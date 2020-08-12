125 years ago - 1895
• The Stoughton Mill is now running again in full force after a standstill of two months from the effect of low water.
• Sutton Norris, Janesville, an expert in the paving business, was called here Monday to examine the blocks being used on Main Street, a number of which were condemned.
• Agent Connor says business at the railroad station has not been as good as now for three years. The force there is kept busy every minute of the day. Shipments in and out are large and increasing all the time.
• The census of Dane gives the county an aggregate population of 66,063, a net gain of 6,425 since 1890.
• Over one hundred influential farmers visited Geo. Campbell’s place of business on Saturday to examine that new carn harvester. Geo. and his right hand man “Dan” delight to show the workings of the new machine.
• Why wouldn’t a telephone exchange be good for Stoughton?
• That nasty scum and those unsightly weeds are in the river yet. The authorities ought to do something about that.
75 years ago - 1945
• During the past two weeks we have published no paper Wednesday to cope with the wartime shortages. These shortages are manifold; paper is the least of them; there is manpower, merchandise and what have you. The few experienced printers left are overtaxed, and it’s possible to do only so much when that is stretched to the limit.
• American superforts have severed Japan’s lifeline to her stolen empire. In the greatest air mining operation in history, B-29s have planted explosives in every harbor of consequence of the home islands -- in every harbor from Korea to the Soviet-Manchuria border.
• Thieves entered The Castle at Lake Kegonsa last week while its occupants were away and took a considerable amount of bedding and other articles.
• American combat casualties have been announced this week. The figure now is 1,061,648 men killed, wounded or missing. Of this figure more than 249,000 are dead.
• Atom-blasted and bleeding, Japan broadcast an offer to surrender to the Allies Friday. But hours after the broadcast that was flashed to the world, the surrender remained unofficial. Reports have come in on a second atomic bombing. A dispatch from Okinawa says the second atomic bomb obliterated Nagasaki in an inferno that swirled smoke and flames more than 10 miles into the air.
• Of 12 Stoughton areas servicemen listed as missing in the European and Pacific theaters, 10 have been accounted for and two are still missing.
50 years ago - 1970
• Peter Fonda, Dennis Hopper and Jack Nicholson star in “Easy Rider,” now playing at the Badger Theatre.
• Consideration will be given by the city council tomorrow evening to creating a new position -- assistant city clerk. Aldernmen, if they approve of the suggestion to be advanced by the personnel committee, will also set the salary schedule for the post.
• Former Stoughton High School wrestling star Duane Kleven has been recommended to become the head wrestling coach at the University of Wisconsin. The position was vacated by the tragic death of George Martin, the former coach, in a canoeing accident this summer. Kleven, who is thirty years old, graduated from the Stoughton high school in 1957. He was recommended for the post by UW athletic director Elroy HIrsch.
• Figures just released from the official 1970 census show Stoughton’s population to be 5.890 and the city’s mayor is not happy with those results. “I believe,” Liniel Cooper stated Friday, that shis census, as far as the city of Stoughton is concerned, is highly inaccurate.” The mayor went on to point out that the increase of only 335 persons in the past ten years is difficult to accept as accurate because of the new residential areas that have been annexed to the city during the decade.
• School bells rang this morning for hundreds of Stoughton area students who returned to their classrooms after nearly three months of vacation.
25 years ago - 1995
• First came the storm warnings. Next, the gale. Then the chainsaws. The cleanup continues this week after a severe storm slashed through the area just after 5 p.m. last Thursday. In the wake were countless downed trees, limbs and power lines, though damage to homes and other private property was surprisingly limited in scope, considering the storm packed winds estimated at 60 mph with gusts up to 80 mph. This was accompanied by torrential rain. One local gauge collected 1.3 inches in the 20 minutes or so the tempest raged.
• Notices announcing the vacancy of the Stoughton school superintendent’s position have been sent to about 185 colleges, universities and professional organizations in the Midwest. On a separate track, measures are underway to seat an interim superintendent. Matt Gibson, school superintendent here the last three years, was released from his contract effective Aug. 11, allowing him to accept the position of superintendent of the Elmbrook School District in suburban Milwaukee.
• As predicted two years ago, Stoughton surpassed the 10,000 mark in population at the start of 1995. Estimates released by the demographers at the Wisconsin Department of Administration this past week indicated the city’s population was 10,114 as of Jan. 1, 1995. That amounts to 15.1 percent growth over the past five years, the fastest rate among Dane County’s seven cities.
• The Town of Pleasant Springs is being sued by Joe Daniels Construction Company because of alleged unfairness in the bidding process for the new town hall. The Madison contractor claims he submitted the lowest bid and was still not given the job, which is required by state law.
• Elgie Noble, Poynette superintendent for 21 years until his retirement in 1990, has been hired as the interim superintendent of the Stoughton Area School District.
10 years ago - 2010
• A Town of Dunkirk man who was shot by sheriff’s deputies last Tuesday evening was in the process of a divorce and had been involved in a series of domestic disputes before his death, William T. Sorenson, 42, told a friend he intended to die before leaving his garage armed with a shotgun, Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney said Friday at a news conference about the shooting, which was the third gun death in Stoughton in the past three months, and the second involving police.
• With nary a peep from the City Council, four ordinances were introduced last week allowing up to four chicken hens to be kept in single or multi-family residences. The idea of allowing chickens in residential areas was plucked from the apparent successful introductions of chickens into residential neighborhoods in surrounding cities and scratched its way through council committees to where it can become a city ordinance in two weeks.
• After simmering all year and most of the summer on the failed Danecom proposal, governments and emergency services all over the county are beginning to take another look at making their radios compatible with one another.
• Stoughton’s new police chief Greg Leck is returning to the city he geban patrolling over 27 years ago. After retiring as McFarland’s chief in early July, Leck is now focused on enhancing the department’s role in the community and committed to providing public safety to the residents of Stoughton.
• After getting a boost of confidence from last year’s county budget, the human services office in Stoughton got another vote of support on Thursday, Aug. 19. “Hopefully, it signals that we really want to see human services remain in Stoughton,” said County Board Supervisor Denise Duranczyk.