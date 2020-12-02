125 years ago - 1895
• Notice: The burying grounds on our farm in section 15 are vacated, and those who have friends buried there are at liberty to remove them if they wish. Daley Bros., Town of Dunn.
• Mr. Mauseth, Stoughton’s reliable pump and windmill dealer, is kept pretty busy these days. He put up recently on the Melaas farm near Buckeye a 50-foot steel tower, and a 40-foot tower steel mill on Mr. Usher's farm in Rutland.
• Fred Falk turned the steam heat on in his new store for the first time last Wednesday.
• Among Stoughton’s many lodges and secret orders, there is none, we believe, more popular and prosperous at the present time than the Knights of Pythias.
• Why not apply the Monroe Doctrine when those Englishmen come over here and appropriate our American girls?
• The Owens Electrical Belts and Appliances insure to the sick great points of advantage to all imitators. They have and are curing thousands of cases of rheumatism, chronic diseases and nervous ailments in men and women (from any cause) where doing continued medical treatment failed to cure.
• The children of the Congregational S.S. believe in this motto: It is more blessed to give than receive. Many a home in our city were made bright and happy Christmas Day for the efforts of these children. Books and toys were distributed to children not as fortunate as themselves, and many a table was spread with a bounteous feast that otherwise would have been scanty fare.
• The soft weather, bad roads, hard times and high taxes all contributed to an unusually poor Christmas trade among our merchants. Nearly all agree that the holiday business this year was much below average.
75 years ago - 1945
• An offer by the city council to arrange for a skating rink on the mill pond was accepted by the Stoughton recreational committee at its meeting Monday evening. The ice on the mill pond is six inches thick at present, and it was pointed out that since the rink was over dead water, there will be no danger of the current cutting through the ice.
• A plan whereby employees of the Stoughton Cab & Body Co. will share in the profits of the organization was outlined and explained by R. G. Peterson, general manager of the local company, at the employees Christmas party Thursday night.
• Building expansion and treble production are the goals and themes of the Boreva Sportswear Company of Stoughton.
• Two recently discharged Army veterans have gone into business for themselves and have leased the two Wisconsin Petroleum Company stations. Richard Olson will take over the uptown station and Alfred Stiff Jr. has leased the west side station.
• Stoughton Boy Scouts received their Eagle badges in a court of honor recently: Roger Vandrell, David Dwendsen, Gregor Smedal, Jack Kirby and John Petersen.
• There may be a little more butter by spring.
• General Patton’s auto accident injuries have left him almost totally paralyzed.
• The year 1945 has been one of the greatest years in history for big news from every angle. The end of World War II, the Atomic bomb, the death of President Roosevelt -- these and many more rank high on the list.
50 years ago - 1970
• Word has been received here of William J. Johnston, formerly of Stoughton, to the post of Superintendent of Los Angeles Schools.
• Some of Stoughton’s elderly residents with reduced incomes will be able to obtain low rent housing here within four years as a result of city council action. The council adopted a resolution authorizing the establishment of a City Housing Authority. Mayor Lineil Cooper was charged with the responsibility of appointing the five commissioners who will serve on the authority.
• It’s a known fact, but it’s worth repeating -- Stoughton has one of the finest street crews in the snow belt area. Despite the fact that Thursday night, some 16 inches of the white stuff poured out of the skies, when residents arose Friday morning to go to work, they found the streets passable throughout the city.
• Stoughton’s veteran chief of police, Clifford V. Kreideman, 54, died Thursday afternoon at the Stoughton Hospital after complications developed following surgery. He started his association with the police department in 1944, and was named chief in 1955. In Stoughton, Cliff Kreideman commanded respect from all he served, in all walks of life.
• One sore spot that has been obvious this year -- there has been an increase in shoplifting at stores.
• Stoughton Common Council approved Mayor Liniel Cooper’s appointment of Robert Greig to the police and fire commission to fill the unexpired term of the late John Duer.
• Although Santa’s reindeer could have easily landed on the snow-covered baseball diamond at Mandt Park, the famous bearded fellow arrived by helicopter Saturday afternoon to greet hundreds of Stoughton area youngsters.
