of the meeting. The Clerk will the receive comments and forward them on to the Organizer. The public can click on the link or call in and use the access code. When connected the public will have to identify themselves in order for the Organizer to rename them on the Attendee screen. If you plan to speak, please mute TV or stream volume (if online) and do not use speakerphone, as it creates feedback, there may be a delay. The Public Comment participant will be unmuted by the Organizer when it is their turn and have up to 3 minutes to speak. After speaking, the Organizer will mute the Public Comment participant. The participant can log out or hang up and stream at WSTO, or watch on Channel 981 on Charter/Spectrum.
For questions regarding this notice please contact Michael Stacey, Zoning Administrator at 608-646-0421
Published September 24 and October 1, 2020
Meeting of: MEETING OF COMMON COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF STOUGHTON
Date//Time: Tuesday, August 25, 2020 @ 7:00 p.m. The GoToMeeting line will be open at 6:50 p.m. so everyone can get connected. No business will be conducted until 7:00 p.m.
Location: The meeting of the Common Council will be conducted virtually due to COVID-19. You can join the meeting from your computer tablet or smartphone: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/711630901. You can also dial in using your phone: +1 (646) 749-3129. Access Code: 711-630-901.
Members: Mayor Tim Swadley, Sid Boersma, Phil Caravello, Ozzie Doom, Ben Heili, Regina Hirsch, Fred Hundt, Greg Jenson, Jean Ligocki, Tom Majewski, Lisa Reeves, Timothy Riley and Brett Schumacher
CALL TO ORDER
Roll Call, Communications, and Presentations:
Mayor Swadley called the meeting to order 7:02 p.m.
Clerk Licht called the roll and noted there were 11 alders present. Doom was absent and excused.
Minutes and Reports: the following reports were entered into the record.
Utilities (7/20/20); Landmarks (6/11/20): Parks & Rec (6/17/20); Whitewater Park (6/15/20); Finance (7/28/20)
Public Comment Period:
None
Consent Agenda
A. August 11, 2020 Council Minutes
B. Stoughton Utilities July Payments Due List Report; Stoughton Utilities June Financial Summary; Stoughton Utilities June Statistical Report
C. R-126-2020- Resolution Authorizing and directing the proper City official (s) to issue Operator Licenses
Motion by Jenson, second by Heili to approve the consent agenda. Motion carried 11-0.
OLD BUSINESS
R-123-2020- Sidewalk Installation Policy for the City of Stoughton
Motion by Boersma, second by Hundt to approve R-123-2020. Motion by Boersma second by Hundt to amend the language in section 5 (i) t to add the committees rationale supporting its determination shall be stated in the minutes of the committees meeting and in section K: the committees rationale supporting deviation from the sidewalk policy shall be stated in the minutes of the meeting. Motion by Hirsch, second by Majewski to remove (ix) budgetary impacts to the City. Motion carried 9-2 with Riley and Boersma voting no. Motion by Riley, second by Boersma to include factors applied. Motion carried 11-0. Original motion as amended carried 11-0.
NEW BUSINESS
O-17-2020- An ordinance amending Zoning Code Section 78-407 & 78-408 of the Stoughton Municipal Code of Ordinances
Caravello read O-17-2020 as a first reading. It will be back before the council on September 8th.
R- 127-2020- Authorizing and directing the proper City official(s) to approve the Stoughton Utilities 2019 Wastewater treatment facility and sanitary sewer collection system Compliance Maintenance Annual Report (CMAR)
Motion by Jenson, second by Hirsch to approve R-127-2020. Motion carried 11-0.
R-128-2020- Authorizing and directing the proper City official(s) to name the Stoughton Utilities Director and/or the Stoughton Director of Finance/Comptroller as Authorized Representatives to file applications for financial assistance from the State of Wisconsin Environmental Improvement Fund
Motion by Jenson, second by Ligocki to approve R-128-2020. Motion carried 11-0.
R-129-2020- Authorizing and directing the proper City official(s) to enter into an agreement with True North Consultants for Site Investigation Services for the Former Public Works Facility
Motion by Schumacher, second by Jenson to approve R-129-2020. Motion carried 11-0.
R-130-2020- Termination of Tax Incremental District (TID) No. 3 and authorization to distribute excess increment to overlying taxing jurisdictions
Motion by Schumacher, second by Jenson to approve R-130-2020. Motion carried 11-0.
R-131-2020- Authorizing and Directing the proper city official(s) to Amend the City of Stoughton Policy for the Creation of Tax Incremental Finance Districts and the Approval of TIF Projects
Motion by Schumacher, second by Reeves to approve R-131-2020. Motion carried 11-0.
R-132-2020- Resolution offering alternative payment arrangements to individuals and businesses who will be levied special assessments for the improvement of curb and gutter, sidewalks, driveway aprons, carriage walks, retaining walls, sanitary sewer, storm sewer and water system improvements for 2020 Projects
Motion by Schumacher, second by Reeves to approve R-132-2020. Motion carried 11-0
ADJOURNMENT
Motion by Reeves, second by Jenson to adjourn at 8:05 p.m. Motion carried 11-0.
Respectfully Submitted,
Holly Licht, City Clerk
Published: September 24, 2020
