With the extra time that COVID-19 provided, several museum volunteers made lemonade out of lemons by creating new displays in the carriage house annex.
These displays were researched from the museum's collections. Additional information was also gathered by interviewing many community members who shared not only stories, but many photos.
A grant from the Bryant Foundation allowed the purchase of several display boards which also adds to the new look at the museum.
We look forward to sharing more of our collection and hearing your stories. See you at Syttende Mai when we open for our 2021 season. The museum will be open on Syttende Mai Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
After the celebration, we will be open every Saturday till Labor Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.