25 years ago - 1995
• A $25.1 million three-question referendum for new facilities in the Stoughton Area School District has tentatively been scheduled for Feb. 6. The proposal, still tentative, includes the following propositions: Building a new grades 5-6 school on the district-owned Stiklestad site, ($6.7 million) and completing renovations at Yahara and Kegonsa Elementary Schools ($3.6 million) for a referendum totaling $10.3 million; a $7.5 million project at this high school to include a classroom addition, a large lecture hall/multipurpose facility, a greenhouse and a two-gymnasium fieldhouse; and a new grades 7-8 school to be built on the site of the existing middle school athletic field, with most of existing middle school complex, including the Blue Gym and the maintenance building, to be demolished. The 1984 addition and the community building would not be demolished, but likely would be converted into the district’s administrative facility. The historic existing administration building would also be kept; total cost - $7.3 million.
• A Stoughton man was charged with possessing a firearm at school after a pistol he was carrying slipped out of his pocket and was spotted by other people using the high school weight room. John P. Blankenship, 27, was released on $500 signature bond last Thursday on a misdemeanor charge of possessing a gun at school. The incident occured last Wednesday evening while the weight room was being utilized after school hours by up to a dozen adults under the auspices of the city’s adult recreation program. According to authorities, Blankenship apparently put his coat down on the floor or on a bench and proceeded to lift weights, when the gun slipped out of his pocket without his knowledge. A teacher in the room alerted police, who traced the gun to Blankenship.
• Now that the Town of Dunn has an ordinance restricting snowmobiles to designated trails, Dunn is getting unexpected attention from the Dane County Sheriff's Department. Dunn Parks Committee Chair Doug Kornetzke and highway foreman Jim Manson came before the board Tuesday to report they’d been asked by the sheriff’s department to put more “no snowmobile” signs up in Spartan Hill subdivision greenway to make the new ordinance enforceable. They were concerned, however, that the request by the sheriff’s department might mean that Spartan Hills residents who use their snowmobiles wouldn't be legally able to drive their snowmobiles from their homes onto the designated trails.
10 years ago - 2010
• A revitalization of Stoughton’s railroad corridor took two steps forward last week as the City Council approved agreements to develop housing on current Stoughton Trailers, Inc. property. The agreement between the city and the developer, Movin’ Out, Inc. of Madison, details how the city’s $610,753 investment in the tract at 623 Eighth St. will be repaid in full.
• A fire at Uniroyal Engineered Products plant in Stoughton resulted in no injuries but might have been caused by problems in the company’s air handling pollution control structure. The plant was evacuated after the Stoughton Fire Department was called to the 501 S. Water St. plant around 9 a.m. Workers had noticed exhaust temperatures that were too high in their air filtration unit, known as a “nag house,” Stoughton deputy fire chief Scott Wegner explained Monday. The “bag house” is a 30-foot tall metal structure that serves as an air-handling pollution -control unit that’s on the building’s north side.
• The city issued more than 200 parking citations over the weekend after declaring a snow emergency Friday. In Stoughton, a snow emergency forces alternate-side parking in the city for three days. The city recorded about three inches of snow, according to the Streets Department, marking the first major snowfall to his Stoughton and the surrounding areas this winter season.
• After 18 months of deliberation, Stoughton Area School District and teachers union struck a deal earlier this fall calling for a smaller-than-average pay increase and changes to the district's health care and retirement plans. The two-year contract, which will include retroactive pay increases for teachers, features a 1 percent salary increase for the 2009-10 year and a 2 percent salary increase for the 2010-11 school year.
• Renovating the public library’s second floor would cost $557,000, according to a city-commissioned design study , but funding the project is probably at least six months away. Council President Tim Carter said last week. At its Dec, 14 meeting, the council heard Dimension IV Design Group’s concept and budget plan, which detailed how to renovate the 5,165-square foot second floor, the last major space in the library’s 1990 addition that hasn’t been updated. The lighting is “fairly dim,” the substandard particle board shelving is brewer from the weight of books, and the carpeting is showing the wear and tear of 500 daily visitors.